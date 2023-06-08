Long ago, when we’d see threads like this we would always take them with a grain of salt because let’s be honest, this sounds SO OUT OF BOUNDS that there is no way it can be true. Right? RIGHT?! But then we noticed that a lot of the things we assumed were just conspiracy theories were coming true …

Now, since we’re obviously not experts in any of this and this is not in any way our research, we can neither confirm not deny if any of this is true or means much of anything HOWEVER, we can tell you it’s worth a read.

And if it is true?

Holy macaroni, y’all.

Take a look:

KONNECH #1🚨: Evidence shockingly suggests that the FBI is shielding two firms closely tied to the Chinese government, which have financed and developed an American election software company for the past 15 years, all while transferring confidential election data back to China. pic.twitter.com/4yN3XJ9TKf — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) June 7, 2023

China. Really? Sadly … that reads. *adjusts tinfoil hat*

Keep going.

2) Konnech has provided election administration and logistics software to many prominent cities and counties in the United States, including: •Alameda County, California

•Allegheny County, Pennsylvania

•Contra Costa County, California

•Denver, Colorado

•Detroit,… pic.twitter.com/nyK1co9kOU — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) June 7, 2023

Election administration and logistics software.

Alrighty then.

3) On August 13, 2022, Catherine Engelbrecht (@truethevote) and Gregg Phillips (@onwardsocial) convened a group of researchers to discuss how the FBI's headquarters had betrayed them following a 15-month investigation into Konnech's storage of American election data on Chinese… pic.twitter.com/VS8vSfyzPT — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) June 7, 2023

4) In 2002, Konnech CEO Eugene Yu was an "officer" on the "finance committee" of a Chinese foundation that flew Professor Charles Lieber, the head of Harvard’s Chemistry Department, to Zhejiang University to give a speech on “Nanotech in Today’s World.” This discovery was made… pic.twitter.com/fgOsyJScWu — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) June 7, 2023

5) On November 29, 2005, Eugene Yu, also known as YU Jianwei (于建伟), established a shadow subsidiary named Jinhua Yulian Network Technology Co., Ltd. (金华宇联网络科技有限公司) in Jinhua City, Zhejiang Province, China, two years after founding Konnech in the United States. pic.twitter.com/0OFodP8fDf — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) June 7, 2023

6) On January 25, 2006, Jinhua Yulian Network was accepted into the Entrepreneurship Service Center at the Chinese Academy of Sciences Jinhua Science and Technology Park. The Chinese government has funded and overseen the development of Konnech's American election software… pic.twitter.com/91sjA0aL2L — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) June 7, 2023

Read that again.

The Chinese government has funded and overseen the development of Konnech’s American election software.

Right?!

8) On https://t.co/CslGRj7SU4, Eugene Yu wrote in Chinese that he provides election software "with Chinese characteristics" to various levels of the Chinese government, including the National People’s Congress and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.… pic.twitter.com/Rtult5kHRQ — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) June 7, 2023

9) On https://t.co/CslGRj7SU4, Eugene Yu praised "Comrade Jiang Zemin" and emphasized Konnech's philosophy of prioritizing "political tasks first, and economic benefits second." He highlighted his success stories of "Election Management, Detroit" and "US Overseas Voters."… pic.twitter.com/15b8y7NQAE — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) June 7, 2023

See what we mean?

10) In December 2006, Konnech announced on Facebook that they had partnered with Michigan State University and the Confucius Institute to build, https://t.co/v9ee4NybnD, an "interactive communication platform and Chinese language learning tool."https://t.co/BmtodVmSae pic.twitter.com/vlt3b9sEdt — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) June 7, 2023

11) On July 18, 2007, Eugene Yu posted an ad on the Chinese Academy of Sciences Jinhua Science and Technology Park's website, offering "5 million yuan" for developing "software packages" for Jinhua Yulian Network and https://t.co/pVdhjMKW7y. In 2007, 5 million yuan was worth… pic.twitter.com/HSzXEx4Dcn — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) June 7, 2023

12) The Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) is a national think tank with extensive research facilities and over 50,000 researchers. CAS has been linked to Chinese military, nuclear, and cyber espionage programs. The U.S. Department of Defense acknowledges the CAS as China's… pic.twitter.com/Jvm6uNzAaj — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) June 7, 2023

13) Jinhua Yulian Network's initial address was located at No. 988 Shuanglong South Street, Jinhua City, Zhejiang Province, China, which is situated 500 meters away from the Jinhua People's Government building (No. 801 Shuanglong South Street) and across the street from the… pic.twitter.com/x7pUQwwkXL — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) June 7, 2023

14) The Jinhua Science and Technology Park (JHTP) offers Chinese government-funded support to domestic and overseas enterprises, including financial assistance, living facilities, server hosting, internet access, university partnerships, technology transfers, research assistance,… pic.twitter.com/XUoD2oNHK6 — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) June 7, 2023

15) A 2008 Chinese document titled "International Elite Entrepreneurship Modern Service Outsourcing" reveals that Eugene Yu worked for the Chinese government as a Project Manager of the Guangzhou Economic and Technological Development Zone (GETDZ) from 1983 until 1985. The… pic.twitter.com/5KFHjPwENo — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) June 7, 2023

