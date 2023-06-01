Is it 2024 yet? No.

Is the Republican Primary over yet? No.

Damn.

It’s gonna be a long, long primary folks … hope you’re eating your Wheaties. And since Laura Loomer accused us of trying to censor her (apparently, asking her not to trash a woman with her cancer diagnosis is CENSORSHIP), we thought we’d highlight one of her conversations so everyone can see what she has to ‘say’.

See? We’re givers.

Notice she’s harping on Clay Travis for DARING to be in an investor meeting for Ron DeSantis. THE NERVE.

After @ChristinaPushaw idiotically posted a pic from inside her boss @RonDeSantis’s 2024 campaign kickoff investor meeting, I was looking at the faces. And if I’m not mistaken, doesn’t this look like @ClayTravis from the Clay and Buck show? Is this you, Clay? And if so, how… https://t.co/CfLQangMfO pic.twitter.com/kX6bmUEgMe — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) June 1, 2023

Clay Travis did respond to Loomer, pointing out why he was there and other things:

This is strange behavior, Laura. You’re hurting Trump with your crazy cultish Tweets. I regularly attend candidate events all over the country to hear from candidates in person. Would people rather I not know the people I’m talking about? I’ve been to Mar a Lago several times… https://t.co/Dwp2G1SXwq — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 1, 2023

He has absolutely been present for plenty of Trump events.

That’s sort of what people who report on politics for a living do.

Travis also added this part:

This Trump vs Desantis purity contest isn’t healthy. Both are infinitely better than Joe Biden. People need to remember who is actually destroying the country. Hint, it’s not the Republicans, it’s Biden. All 2024 Republican candidates have an open forum on @clayandbuck and that… — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 1, 2023

What he said.

Think about what the end goal is here.

Think about the party that’s bragging about ‘rolling’ the Republicans with that debt ceiling bill today.

She clearly wants to date you @ClayTravis! — Thanks Murphy 🍊 (@JoNathanVol77) June 1, 2023

That’s how this works, yes?

AOC said so.

As a DeSantis supporter, I love Loomer. — Mark (@MarkJam73395966) June 1, 2023

We’ve pointed this out as well, Loomer is not helping Trump.

.@ClayTravis You don’t get to gaslight me and call me crazy when I catch you doing something unethical. I was at the Four Seasons, and tickets for this “investor” meeting were $5,000 a pop and every attendee of the meeting has to raise $3,300 each. So let’s cut the crap. You… — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) June 1, 2023

*sigh*

Strange behavior from @LauraLoomer no way! 😆😆 — Tim L. (@RedSox_TL) June 1, 2023

Right? We were shocked.

Totally.

How can I get this petty nonsense off my feed… — Matthew Johnson (@mdj1279) June 1, 2023

Fair point.

***

***

