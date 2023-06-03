We can neither confirm NOR deny if any of this is true about Lefty influencer and Biden supporter, @MuellerSheWrote HOWEVER … this thread (which may be the longest thread we’ve ever written about) is one HELLUVA read. If even 10% of this is true (and we’re thinking it’s much more considering how she’s blocking anyone who shares the thread), HOO BOY, Biden sure can pick ’em.

Then again, Biden did pick a non-binary luggage thief for his administration so there’s that.

Seriously, get a snack, stretch a little because this thread is a doozy.

The Muellershewrote Expose – A wild, chaotic ride through a Allison Gill's narrative world, where little is what it seems to be. Stay to the very end if you want your jaw to hit the floor. pic.twitter.com/MEqQT0W99P — Fraudian-Slip (@Fraude_101) June 3, 2023

1/ In her own words, Allison Gill is a patriot… pic.twitter.com/tEzCiNJ4Oy — Fraudian-Slip (@Fraude_101) June 3, 2023

Ya’ don’t say.

8/ ..but supported those that did – from below decks pic.twitter.com/39sW9cVGpG — Fraudian-Slip (@Fraude_101) June 3, 2023

9/ Her grandfather was in the Navy too, but sadly went down with his ship pic.twitter.com/KHdGib82bl — Fraudian-Slip (@Fraude_101) June 3, 2023

Sad.

10/ Allison has also been close to death; surviving a risky pregnancy, pic.twitter.com/3SmSvJKWjb — Fraudian-Slip (@Fraude_101) June 3, 2023

13/ Trump fired her for speaking out! pic.twitter.com/wdL3d6OsE9 — Fraudian-Slip (@Fraude_101) June 3, 2023

ORANGE MAN BAD!

14/ And she recently lost her cat…! pic.twitter.com/dWFOC9vvjt — Fraudian-Slip (@Fraude_101) June 3, 2023

15/ So, AG has used her colorful, 'patriotic' background to gain sympathy & credibility, but is her backstory all true? We decide to investigate. What we found will SHOCK you. pic.twitter.com/qPmNNdNsaB — Fraudian-Slip (@Fraude_101) June 3, 2023

It’s shocking, but not because anyone thought she was really telling the truth.

Keep going.

16. It's true that Allison's grandpa, Albert F Duzy, was aboard the USS Gregory, @ Guadalcanal, 1942, when the ship came under fire. They were massively outgunned. pic.twitter.com/ucSlPYpLwa — Fraudian-Slip (@Fraude_101) June 3, 2023

17. Duzy, heroically hand steered, while the ship was under attack and ablaze. ( Note Allison's Tweet matches with a news clipping) pic.twitter.com/tk8KFeibt4 — Fraudian-Slip (@Fraude_101) June 3, 2023

18. Then, according to Allison's Twitter feed.

He "Went down with the ship," was "lost" and "died" pic.twitter.com/8XLmZukGtN — Fraudian-Slip (@Fraude_101) June 3, 2023

Except …

19. Thing is, he didn't die – he SURVIVED. Check the two lists: Missing (left) and Survivors (right) Spoiler: Duzy is listed on the right pic.twitter.com/SVJ8t5ZmLN — Fraudian-Slip (@Fraude_101) June 3, 2023

Fair point. If he hadn’t survived, Allison wouldn’t have been born.

Hrm.

20. If he hadn't survived, not only wouldn't Allison have ever been born, but nor would her mother – who was born 7 years after the Guadalcanal incident. Albert Duzy gave his daughter, Adrienne Duzy away to become Mrs A.M. Gill in 1967 pic.twitter.com/2j4RUdSalJ — Fraudian-Slip (@Fraude_101) June 3, 2023

21. War hero Duzy, survived the sunken ship, shark infested waters and Japanese pot shots that day – and went on to live a long, full and successful life, until the ripe old age of 78. A bona fide hero! pic.twitter.com/FwGEPXuOjh — Fraudian-Slip (@Fraude_101) June 3, 2023

22. In this letter extract from AG's mom, we learn that he was last pictured with his granddaughter, Allison Gill, in her Navy Blue Uniform, in 1995 pic.twitter.com/DT6uUEswth — Fraudian-Slip (@Fraude_101) June 3, 2023

23. So, why doesn't she talk up his heroic survival story, choosing to 'kill him off' instead? For her own sense of victimhood? Your guess is as good as mine! But, it is part of a disturbing pattern So, let's now look at AG's own naval career…. …strap yourselves IN…! pic.twitter.com/u6aMztIPlV — Fraudian-Slip (@Fraude_101) June 3, 2023

But wait, there’s more.

