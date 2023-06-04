Attorney General Andrew Bailey is holding the federal government’s feet to the fire when it comes to them censoring social media and free speech. This thread is a doozy so we’ll let Bailey do the talking. Or would that be tweeting?

Anyway, take a look:

The federal government had a hard time convincing a judge last week that it hasn't been working with and coercing social media companies to censor free speech. Some notable moments from the first hearing in our First Amendment case, Missouri v. Biden: — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) June 1, 2023

Grab your popcorn.

Seriously, this is entertaining AF.

The judge asked the feds if they had ever read George Orwell’s 1984, pointing out the similarities between the case and the book. — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) June 1, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA HA

The Court asked the feds if all the emails between them and social media companies were real because "it seems like there's a lot here." The feds were forced to admit the tens of thousands of pages of evidence are genuine. — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) June 1, 2023

Tens of thousands of pages of evidence are genuine.

Just. Wow.

The judge questioned the feds on several hypotheticals, asking if the First Amendment applied. He asked if an American citizen questioning the safety or efficacy of masks or a vaccine was protected under the First Amendment. The feds' answer? "It COULD be" but often won’t be. — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) June 1, 2023

Wow.

You awake yet?

It’s worth remembering that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was limited by the CDC because of safety concerns. But the feds censored people for expressing concerns about safety. — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) June 1, 2023

Infuriating, ain’t it?

The judge also asked Biden's lawyers if the First Amendment covered Americans' right to say that Biden is responsible for high gas prices and inflation. Their answer? It depends. — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) June 1, 2023

Say what?

The judge also asked them if the First Amendment applied to Americans' right to say that the 2020 election was stolen. Their answer? It depends. — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) June 1, 2023

SAY WHAT?!

The judge also pointed out that it seemed to be only conservatives who are targeted for their speech, asking the feds if they could provide one example of a liberal who was censored due to "misinformation." — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) June 1, 2023

We’re going to guess they couldn’t provide many liberals who were censored due to misinformation.

Probably a good guess.

The feds provided only one example of a liberal being censored, and that person is a political opponent of Joe Biden. — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) June 1, 2023

ONE.

And it was a political opponent of Biden.

Just. Wow.

Bernie maybe?

Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, the Court asked the feds why he should believe them when they say they claim censorship has stopped and won’t happen again. And that is exactly why we are asking the Court for a preliminary injunction to halt this vast censorship enterprise. — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) June 1, 2023

Seems fair.

The federal government cannot be trusted to protect Americans' rights, which is precisely why our Founders enshrined the First Amendment into the Constitution. — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) June 1, 2023

My office is doing everything it can to protect Americans' right to free speech, the very bedrock of our great nation. — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) June 1, 2023

Stay tuned- this fight is far from over. — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) June 1, 2023

We’re definitely staying tuned.

***

