We have seen Joe Scarborough write and say some stupid stuff but wow, this mini-thread where he pretends Biden isn’t a Botox-filled puppet doing what he’s told may just take the stupid cake. Claiming Biden has gotten more done than any president since Reagan?

REALLY?

Bro.

Make no mistake.

Joe Scarborough is full of bull.

You don’t have to carry THAT much water for Biden, Joe. Cripes.

Trending

Fair question.

***

Related:

Why lie? I just want to keep giving Democrats/Lefties/Progs the middle finger

LOL-AWKWARD: Liz Cheney SO sadly meaningless now journos forget it was WYOMING that fired her

‘My pride flag is still RED, WHITE AND BLUE’: Lesbian takes Pride Month APART in spectacular video (watch)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BidenClintonJoe ScarboroughObamaReaganTrump