As Twitchy readers know, Leftist influencer and Biden supporter MuellerSheWrote was ‘exposed’ over the weekend in a crazy long yet damning thread. As we said when we covered the thread, as it was not our investigation or even reporting we can neither confirm nor deny how legit all the info was BUT by the way MSW has reacted to the thread?

Welp, others have come forward with even more details about MSW aka Allison Gill, and just like the other thread, we can neither confirm nor deny what she’s saying here.

🧵 on Allison Gill aka Muellers report Okay y’all so I’m not going to get too heavy with the links here as this thread covers Allison’s chronology very well, this is more for filler information and additional steps https://t.co/WhRbXLk8nr — 🐍 viper 🐍 aka weak corporate puppet (@nicole_chenelle) June 5, 2023

That reads. Note, if you missed the MOTHER OF ALL THREADS, you can find the original Twitchy post here.

First and foremost, I am a 3rd generation San Diegan and live here. My grandfather is a Marine and buried at Rosecrans with full honors. Allison blew into San Diego about 7 years ago. San Diego has the 4th highest veteran population in the country. 2/ — 🐍 viper 🐍 aka weak corporate puppet (@nicole_chenelle) June 5, 2023

Allison’s podcast focused heavily on the Mueller report labeling her as the “veteran’s resistance” to the Trump administration and Mueller investigation. Allison would start making very deep headway into local veterans groups on Twitter and FB. 3/ — 🐍 viper 🐍 aka weak corporate puppet (@nicole_chenelle) June 5, 2023

Immediately following her resignation, Allison created the following GoFundMe campaign, which claimed her podcast was “being investigated by Trump” & to help her “get justice” 5/ — 🐍 viper 🐍 aka weak corporate puppet (@nicole_chenelle) June 5, 2023

She claimed Trump fired her for covering the Russia probe.

Resist Twitter & podcast subscribers immediately started pouring money into her GoFundMe (which is currently live, but will be under administration review shortly) A lot of Allison’s donations came from veterans from all over, but a lot in San Diego too 6/ — 🐍 viper 🐍 aka weak corporate puppet (@nicole_chenelle) June 5, 2023

From veterans.

Allison’s fraudulent “unlawful termination” GoFundMe is currently sitting at $16,833. Again, a large potion of these funds were donated by the veteran community. 8/ — 🐍 viper 🐍 aka weak corporate puppet (@nicole_chenelle) June 5, 2023

In this same year, 2019, Allison’s podcast raked in $600,000 She now has her hands into two of the same pocket. She is charging veterans (and others) for the podcast, and also lying and begging them for additional cash for her “legal defense fund” 9/ — 🐍 viper 🐍 aka weak corporate puppet (@nicole_chenelle) June 5, 2023

Holy COW. How did that podcast rake in $600k?! We knew Trump hate was lucrative but … HOLY COW.

Between 2019-2020, Allison had SEVERAL GoFundMe’s happening Help us with the govt shutdown (covid)

Save my 12 year old cat with cancer

My legal defense fund!

Election Night! Now she is up TO quintuple dipping at this point while raking in 600k 10/ pic.twitter.com/8wBCW4F0fA — 🐍 viper 🐍 aka weak corporate puppet (@nicole_chenelle) June 5, 2023

From what we can tell, she is also raising money to try and find a missing cat? We think?

Allison sourced over 3k from the community to “help them stay open during the COVID pandemic” This is one of the most vile. As Allison also received a 55k PPP loan, which was forgiven Again, she has her hands in both pockets 11/ — 🐍 viper 🐍 aka weak corporate puppet (@nicole_chenelle) June 5, 2023

So taxpayer dollars and vet dollars.

Allison has had several GFM for her cats…cancer, they ran away, she has siphoned $13,305 from the community while making hundreds of thousands per year. As you can see in this screenshot, she tells one GFM page she posted to NextDoor & FB for donations 12/ pic.twitter.com/uo7AIvn7YG — 🐍 viper 🐍 aka weak corporate puppet (@nicole_chenelle) June 5, 2023

Now, let’s get to the confusion on her lies about her grandpa “dying during WWII” which just proves how stupid of a bitch she is because HOW WOULD YOU EVEN BE ALIVE?? And her father being exposed to Agent Orange 14/ — 🐍 viper 🐍 aka weak corporate puppet (@nicole_chenelle) June 5, 2023

We were also impressed with how her grandfather managed to have her mother with his being dead and all.

Allison’s grandfather was a WWII war hero and actually lived to 90. Wouldn’t you be proud? Why would you say he died? Her father she claims died from complications due to Agent Orange exposure, but THEN says he was in intelligence? 15/ — 🐍 viper 🐍 aka weak corporate puppet (@nicole_chenelle) June 5, 2023

We did not know about THIS one.

Here is a screenshot of just ONE of Allison’s page LONG Facebook posts in an Air Force group, again claiming her father was exposed to agent orange. You have to understand that Allison is absolutely doing this in groups on Facebook local-national levels 16/ pic.twitter.com/NH23Bs95k5 — 🐍 viper 🐍 aka weak corporate puppet (@nicole_chenelle) June 5, 2023

Our research has determined that her father served under Hunter Harris, Junior, and his team was “strategic planning in the Vietnam conflict” It is unlikely her father was present at Vietnam. Him being exposed to Agent Orange? Excessively implausible 17/ — 🐍 viper 🐍 aka weak corporate puppet (@nicole_chenelle) June 5, 2023

So what’s happening here? Why the lies on the deaths? Well, Allison is a very strategic grifter, who makes in-roads into targeted communities who have a shared trauma bond experience. And then they become her donors. Cats? Legal fund? Produce our show? 18/ — 🐍 viper 🐍 aka weak corporate puppet (@nicole_chenelle) June 5, 2023

All while they’re already SUBSCRIBED to the show where she is bringing in 6 figures On top of all this we have stolen valor Allison’s current GFM’s need to be reported for fraud by any donors or concerned observers First link https://t.co/5kYs1ScBhY — 🐍 viper 🐍 aka weak corporate puppet (@nicole_chenelle) June 5, 2023

Twitter is marking the links as potentially sensitive content.

Second link https://t.co/tPhFZ9NGoD — 🐍 viper 🐍 aka weak corporate puppet (@nicole_chenelle) June 5, 2023

Here are the screenshots on how to navigate the report page pic.twitter.com/ydJDijCA30 — 🐍 viper 🐍 aka weak corporate puppet (@nicole_chenelle) June 5, 2023

And as closing, Allison is being sued by her former co-host Jaleesa Johnson for racial discrimination, unlawful termination, and unpaid wages. That docket can be found here https://t.co/8Pkct9ZHjp — 🐍 viper 🐍 aka weak corporate puppet (@nicole_chenelle) June 5, 2023

Note, the fourth and seventh tweets in the thread had personal information (a signature, etc.) so they were cut from the thread. ‘Viper’ did include a tweet showing screenshots of these tweets but we can’t post them in this article. That being said, they are currently visible on Twitter.

