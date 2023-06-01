It sounds like Twitter was working with the Daily Wire to premier their documentary, ‘What is a Woman’? for free on the platform … which would have been pretty rad. However, according to Jeremy Boreing, that deal has been canceled.

Over misgendering.

No, we’re not kidding, and neither is he.

Take a look:

Twitter canceled a deal with @realdailywire to premiere What is a Woman? for free on the platform because of two instances of “misgendering.” I’m not kidding. Here's what happened:🧵1/16 — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) June 1, 2023

But we thought Twitter was over the misgendering thing? Elon Musk said as much.

What the heck?

Keep going.

2/16 One year ago today, we released What is a Woman?. To celebrate the occasion and expand the movie’s already enormous impact, we decided to give it away for free for 24 hours on Twitter. — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) June 1, 2023

3/16 With Twitter’s recent commitments to free speech, we thought it would be the perfect place to distribute the film and drive the conversation forward on one of the most important topics of our day. — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) June 1, 2023

You’d think they’d have thought right.

But apparently not.

4/16 Twitter responded with enthusiasm and offered us the opportunity to buy a package to host the movie on a dedicated event page and to promote the event to every Twitter user over the first 10 hours. — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) June 1, 2023

Nice!

5/16 We accepted and signed an agreement. After we signed, Twitter asked to see the film to better understand what parts may “trigger” users, so they could better prepare their response. They said they were still all hands on deck for launch, so we sent them a screener. — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) June 1, 2023

6/16 After reviewing the film, though, Twitter let us know that not only could we no longer purchase the package they offered, they would no longer provide us any support and would actually limit the reach of the film and label it as “hateful conduct” because of “misgendering.” — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) June 1, 2023

The new Twitter is starting to sound like the old Twitter.

Wonder if it’s the new CEO? Is she in place yet?

7/16 Specifically: In the film, a father refers to his 14-year-old daughter as “her,” and a store owner uses the “wrong” pronoun in a confrontation with a trans person. — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) June 1, 2023

That’s it?

8/16 We reminded Twitter they removed “misgendering” from their policy, that the term “misgendering” itself is misleading, and that enforcing such a policy places them on the side of the most radical elements in society – the side most opposed to their commitment to free speech. — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) June 1, 2023

9/16 Twitter clarified they only removed “misgendering” from their policy because they didn’t need to be that specific, but that they still consider “misgendering” abuse and harassment. They gave us the opportunity to edit the film to comply. We declined. — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) June 1, 2023

Edit the film and comply?

GET BENT.

10/16 When we asked how much they would limit the visibility if we posted the film anyway, Twitter replied that our own followers would not be able to see it in their feeds. This, they said, is part of their “speech not reach” policy. — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) June 1, 2023

Yup, that new CEO.

11/16 Of course, saying “you have the right to speak, but we'll make sure no one hears you” is a bit like saying “you have the right to cast a vote, but we'll make sure it isn't counted.” That's not a right at all! — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) June 1, 2023

12/16 We brought all our shows to Twitter Tuesday because we believed Twitter was committed to free speech, especially on this issue. After all, the @TheBabylonBee was silenced on Twitter over this very issue, and that in part prompted @elonmusk to purchase the platform. — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) June 1, 2023

Right?

13/16 The other tech platforms have already decided where they stand in the trans debate and demonetize and deprioritize all those who disagree. Now, Twitter has joined the ranks of the other tech superpowers in ensuring one side of the debate is suppressed. — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) June 1, 2023

And that sucks.

Shame on Twitter.

14/16 @elonmusk is not beholden to conservatives. He has the right to run his business as he sees fit. But if Twitter is going to throttle one side of one of the most important debates facing society, it cannot claim to champion free speech. — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) June 1, 2023

Agreed.

15/16 I hope @elonmusk will reconsider this awful policy. If we can't debate these issues on Twitter, where can we debate them? If conservatives aren't welcome on Twitter, where are they welcome? It’s unlikely another centibillionaire will come along to offer an alternative. — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) June 1, 2023

We hope so too.

16/16 We plan to post the movie anyway tonight at 8:00 pm eastern. Will Twitter make good on their threat to throttle it and label it "hateful conduct," or will Twitter live up to its great promise? We'll all find out together. — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) June 1, 2023

Get your popcorn and make sure you’re there!

Sounds like you have a new 5 minutes for the movie. Ridiculous. Fix this, @elonmusk — Florida Dad (@FloridadadD) June 1, 2023

Ridiculous indeed.

Fix this, Elon.

