Is it 2024 yet? No.

Is the Republican Primary over yet? No.

Damn.

It’s gonna be a long, long primary folks … hope you’re eating your Wheaties. And since Laura Loomer accused us of trying to censor her (apparently, asking her not to trash a woman with her cancer diagnosis is CENSORSHIP), we thought we’d highlight one of her conversations so everyone can see what she has to ‘say’.

See? We’re givers.

Notice she’s harping on Clay Travis for DARING to be in an investor meeting for Ron DeSantis. THE NERVE.

Clay Travis did respond to Loomer, pointing out why he was there and other things:

He has absolutely been present for plenty of Trump events.

Trending

That’s sort of what people who report on politics for a living do.

Travis also added this part:

What he said.

Think about what the end goal is here.

Think about the party that’s bragging about ‘rolling’ the Republicans with that debt ceiling bill today.

That’s how this works, yes?

AOC said so.

We’ve pointed this out as well, Loomer is not helping Trump.

*sigh*

Right? We were shocked.

Totally.

Fair point.

***

***

Tags: Clay TravisDeSantisLaura LoomerTrump