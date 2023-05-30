If you’re not familiar with the @AOCpress Twitter account, you should remedy that. A former casualty of the Twitter Thought Police’s purge of conservative accounts that annoyed liberal blue checks, @AOCpress is now back and as committed as ever to highlighting Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s staggering idiocy for our amusement.

Printing money is the only way out of inflation. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Press Release (parody) (@AOCpress) May 28, 2023

They’re pretty good at this, aren’t they? Maybe a little too good at it, in fact. At least for AOC herself, who wanted to make sure that her followers are aware that @AOCpress exists and is not affiliated with her in any way. Because apparently AOC is very worried that people will mistake the parody for the real thing:

FYI there’s a fake account on here impersonating me and going viral. The Twitter CEO has engaged it, boosting visibility. It is releasing false policy statements and gaining spread. I am assessing with my team how to move forward. In the meantime, be careful of what you see. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 30, 2023

We’re sure she’s got her Top. Men. on this.

AOC's "assessing options" over an account with (parody) in the account name? https://t.co/zk9c54lia1 — Isaac Schorr (@isaac_schorr) May 30, 2023

For what it’s worth, we’re sure that @AOCpress feels really bad about upsetting her. Or … not:

I can’t believe someone would do that to us. https://t.co/8fHiPFgHIv — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Press Release (parody) (@AOCpress) May 30, 2023

And we can’t believe that someone would have to inform people that an obvious parody account is a parody account because that someone is such a joke themselves that they think it could actually be confusing for people.

If your account is indistinguishable from parody, who’s to blame for the confusion? https://t.co/wYbf7komoH — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) May 30, 2023

It sure as hell isn’t @AOCpress’ fault. They’ve done everything they were supposed to do:

They can’t really make it any more obvious than that that they’re an AOC parody account. And yet, AOC still feels the need to warn people that it’s not actually her.

Per TOS, the account is clearly labeled a parody. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) May 30, 2023

It’s also labeled as parody. Which is to say, it complies with the terms of service. — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 🏳️‍🌈 (@CasuallyGreg) May 30, 2023

It’s a clearly labeled parody account, you garden gnome. https://t.co/C2V5INB7hP — Heather B (@BoulwareH2) May 30, 2023

“fake” It clearly states it’s a parody and the tweets are so absurd anybody thinking it’s real is an idiot. https://t.co/at0J11vONZ — EEE (@EEElverhoy) May 30, 2023

Well, then, we guess AOC thinks her followers are idiots. Which is actually pretty astute of her. Maybe the only thing that’s astute of her.

The longer you think about this, the funnier it gets https://t.co/zk9c54lia1 — Isaac Schorr (@isaac_schorr) May 30, 2023

True story.

Say something stupid, so we'll know this is the real you. https://t.co/3ueLwvfkqE — G (@stevensongs) May 30, 2023

Snort.

The account is killing it tho — Robert J Salvador (@RobertJSalvador) May 30, 2023

It really is:

After brainstorming with my staff – I’m going to push Congress to make it illegal to joke, laugh, or make fun of me. Parody should be illegal. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Press Release (parody) (@AOCpress) May 30, 2023

Thoughts and prayers for AOC during this very difficult time.

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

