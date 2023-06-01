It sounds like Twitter was working with the Daily Wire to premier their documentary, ‘What is a Woman’? for free on the platform … which would have been pretty rad. However, according to Jeremy Boreing, that deal has been canceled.

Over misgendering.

No, we’re not kidding, and neither is he.

Take a look:

But we thought Twitter was over the misgendering thing? Elon Musk said as much.

What the heck?

Keep going.

You’d think they’d have thought right.

But apparently not.

Nice!

The new Twitter is starting to sound like the old Twitter.

Wonder if it’s the new CEO? Is she in place yet?

That’s it?

Edit the film and comply?

GET BENT.

Yup, that new CEO.

Right?

And that sucks.

Shame on Twitter.

Agreed.

We hope so too.

Get your popcorn and make sure you’re there!

Ridiculous indeed.

Fix this, Elon.

***

***

