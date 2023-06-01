Poor Planned Parenthood. For years they were totally GIRL POWER, KILL THE UNBORN but now they’re pushing PEOPLE POWER, KILL THE UNBORN and featuring a video of a woman who decided to be a man as a way to push the idea that any reason to have an abortion is the right reason.

Yeah, it’s gross.

Guess men (Lucky?) should start telling their abortion stories too:

Gotta get in on that trans activism money.

Yup.

Note, PPFA did eventually shut down replies on this.

You’d think they’d take a hint but nope.

Ahem.

Meep.

Tags: abortionLGBTQAmenPlanned Parenthoodwomen