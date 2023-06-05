Gosh, James Comey sounds nervous about the idea of another Trump presidency. Almost as if he’s worried Trump might be looking for a little retribution for everything Comey and others put him through while he was president and since.

Seems he is a bit concerned about karma.

Oh, and the law.

Maybe he should be.

Watch this:

… threat Trump poses to the rule of law.

He has GOT to be kidding us.

Really?!

Someone get this man a mirror. Maybe two. Has he NOT been paying attention to what the Biden DOJ has been doing?

Biden’s DOJ has been targeting people politically for years now.

Yup.

Huh, where have we heard that before?

Karma is only a b*tch when you are first. Just sayin’.

