Every once in a while we come across a video that really speaks for itself, much like some of the better threads we’ve written about over the years. This video is one of those videos, especially when the woman of color who also happens to be pro-life shows up to put the white Leftist woman complaining about how evil white pro-lifers compare abortion to slavery in her place.

The look on her face …

Watch this.

White leftist: "It's only white people equating slavery to owning an abortion. Not once have I heard one black or woman of color [make the argument]." Black pro-life woman immediately stands up and owns her. pic.twitter.com/xWzJU83icj — Woke Archive (@WokeArchive) June 2, 2023

Shame on this crazy white woman and other crazy white women like her for using Black women as a talking point for abortion. Bet she won’t do that again after this embarrassing schooling in front of so many people.

Pro-life woman FTW! — Skol Retired (@KevinMu0823) June 2, 2023

All day, every day.

Why do they always look like that? — Tony (@realTonyTheFrog) June 2, 2023

Fair question.

I love how their expressions change as soon as they hear a black person that don't agree with them. — Fernandes (@HeatVision1999) June 2, 2023

Shock.

Anger.

Yup.

Look at how much nicer the pro life woman looks. That’s what self respect looks like. — Adriezy (@Adriezy1) June 2, 2023

Just sayin’.

***

Related:

DAMNING FOIA request receipts PROVE how much the CDC worked with teacher’s unions to shut down schools

Joe Scarborough claims Biden has gotten more done than ANY president since Reagan and HOO boy

Why lie? I just want to keep giving Democrats/Lefties/Progs the middle finger

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!