So. Much. More.

24. Allison Gill claims that she was a "Navy Nuke" during the First Gulf War. pic.twitter.com/GR2fRggOUf — Fraudian-Slip (@Fraude_101) June 3, 2023

26. Allison Gill, born in 1974, was a 16 year old High School student when the First Gulf War started in Aug, 1990. She was still there when the war ended early 1991. pic.twitter.com/ofEx4Qg36i — Fraudian-Slip (@Fraude_101) June 3, 2023

27. …and she wouldn't graduate until a year and a half after the end of the war pic.twitter.com/LNnd6jxHm1 — Fraudian-Slip (@Fraude_101) June 3, 2023

28. It wasn't until, Feb 1995, 4 years after the end of the Gulf War, aged 21, Allison Gill, started boot camp. pic.twitter.com/Y1RRE37vKu — Fraudian-Slip (@Fraude_101) June 3, 2023

29. So, where do the wild First Gulf War claims come from? pic.twitter.com/1w9y1LqrH2 — Fraudian-Slip (@Fraude_101) June 3, 2023

Ain’t it though?

30. Well, we find out the basis for those claims in her recent ratings evaluation document from the VA. pic.twitter.com/N3IMl79vKn — Fraudian-Slip (@Fraude_101) June 3, 2023

31. As you can see, Allison Gill is technically classified as a "VETERAN OF THE GULF WAR ERA. So, what does that mean? pic.twitter.com/xB0yY41XrN — Fraudian-Slip (@Fraude_101) June 3, 2023

32. Well, it's all explained nice and clearly in this Tweet pic.twitter.com/25wMLaJXc4 — Fraudian-Slip (@Fraude_101) June 3, 2023

Awwww … she’s from that ERA … that doesn’t mean she was actually IN the Gulf War.

Whoda thunk?

Keep going.

35. But Allison goes a step further, by bringing "Operation Desert Storm" into the mix – clearly suggesting that 'action' during the first Gulf War war was the cause of her disability. pic.twitter.com/APrKOxB6PS — Fraudian-Slip (@Fraude_101) June 3, 2023

36. This Allison's personal progression from Gulf War Era Veteran to Desert Storm Veteran. pic.twitter.com/qgegHIvrdS — Fraudian-Slip (@Fraude_101) June 3, 2023

37. So, what of her military career, what do we know? It sure sounds intense! pic.twitter.com/R4YPvBLP8w — Fraudian-Slip (@Fraude_101) June 3, 2023

Don’t it though?

38. Allison Gill studied to be a Machinist's mate in the navy nuclear school; completed her 3 months basic military training but didn't finish the full study program pic.twitter.com/TX81gBwy3n — Fraudian-Slip (@Fraude_101) June 3, 2023

39. Despite claiming to have graduated with a perfect score pic.twitter.com/RuOKwseo68 — Fraudian-Slip (@Fraude_101) June 3, 2023

40. She dropped out after 9 months, with foot complications, after rejecting the opportunity of free surgery pic.twitter.com/DC6hoeiLQn — Fraudian-Slip (@Fraude_101) June 3, 2023

41. So, according to our research, she was never really a "nuclear reactor expert" as she essentially only studied a few months theory and never started the practical, hands-on component of her course. pic.twitter.com/kehpOvcQXO — Fraudian-Slip (@Fraude_101) June 3, 2023

42. She wasn't ever, technically, a Naval 'Nuclear Engineer' either, despite having a higher IQ than Stephen Hawking (160) and Albert Einstein (160) pic.twitter.com/KqPChX6WcU — Fraudian-Slip (@Fraude_101) June 3, 2023

43a. Nor was she a straight up nuclear reactor operator… pic.twitter.com/DOpx5TuqO1 — Fraudian-Slip (@Fraude_101) June 3, 2023

44. Nor was she ever likely deployed on a boat! pic.twitter.com/JygCn0oqo2 — Fraudian-Slip (@Fraude_101) June 3, 2023

Not even on a boat?! Say it ain’t so!

45. So, is this stolen valor-ish? It's certainly shocking! Now, let's have a look at how she uses Trumpian narratives to grift and/or play the victim. pic.twitter.com/qzdELBjI0E — Fraudian-Slip (@Fraude_101) June 3, 2023

Note, this thread has over 100 tweets … it’s insane. If we cover the entire thread in just one article we could very well crash the site. From here on out, we only snagged the tweets we thought were the most shocking. If you feel the need to read the entire thing at this point it is still on Twitter.

