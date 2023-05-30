If you’re not familiar with the @AOCpress Twitter account, you should remedy that. A former casualty of the Twitter Thought Police’s purge of conservative accounts that annoyed liberal blue checks, @AOCpress is now back and as committed as ever to highlighting Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s staggering idiocy for our amusement.

They’re pretty good at this, aren’t they? Maybe a little too good at it, in fact. At least for AOC herself, who wanted to make sure that her followers are aware that @AOCpress exists and is not affiliated with her in any way. Because apparently AOC is very worried that people will mistake the parody for the real thing:

We’re sure she’s got her Top. Men. on this.

For what it’s worth, we’re sure that @AOCpress feels really bad about upsetting her. Or … not:

And we can’t believe that someone would have to inform people that an obvious parody account is a parody account because that someone is such a joke themselves that they think it could actually be confusing for people.

It sure as hell isn’t @AOCpress’ fault. They’ve done everything they were supposed to do:

They can’t really make it any more obvious than that that they’re an AOC parody account. And yet, AOC still feels the need to warn people that it’s not actually her.

Well, then, we guess AOC thinks her followers are idiots. Which is actually pretty astute of her. Maybe the only thing that’s astute of her.

True story.

Snort.

It really is:

Thoughts and prayers for AOC during this very difficult time.

***

