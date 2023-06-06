Trump. Broke. Them. All.

Rick Taylor, who ran as a Democrat in Ohio but for whatever reason did not end up on the ballot, seems to believe there is some conspiracy around Ivana Trump’s grave. Taylor thinks she was cremated and seems to be implying that Trump put illegal docs or whatever in a casket and buried them claiming it was the resting place of his ex-wife.

Serious question that seems to elude everyone in Media and Justice If Ivana was cremated, why does she need a full size grave ? Who buries a bag of ashes in a casket ?

A watertight casket ? Its like we are watching a bad crime show pic.twitter.com/fkDabQldxU — Rick Taylor (@OhRick4) June 6, 2023

It’s like we’re watching a bad sitcom … and nobody else is watching. Taylor figured out this was stupid and locked replies which you know, only makes people quote-tweet him more. He did allow tweets like this though:

The people on this thread saying she wasn’t cremated show zero proof that she wasn’t… it’s fair game at this point as it’s not impossible to fathom Trump would do such a thing! Until proven wrong, I’m running with the “theory” that she was cremated! Say she wasn’t, why were 10… — Henry James Moody III (@liquorstand) June 6, 2023

Yikes, right? Not, to be fair, this account claims to be a parody so maybe he’s doing his parody thing here. Maybe?

As you can imagine, this didn’t go so hot for Taylor:

Hey, Rick. Why’d you shut down replies? Was it because everyone was telling you what a horrible person you are? It was because everyone was telling you what a horrible person you are, wasn’t it? https://t.co/jxKrt6iQsf — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) June 6, 2023

Yup, it was because people were telling him he was a horrible person.

Seek therapy. — Silence and Frost (@secjr112) June 6, 2023

Not enough therapy in this world to fix this.

“ A bag of ashes” 😂🤣😂 Blueanon is wild. — Alex (@Rabidcow1) June 6, 2023

She wasn't cremated, you dolt. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) June 6, 2023

I love how the resistance is absolutely certain that Trump is a bumbling idiot, while simultaneously being a criminal mastermind. Dude, pick one, because those two states cannot coexist. — Godwin Meter (@GodwinMeter) June 6, 2023

They’ve never been able to figure that out. One minute they’re shrieking about Trump being this evil mastermind then the next they’re babbling about how stupid he is. Hey, nobody has ever accused them of you know, making sense.

