This whole trans activist movement has really thrown a wrench into the Left/Democrat’s narrative and agenda because for decades they’ve pretended they are the party of women. That they will fight for women’s rights yadda yadda yadda AS LONG AS those rights are all about taking the lives of the unborn.

They’re not really sure how to deal with a whole movement that is trying to erase women, their spaces, their history, their experiences, and their sports.

Nikki Haley called this out:

And as usual, any time a conservative woman speaks up, some Leftist guy has to try and shut her down.

Says the guy.

They really are so predictable.

Speaking of predictable, enter Jen P-sucky.

Sorry, Psaki:

Not moving the goal posts would like a word, Jen.

The only thing Jen cares about with women is their ability to take the life of an innocent.

Psaki will probably have to circle back and stuff.

Oof.

HAAAAA

And ignored.

