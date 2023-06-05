The Left loves to call many of the horrible actions and issues they support and promote happy, loving, tolerant things like ‘reproductive justice’ and ‘gender-affirming care.’ We know what they really mean is abortion and the mutilation of healthy bodies … but it’s hard to push the reality of those issues. Our guess is they don’t play well in focus groups.

Ahem.

So they make them pretty with frilly phrases and colorful artwork.

Luckily, nobody really buys any of that (even the people who pretend they do), least of all Elon Musk. Gosh, when you’ve lost the richest man in the world?

“gender-affirming care for minors” is pure evil — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 4, 2023

Elon nailed it.

Pure evil.

Yes it is!!! — Chloe Cole ⭐️ (@ChoooCole) June 4, 2023

I’m a Physician, and *Gender Affirming Care* is a BS term, that didn’t even exist 10 years ago. They should call it what it is in the USA, especially when it comes to Minors: *Gender Affirming Profiteering* Our Medical Establishment is a disgrace — Suneel Dhand MD (@DrSuneelDhand) June 4, 2023

Ding ding ding.

Medical professionals making bank on mental illness in minors. It’s gross.

And as Elon said, evil.

Gender denying abuse would be the proper terminology. — T.J. Moe (@TJMoe28) June 4, 2023

"Child mutilation" didn't work well with the focus groups. — Toxic Something Podcast – w/ Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) June 4, 2023

This dude gets it.

Removing healthy body parts from children can never be considered medical care. — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) June 4, 2023

And that’s the truth.

***

Related:

Thread ‘lays down some hard truth’ on women and today’s cultural tug-of-war and it’s SPECTACULAR

Someone’s SCARED: James Comey warns of ‘4 years of retribution’ with a Trump presidency and LOL (watch)

Local familiar with MuellerSheWrote shares MORE about ‘stolen valor’ claims and grifts in BRUTAL thread

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!