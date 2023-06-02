Every once in a while we come across a video that really speaks for itself, much like some of the better threads we’ve written about over the years. This video is one of those videos, especially when the woman of color who also happens to be pro-life shows up to put the white Leftist woman complaining about how evil white pro-lifers compare abortion to slavery in her place.

The look on her face …

Watch this.

Shame on this crazy white woman and other crazy white women like her for using Black women as a talking point for abortion. Bet she won’t do that again after this embarrassing schooling in front of so many people.

Trending

All day, every day.

Fair question.

Shock.

Anger.

Yup.

Just sayin’.

***

Related:

DAMNING FOIA request receipts PROVE how much the CDC worked with teacher’s unions to shut down schools

Joe Scarborough claims Biden has gotten more done than ANY president since Reagan and HOO boy

Why lie? I just want to keep giving Democrats/Lefties/Progs the middle finger

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: biologyconceptionleftistpro-abortionPro-lifeslaverywomen