And here we thought Rumble is all about free speech? Weird.

Hey, their CEO Chris Pavlovski said they will fight against censorship in 2024 so you’d think this would be true …

Censorship in 2024 is going to hit new highs. Fortunately, Rumble will hold the line against it. — Chris Pavlovski (@chrispavlovski) June 2, 2023

But then again, he’s against the ‘little people’ having the ability to fact-check liars, grifters, and gaslighters on Twitter.

That’s what Community Notes is really all about, after all.

Community notes on Twitter is a really bad idea. It's a fancy word for fact checking, which will eventually be gamed, hijacked and/or cause more harm than good. I've seen this story too often and I won’t let it happen on Rumble. — Chris Pavlovski (@chrispavlovski) June 4, 2023

Weird, right?

Especially when it’s these same ‘little people’ who are often the most censored of all. Maybe Pavlovski doesn’t know there is a review process for someone to be approved for Community Notes? Or maybe he’s just as bad as the mainstream media and doesn’t think individual contributors know as much as ‘they’ do?

It’s been our experience that these individuals often know MORE.

As you can imagine, this didn’t go over so hot:

We shouldn’t try to address incorrect information because whatever mechanism we use has the potential to be hijacked and weaponized. Got it. — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) June 4, 2023

You may turn out to be right, but so far, so good. Out of all the Community Notes I've seen so far, there's only one I think was inaccurate and it was non-political. I'd say the same "fact check" error rate is probably 1 out of 5 or 1 out of 6. At this point, I'd just say… pic.twitter.com/YD7S8LSxiX — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) June 4, 2023

Community Notes is one of the best things to happen on Twitter. It holds professional liars and gaslighters accountable. — Jaimee Michell (@thegaywhostrayd) June 4, 2023

What she said.

Instead of just saying, "Community Notes suck", provide some evidence. "Look, this source is nonexistent, this source is a parody site", etc. If you can't destroy the validity of the notes, just take the loss and learn to be more accurate. — Rightwing_Vet🐾 (@Florida_Veteran) June 4, 2023

And they’ll never allow that on Rumble?

Isn’t that you know, censorship?

HA HA HA HA HA

Until I heard Elon explain it I was skeptical of it's longevity. People that usually disagree have to agree that the note is right. Kind of a self-balancing system. — John Bind (@johnbind2) June 4, 2023

Very surprised that Rumble won't allow fact checks on such great content as the 10-part "ALL Wars are Rothschild & Cronies Khazarian Mafia Crime Syndicate Talmudic Crypto-'jewish' 'Bankers' Wars" series. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) June 4, 2023

And cue the block:

I’m being censored by Rumble. So much for the pro-free-speech right! pic.twitter.com/WNLO7eyGnH — Damin Toell (@damintoell) June 4, 2023

GASP!

Yeah except it keeps on being accurate. — Matt Bilinsky (@mattbilinsky) June 4, 2023

If the Twitter Files have shown us anything, the ‘little people’ who have been fact-checking the ‘big people’ have been right more often than not.

Maybe listen to them?

