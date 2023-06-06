How stupid does someone have to be to think SCOTUS ruling against Biden’s unconstitutional student loan handout would be corrupt?

Oh … wait, we know already.

Ahem.

AOC says Supreme Court 'corruption' will kill Biden student loan handout https://t.co/i3ayDD2MQf — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 5, 2023

Holy Hell.

We’ve said this before but honestly, it really does feel like she’s getting dumber in real time.

From Fox News:

The conservative-leaning court is expected to issue a decision on the financial scheme by the end of this month. Roughly 43 million borrowers are eligible to receive the federal handout, some for up to $20,000. Ocasio-Cortez was asked by an Instagram follower whether she believed there was “actually any hope” for Biden’s plan to be saved in the court. She posted the answer on her Story, while also sharing a warning for the president not to “shrug” at a “bad ruling.” “In every convo we’ve had with the White House, they feel very strongly about the chances of their case before the court,” the progressive Democrat wrote. “While I personally do not share their same sense of optimism (not because I doubt the legal case, but because I do not believe the SCOTUS’ corruption can be trusted), the Biden admin has been insistent that they feel they have a case.” It’s so bizarre how she thinks adhering to the Constitution is corrupt.

Then again, she was confused by a garbage disposal so we’re not really dealing with the brightest crayon in the box here.

Carrie Severino with the drop:

The power of the purse is held by Congress, not the president. It is arguably the most important constitutional power reserved to the legislative branch. AOC should read up on the separation of powers because President Biden’s student debt handout is a blatant violation of it. https://t.co/lrnuvLJBwK — Carrie Severino (@JCNSeverino) June 6, 2023

And boom.

Tell me why I am responsible for the private loans people took to attend college. I’ll wait. — JustMeTom (@thomashourigan3) June 5, 2023

It never was going to happen. Biden doesn’t have the power to do it. It was just a campaign promise he had no intention of following through on. — Matt Dollar 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@mattddollar) June 6, 2023

Stop trying to delegitimize SCOTUS you leftist hack @AOC — Sal (@SundevilSal) June 5, 2023

What corruption? Show us the receipts, AOC. We'll wait. — Mr. Jeremy Turner (@MrJeremyTurner) June 5, 2023

She is desperate to get her student loan paid by hard-working people, many of whom never went to college, and many saved to pay for their children’s education. That is taking advantage of people, including some of her constituents. A program should be established for the future… — GiGi (@gigi_3712) June 5, 2023

The little barmaid talks corruption when in just a few years she has become a multi millionaire on a government salary! — Patriot Ranger (@MAGA_Ranger) June 5, 2023

Corruption or doing their jobs keeping other branches of government in check? — Shaun Arnold (@sarnoldofficial) June 5, 2023

CORRUPTION! REEEE!

***

***

