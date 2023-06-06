Elliot Page shared a story about a ‘chilling transphobic attack’ outside an LA hotel.

Two large Black men approached him and yelled, ‘THIS IS MAGA COUNTRY’ … oh wait, our bad. That was that OTHER chilling racist attack on what’s his name.

Yeah, that’s it.

Heh.

Long story short, seems like nobody buys it, Elliot.

Elliot Page reveals chilling transphobic attack outside LA hotel: ‘I’m going to f–king gay bash you, fa—t’ https://t.co/sKxPsDsIs2 pic.twitter.com/enEEHCRqxZ — New York Post (@nypost) June 6, 2023

From The New York Post:

Page, 36, was standing on a corner in West Hollywood on his way to the Pink Dot convenience store when the enraged and hateful stranger approached him, shouting obscenities, according to the Los Angeles Times. “I’m going to f–king gay bash you, fa—t,” the man yelled, forcing the actor to bolt toward the store in fear. Employees at the Pink Dot escorted a terrified Page into the shop, but the man allegedly followed him and stood at the store’s doorway. “This is why I need a gun,” the maniac reportedly yelled at Page through the glass door.

Because you know, so many bigots use terms like, I’m going to gay bash you.’ That seems so oddly specific, don’t you think?

The claim just happens to coincide with a book release so we can be extra sure its not at all made up for publicity reasons. 🙄 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) June 6, 2023

Isn’t THAT convenient?

Let me guess

These were the attackers, right? pic.twitter.com/Yr5Riuzex5 — Liberty Lockdown w/ Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) June 6, 2023

But did they take your subway sandwich? — Jason “Storm Chaser” Nelson (@RealJasonNelson) June 6, 2023

Fair question.

I'm going to gay bash you? How very specific. Yeesh. — Julie Gunlock (@JGunlock) June 6, 2023

Right? It’s … weird.

And sounds a lot like complete and total BS.

***

Related:

Tweep shares pic of woman who called Casey DeSantis ‘Walmart Melania’ and OMG-LOL the nicknames

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Gynecologist who insisted Dylan Mulvaney is a woman gets BIG MAD at being mocked

Thread ‘lays down some hard truth’ on women and today’s cultural tug-of-war and it’s SPECTACULAR

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!