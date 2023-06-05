Gosh, James Comey sounds nervous about the idea of another Trump presidency. Almost as if he’s worried Trump might be looking for a little retribution for everything Comey and others put him through while he was president and since.

Seems he is a bit concerned about karma.

Oh, and the law.

Maybe he should be.

Watch this:

"Think about what four years of a retribution presidency might look like. He could order the investigation and prosecution of individuals who he sees as enemies." @Comey on a second Trump term. pic.twitter.com/m9zQWeQdsi — Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) June 4, 2023

… threat Trump poses to the rule of law.

He has GOT to be kidding us.

Really?!

Someone get this man a mirror. Maybe two. Has he NOT been paying attention to what the Biden DOJ has been doing?

Also: the side that has spent the last 6 years locking up political opponents is now worried that Republicans might lock up people simply because they are… political opponents. https://t.co/c7QmagVIma — Eric Hellwig (@Coach_Hellwig) June 5, 2023

Biden’s DOJ has been targeting people politically for years now.

Hey Jen, any reporting on DOJs expanding database of Trump supporters who protested Biden's election on January 6? Seems like an enemies list…1k and countinghttps://t.co/9Wn2lLoiNM — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) June 5, 2023

What is with you psychos accusing others of what you yourselves did? It’s seriously disturbing. — 𝕔hi𝓁𝓁iຖ໐iˢ (@chiIIum) June 5, 2023

What Comey is saying is exactly what Biden, Garland, the FBI and District Attorneys across the country have been doing for over two years. — Defeat Joe Biden (@Defeat_Joe) June 5, 2023

The Democrats are afraid a Republican President will investigate and prosecute them like they have done to Republicans. — William Gheen (@ALIPAC) June 5, 2023

Yup.

So he is worried its going to be like the Biden presidency? — Robert (@RobertNorCal) June 5, 2023

Um, you mean like Biden has done — and still is doing? — Quaran-Tina (@superbucks2050) June 5, 2023

James Comey is terrified of going to prison. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) June 5, 2023

"Well, if you haven't done anything wrong, you have nothing to worry about. " — Dennis OG Spongeworthy (@spongeworthy2) June 5, 2023

Huh, where have we heard that before?

So… @Comey admits that a POTUS can unleash the DOJ/IC on political opponents such as, for example, a 2016 presidential candidate? No kidding. But @Comey, I was told the guardrails of democracy are strong and people's rights are protected against such abuse. — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) June 5, 2023

Karma is only a b*tch when you are first. Just sayin’.

***