For now.

61. Now, moving on, is there any evidence of grift? Well let's look at an example… pic.twitter.com/2tn0ureDso — Fraudian-Slip (@Fraude_101) June 3, 2023

62. Let's start with the healthy financial situation MSW was in pre-pandemic Jan 2020…before loooking at the 'grifty' example. pic.twitter.com/ks1l8fe9XJ — Fraudian-Slip (@Fraude_101) June 3, 2023

63. In 2019, her show beat the best some impressive candidates to win a WEBBY. pic.twitter.com/55PXFPYHXt — Fraudian-Slip (@Fraude_101) June 3, 2023

Wow.

64. Not bad at all, for a start up show she was bootstrapping from her kitchen. pic.twitter.com/1EAlqFtU7M — Fraudian-Slip (@Fraude_101) June 3, 2023

Not bad at all.

67. So, why then, did the self styled social activist, feel the need to dip into public money and secure a $52,000 dollar PPP loan – For her low rent, high profit margin – podcast? pic.twitter.com/NW5NLkIDfV — Fraudian-Slip (@Fraude_101) June 3, 2023

Weird, right?

Oh, it gets worse.

A couple more stories …

76. First of all Allison Gill's absolutely stunning "Rape Joke" Opinion. Ready? — Fraudian-Slip (@Fraude_101) June 3, 2023

77. Let's provide some context to this one: Back in 2012, while performing a set on stage in LA, Controversial comedian Daniel Tosh made a statement about rape jokes, : "How can a rape joke not be funny, rape is hilarious!" pic.twitter.com/EbNWM4Fb9A — Fraudian-Slip (@Fraude_101) June 3, 2023

78. A girl in the audience, attending her first comedy show, shouted out in response: "rape jokes are never funny!" — Fraudian-Slip (@Fraude_101) June 3, 2023

81. Allison Gill (an ex standup comic herself) wrote a spectacularly misguided opinion piece about this, and posted it to her website, on her blog. It was up there for years. — Fraudian-Slip (@Fraude_101) June 3, 2023

Hoo boy.

Note, this is where we left out a bunch of tweets – just know what she allegedly wrote is really pretty horrible.

89. When confronted with this opinion on Twitter, Gill swiftly denied it was her that wrote the piece. pic.twitter.com/T5YGTPNgKS — Fraudian-Slip (@Fraude_101) June 3, 2023

92. Then, sensing she was losing the battle she snapped into action… — Fraudian-Slip (@Fraude_101) June 3, 2023

94. Her opinion however lives on in published interviews – just in nicer language. pic.twitter.com/SkH9e0XSvz — Fraudian-Slip (@Fraude_101) June 3, 2023

96. It revolves around one insane example of narrative skewing and victim playing involving the husband she claims (without evidence) tried to murder her twice! pic.twitter.com/bld4tEWmrb — Fraudian-Slip (@Fraude_101) June 3, 2023

97. It starts when a Twitter user shared a letter written by Allison Gill's husband portraying Gill as an abuser, a manipulator, a drunk and a serial adultress.

Prepare yourself for how Allison responded….! — Fraudian-Slip (@Fraude_101) June 3, 2023

This is nuts, you guys.

98. Boom. I'll let the Tweet stand for itself. What the hell is this? Is she suggesting her husband is an axe murderer? pic.twitter.com/QoRMtqJ57i — Fraudian-Slip (@Fraude_101) June 3, 2023

YIKES, right?!

101. (1) The injuries came from a car accident! pic.twitter.com/QAHcevWr7X — Fraudian-Slip (@Fraude_101) June 3, 2023

Oh.

102. To be clear: AN ACCIDENT – not in any way shape or form – attempted murder! pic.twitter.com/XQix6ZopgO — Fraudian-Slip (@Fraude_101) June 3, 2023

105. Here she is, very happy, pictured with Todd, 5-6 months prior to their wedding day.

Note the scar on the eye clearly visible back then. 7 years ago! pic.twitter.com/xsvymhshMt — Fraudian-Slip (@Fraude_101) June 3, 2023

See, told you it was long.

Even with leaving some of it out … oh, and there are other threads out there tagged into the replies on this thread with even MORE insane claims. Crazy stuff. But as we said WAAAAAAY up there, we can neither confirm nor deny if any of this is true.

We can, however, share it, and let you decide for yourselves.

