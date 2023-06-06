Why are so many people on the Left so determined to talk to kids about sex? It’s so gross and weird. Dan Bongino pointed this out and triggered a whirlwind of whining from plenty of Lefties, including Stephen King who counted the number of times Dan used the word ‘sex’ in his tweet and then accused Dan of being the one who’s obsessed.

Libs are obsessed with talking to your kids about sex, having sex, how to have sex, their sex lives, others’ sex lives, straight sex, gay sex, multiple sex partners, young people having sex, sex “changes,” and worse.

If this doesn’t disturb you, then you’re not paying attention. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) June 5, 2023

You used the word 10 times in one sentence. Sounds like you’re the one who’s obsessed. https://t.co/iimhmVLByp — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 6, 2023

Who’s obsessed? The guy making a point or the weirdo counting the word?

And speaking of weirdos, Ron Filipkowski took a screenshot of Dan’s tweet … what a cowardly way to troll.

I guess I just miss all the places where this obsession is happening. pic.twitter.com/6TLrm0XQRR — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 5, 2023

Saying this on Twitter of all places … dude.

The fact that you have a Twitter account just means it's willful ignorance at this point. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/BpfGrrw7Kd — HalosRamsFan (@HalosRamsFan) June 5, 2023

Yikes.

HA HA HA HA

Yeah you got one guy in a Pride parade in W. Hollywood acting a fool. Now compare that to what Dan posted. Do you know how many straight men get arrested for exposing themselves in public every year? Tens of thousands. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 6, 2023

One guy.

Right.

But even using Ron’s argument, one ‘guy’ doing it is one too many.

Yea and it’s wrong. It’s always wrong. No matter who does it. I despise ALL pedophiles. Can you say the same though? — Conservative Barbie 🇺🇸👱🏼‍♀️ (@awakenedbarbie) June 6, 2023

Oh so how many of these incidents are "ALLOWABLE" to you then? Apparently you have an acceptable amount of this behavior in mind as you belittled it and shrugged it aside? Tell me how many Ron. — P Sabo (@PapaPat272) June 6, 2023

People were more than happy to show Ron a few more examples.

Double yikes.

Where is that eye bleach again?

This tweet is driving the libs insane. I think you know why. 👇🏻 https://t.co/Ibs8gOXjzy — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) June 6, 2023

Truth hurts.

Yup.

Because those things are actually about you? — Geoff Plitt (@GeoffreyPlitt) June 6, 2023

Joke writer.

Nice try, bro.

And yet Republicans are the ones always getting caught with children… Gotta love the projection. — Brian Macster (@brian_mac8419) June 6, 2023

What?

*yawn*

They still can’t meme.

***

