We have seen Joe Scarborough write and say some stupid stuff but wow, this mini-thread where he pretends Biden isn’t a Botox-filled puppet doing what he’s told may just take the stupid cake. Claiming Biden has gotten more done than any president since Reagan?

REALLY?

Bro.

Make no mistake. Biden crushed the extremes once again and cleared out space in the middle big enough to drive a truck through. He may have trouble riding a bike or walking across the stage, but the man knows how to get things done in DC better than any president since Reagan. https://t.co/cgpHXh9dNt — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) June 2, 2023

Make no mistake.

Joe Scarborough is full of bull.

Add to that his reconstruction of NATO, the flexing of the USA’s muscle around China (from Guam to Australia), and his coordinating the gutting of Russia’s military and you have a presidency historians will rate very well (even if ideological extremists & carnival barkers don’t). — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) June 2, 2023

You don’t have to carry THAT much water for Biden, Joe. Cripes.

The man is a walking zombie. His handlers are running the country, not him. pic.twitter.com/7Io3HXr3fI — Ashley (@ashleykaycromer) June 2, 2023

I just threw up a little. — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) June 2, 2023

LMFAO! We know he had nothing to do with the bill, you know that right … Dude was probably eating ice cream the whole time 😂 — Digital Sass (@Digital_Sass) June 2, 2023

Umm no — Betty Boop (@Betty_Cowell) June 2, 2023

The fact that you think this is a good thing speaks volumes. You obviously don’t have grandchildren that are going to be saddled with this incessant debt. — Michelle Maxwell (@MichelleMaxwell) June 2, 2023

Is this a parody account? — GW (@Geedub0411) June 2, 2023

Fair question.

