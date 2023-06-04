This whole trans activist movement has really thrown a wrench into the Left/Democrat’s narrative and agenda because for decades they’ve pretended they are the party of women. That they will fight for women’s rights yadda yadda yadda AS LONG AS those rights are all about taking the lives of the unborn.

They’re not really sure how to deal with a whole movement that is trying to erase women, their spaces, their history, their experiences, and their sports.

Nikki Haley called this out:

NOT PLAYING GAMES: Presidential candidate Nikki Haley denounces trans athlete participation in women's sports during speech at Sen. Joni Ernst's Roast and Ride fundraiser in Iowa. pic.twitter.com/1kpIHo5Y1L — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 3, 2023

And as usual, any time a conservative woman speaks up, some Leftist guy has to try and shut her down.

Yes. The issue is huge. So huge that women aren't affected by this nearly at all. — Wayne Lance (@WayneLance) June 3, 2023

Says the guy.

They really are so predictable.

Speaking of predictable, enter Jen P-sucky.

Sorry, Psaki:

Abortion access would like a word.. https://t.co/zEB85Bc3jp — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) June 4, 2023

Not moving the goal posts would like a word, Jen.

The only thing Jen cares about with women is their ability to take the life of an innocent.

Use birth control would like a word… — #ConservTXmom (@ConservTXmom) June 4, 2023

Good response, oh wait, that has NOTHING to do with the topic. I see why you are a jounalist with such keen logic! — Jim 🇺🇸 🇹🇼 (@jimkaldem) June 4, 2023

Lay off the Psaki 🍶 pic.twitter.com/YIBKmowQxu — QBallBrasil (@QBallBrasil) June 4, 2023

Personal responsibility would like a word. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) June 4, 2023

Psaki will probably have to circle back and stuff.

Why do you guys like killing children so much? — Victory Or Death (@Vict0ry0rDeath) June 4, 2023

Dead babies would like a word — Momeranthem say hi (@Aricariman1) June 4, 2023

Oof.

Ok. Men should have abortion access, too. Happy? — Lewis Amselem (@TheDiplomad) June 4, 2023

HAAAAA

This is the oldest psychological trick in the book. Jen never responds or addresses the actual issue. They present something unrelated which validates an existing bias. It’s meant to conflate the issues. People have had enough. You won’t manipulate your way out… — Greg (@lovr_of_life) June 4, 2023

When you don’t have a valid response you use a red herring like @jrpsaki — Marc Balzamo (@balzamo) June 4, 2023

Where exactly do women not have abortion access you 🤡? — Singin' Wolf (@mjc1217) June 4, 2023

Your false equivalency is noted. — GiraffinMeCrazy (@GiraffinC) June 4, 2023

And ignored.

***

***

