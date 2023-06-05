Yesterday, Dr. Ahmad Malik, a surgeon, asked his followers a very simple question that for some reason is viewed as a lot more complicated by a pretty disturbing number of people who claim to care about science: Is Dylan Mulvaney a woman?

Is this person a woman? pic.twitter.com/30EQ7KsU6t — Dr Ahmad Malik (@DocAhmadMalik) June 4, 2023

The correct, science-based answer is no. A trans woman is not and can never, ever be a biological woman.

The woke answer is, of course, hell yeah, Dylan Mulvaney is a woman, and you’re a bigot if you say otherwise! And this is according to a certain group of gynecologists.

OBGYN here and the answer is yes. Move on and stop spreading hate. https://t.co/DVvK8KTg2h — Dr. Jennifer Lincoln | OBGYN (@DrJenLincoln) June 4, 2023

For every physician who takes the fundamentals of biology seriously, there’s another one who practices medicine infected by social contagions. Which brings us to Dr. Michele Quinn, who, as a gynecologist, should literally be intimately familiar with what makes a woman a woman and yet appears to have missed the day it was taught in class:

Gynecologist here. The answer is yes. And you’re a bigot. Not a good look for a physician https://t.co/YV74OBgDn8 — Michele Quinn, MD, FACOG (@drquinngyn) June 4, 2023

“Not a good look for a physician” to point out that men and women are different.

How does a Dr put this out there with his professional name???? — ChaosandCaths (@ChaosandCaths) June 4, 2023

Right?! — Michele Quinn, MD, FACOG (@drquinngyn) June 4, 2023

Right?! Right?!

That’s how we would respond to the question if the questioner had written “her” instead of “his” and been referring to Dr. Quinn. Because good Lord. How does a doctor — a gynecologist, no less! — put out there that a man is a woman with her professional name? If we were in the market for a new gynecologist and Dr. Quinn were a local provider, we’d steer clear of her and warn others to do the same.

Of course, if her response to Dr. Malik weren’t enough of a red flag, there’s also her Twitter bio:

Ob-Gyn, abortion provider, minimally-invasive gynecologic surgeon, refugee from academic medicine, I bleed Duke blue, #TRANSparent 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈✊🏼 she/her

So, long story short, she’s a nutjob.

Are you asserting that if one is not on board with the most cutting edge sociological theories and ideas immediately after their introduction to the general public one should be treated as a bigot? — Phil Labonte (@philthatremains) June 5, 2023

That’s exactly what she’s asserting.

How would you treat his endometriosis? Cervical cancer screenings? https://t.co/eViy6VPG9U — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 5, 2023

Inquiring minds wanna know.

Pease explain to me how you as a Gynecologist be saying yes? I am really wanting to know. Will you be of any medical help here? I need to understand. — American Dream (@DasSwank) June 5, 2023

Gender is a social construct. I see men in my clinic who have vaginas and I see women who have breasts and surgically constructed vaginas. Hope that helps — Michele Quinn, MD, FACOG (@drquinngyn) June 5, 2023

What the hell kind of medicine are they teaching over there at Duke?

No it doens't explain what you can do for fake vagina's please. Gender is not a social construct. — American Dream (@DasSwank) June 5, 2023

I don’t just take care of vaginas. Also they’re not fake. They’re perfectly functional — Michele Quinn, MD, FACOG (@drquinngyn) June 5, 2023

“Perfectly functional” in what sense?

Funtional how? They are not for reproduction and surely not real. — American Dream (@DasSwank) June 5, 2023

Vaginas are not just for reproduction. Are you one of those sex only for procreation people? — Michele Quinn, MD, FACOG (@drquinngyn) June 5, 2023

No, but we are science people.

Tell me what they are for then. They do not expel or do they? What isthe function? I am asking again because I am trying to understand this. — American Dream (@DasSwank) June 5, 2023

They work just fine for penetrative intercourse — Michele Quinn, MD, FACOG (@drquinngyn) June 5, 2023

They work just fine for whom, though? Not for the trans woman, whose experience, according to legitimate studies, will likely range between numbness to excruciating pain.

So it is about a males pleasure and not the well other mans pleasure? Make it make sense. — American Dream (@DasSwank) June 5, 2023

She can’t make it make sense.

Expain how this is possible please. Nerve endings are not replaced am I correct or is it all a mind thing? — American Dream (@DasSwank) June 5, 2023

Gender affirming surgery has come a long way. The penis and the clitoris are homologous structures so most surgeries aim to preserve that neurological function — Michele Quinn, MD, FACOG (@drquinngyn) June 5, 2023

But regardless of if it’s the aim of gender-affirming surgeries, it’s not the actual outcome.

Does the vagina of a cis-woman need to be artificially dilated to prevent itself from closing? — Sean Silfilly (@SeanSillyFilly) June 5, 2023

Some cisgender women, particularly after menopause, have to use dilators. Try again — Michele Quinn, MD, FACOG (@drquinngyn) June 5, 2023

Some cisgender women do have to use dilators. But it’s not to keep their artificial vaginas from closing up.

Sean don’t be obtuse. Your argument that someone can’t be a woman because they have to use vaginal dilators is lame. Some cisgender women with conditions like lichen sclerosus will experience vaginal agglutination. Some cisgender men have to use penis pumps to get erections — Michele Quinn, MD, FACOG (@drquinngyn) June 5, 2023

Who’s being obtuse?

The average cis-woman has to use dilators to keep their vaginas from permanently closing up? Really? 🤔 — Sean Silfilly (@SeanSillyFilly) June 5, 2023

Furthermore there are some vaginoplasty techniques that don’t require any dilation — Michele Quinn, MD, FACOG (@drquinngyn) June 5, 2023

Too bad nobody told Jazz Jennings about those magical techniques. Could’ve saved her — and countless others — from a lifetime of pain.

Turning off the replies because I’m going to bed and I don’t want to let the bigotry run rampant on this thread. Some of y’all are truly hateful — Michele Quinn, MD, FACOG (@drquinngyn) June 5, 2023

It’s not bigotry that has Dr. Quinn running away; it’s science. It’s truth.

“Turning off replies because I tweeted nonsense that is anathema to medicine and biology and I can’t defend it under even the mildest of scrutiny.” FIFY, cult member. https://t.co/bDMliWKMOP pic.twitter.com/dL7ODlrX9C — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) June 5, 2023

At least we’d sort of be able to respect Dr. Quinn for her honesty if she’d just tweeted that before bailing.

Liar. Biology denier. Genetics denier. Reality denier. Misogynist. Not a good look for a physician. — Huff (@Huff4Congress) June 5, 2023

Not a good look at all.

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!