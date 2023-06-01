Poor Planned Parenthood. For years they were totally GIRL POWER, KILL THE UNBORN but now they’re pushing PEOPLE POWER, KILL THE UNBORN and featuring a video of a woman who decided to be a man as a way to push the idea that any reason to have an abortion is the right reason.

Yeah, it’s gross.

Guess men (Lucky?) should start telling their abortion stories too:

When it comes to your abortion, any reason is the right reason. Telling your abortion story is important, and the more we talk about this essential form of health care, the more normalized it becomes. Thank you for sharing, Lucky. Full version here: https://t.co/lC43YeAcMS pic.twitter.com/wRM4f7qIiN — Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) May 31, 2023

Gotta get in on that trans activism money.

Yup.

Why is it that only uggo women are so eager to get abortions? They are the least likely to need them. — GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) June 1, 2023

Note, PPFA did eventually shut down replies on this.

You’d think they’d take a hint but nope.

I was a Democratic voter my entire life and fully supported funding PP because good family planning should, in theory, prevent a lot of unwanted pregnancies and abortions. But now I’m done. This is antiscientific and you’re shamelessly pushing a radical political agenda. This… — Storm (@stormrobinson) June 1, 2023

How about the rights of the child that's killed in an abortion? — Emily DeArdo 🦚💀 (@emdeardo) May 31, 2023

“Abortion story”? Is he saying he had an abortion? — MissUSA1776 (@real_miss_kim) May 31, 2023

Why does this man need to have a voice about women? — Whip (@WhipSpoon) June 1, 2023

Ahem.

No chance that guy could get pregnant. — Ultra Ope (@thestacksreal) June 1, 2023

Awww with Spanish subtitles. Margaret Sanger would be proud 🤷‍♂️ — Yonkaholic (@ZonkedAll) June 1, 2023

Meep.

