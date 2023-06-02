This TikTok video from @jessi.lawless about Pride Month is exceptional.

She is a shining, down-to-Earth example of what most gay Americans believe … but as we are buried in a world of social media and feels, we forget this. We forget sane because INSANE is so damn loud, all of the damn time.

So we thought we’d share a little sanity with you, dear reader.

Please note, this is not SFW (safe for work) unless you work with a bunch of sailors who don’t mind the f-word. And even with that being said, it is exceptional.

Watch:

I love her! “Mama didn't raise no bitch” 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/PzwayKOR80 — Brian 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈✝️ (@Psy_Brian) June 2, 2023

We kinda sorta totally love her. Yup.

She's so funny. She's also Jenna Jameson's girlfriend. — T🦅🇺🇸🐊 (@Floridagirl0850) June 2, 2023

Awww, well that reads.

Great catch, Brian. We need more of this. I know damn well it’s out there. — Layten Ghay 🇺🇸 (@layten_ghay) June 2, 2023

More than we even realize. We would go so far as to even say it’s the majority of the LGB community.

Perfect. Beautiful. Hilarious. And smart. Love it. — LaLa (@lacoolio1) June 2, 2023

I'm not a lesbian, and yet I'm crushing on her! — TERFs_Я_Us 🦖🚺 (@FmrTruckngirl) June 2, 2023

Omg. “Well I eat 😻…” Love her vibe & energy.❤️ — JustWondering🔮📿 (@JustTheDrama411) June 2, 2023

She makes her points while making us all laugh … and her points have MERIT because they are common sense.

We need so much more of this.

***

***