16) On January 4, 2011, Lin Yu, a managing supervisor at Jinhua Yulian Network, established Jinhua Red Date Software Co., Ltd., also known as Jinhua Jujube Software Co., Ltd. On January 16, 2011, Konnech registered the domain reddatesoft[.]com with the email [email protected]… pic.twitter.com/kt80vZEguE — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) June 7, 2023

17) On April 13, 2015, Lin Yu established Jinhua Hongzheng Technology Co., Ltd. (金华鸿正科技有限公司) in Jinhua, Zhejiang Province, China. Lin Yu (Eugene Yu's brother) owned 99.4% of the company. Jun Yu (Eugene Yu's nephew) and Guojun Shao, who co-invented a Konnech patent… pic.twitter.com/VYJN3UNsRZ — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) June 7, 2023

18) Jinhua Hongzheng Technology provides election administration software, including web and mobile applications, to more than 430 National People's Congresses across over 20 provinces. The company has established partnerships with Huawei, Lenovo, China Telecom, China Mobile,… pic.twitter.com/zdMmor2fry — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) June 7, 2023

19) On July 31, 2015, Eugene Yu registered the website domain "hongzhengtech[.]cn" for Jinhua Hongzheng Technology using the email address [email protected] As a result, Konnech held significant control over a company that provides election administration software to the… pic.twitter.com/KvuNGJZzdF — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) June 7, 2023

20) In a September 1, 2022, live chat, Catherine Engelbrecht (@truethevote) and Gregg Phillips (@onwardsocial) discussed the FBI's betrayal, Konnech programming software for China's National People's Congress, and the company's storage of U.S. election data on Chinese servers.… pic.twitter.com/xmcyRgjv7g — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) June 7, 2023

21) On September 12, 2022, Konnech filed a defamation lawsuit against Catherine Engelbrecht (@truethevote) and Gregg Phillips (@onwardsocial), accusing them of spreading baseless "conspiracy theories" and engaging in "racism and xenophobia." Konnech denied any affiliation… pic.twitter.com/uYGaaC1JpZ — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) June 7, 2023

22) In an unusual move, U.S. District Court Judge Kenneth Hoyt issued an ex-parte temporary restraining order in favor of Konnech without providing an opportunity for @TrueTheVote and @OnwardSocial to respond to the complaint. Furthermore, Judge Hoyt immediately ordered them… pic.twitter.com/tUhgoLiEJt — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) June 7, 2023

Hrm.

23) On October 4, 2022, Eugene Yu, the CEO of Konnech, was arrested by the Los Angeles District Attorney's office for storing the data of American election workers on servers in China. Deputy District Attorney Eric Neff described the scale of the data breach as "astounding,"… pic.twitter.com/wFI1Px2h1p — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) June 7, 2023

Ya’ don’t say?

24) On October 5, 2022, during Eugene Yu's bond hearing, his attorney contended that he posed no risk of fleeing as he had been actively cooperating with the FBI for the preceding month, and his arrest had taken the agency by surprise. However, the Los Angeles District… pic.twitter.com/GzQGvqqEaZ — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) June 7, 2023

25) On October 28, 2022, @TrueTheVote and @OnwardSocial submitted an affidavit containing approximately 10% of their text messages exchanged with FBI Agents in Detroit and San Antonio, supporting their claim of working with the FBI on a 15-month "counter-intelligence operation"… pic.twitter.com/UdcZXtOU7W — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) June 7, 2023

This is just insane.

26) On October 31, 2022, Catherine Engelbrecht (@truethevote) and Gregg Phillips (@onwardsocial) were imprisoned for contempt of court as they refused to disclose the identity of a researcher who provided information to the LADA that resulted in the indictment of Eugene Yu:… pic.twitter.com/malOUn4EOs — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) June 7, 2023

27) On November 5, 2022, Tucker Carlson discussed Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips being arrested for refusing to reveal the identity of a researcher who provided information to the LADA that resulted in criminal charges against Eugene Yu, the CEO of Konnech: "George… pic.twitter.com/9FwEEf7CgY — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) June 7, 2023

28) On November 7, 2022, @TrueTheVote and @OnwardSocial were released from prison following a decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, which overturned Judge Kenneth Hoyt's order to unjustly detain them for contempt of court in a civil defamation case. Two… pic.twitter.com/DPyFxcjU52 — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) June 7, 2023

30) On November 9, 2022, the Los Angeles District Attorney's office dropped charges against Konnech and its CEO, Eugene Yu. District Attorney George Gascon cited concerns over “potential bias” and the “pace of the investigation” as his reasons for the decision. "We are… pic.twitter.com/fiukiaJ1r2 — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) June 7, 2023

Wait, what?!

31) On December 22, 2022, Grant Bradley, a former employee of Konnech, filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the company that stated he personally “witnessed customer’s data (specifically poll watcher information) being made accessible to foreign nationals from China.”… pic.twitter.com/VW3KViRoJN — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) June 7, 2023

No big whoop.

35) On April 14, 2023, cybersecurity expert Nate Cain (@cain_nate), who forensically imaged Konnech's devices for the Los Angeles District Attorney's office, stated that Konnech stored the personal data of U.S. election workers and judges on servers in China. Furthermore, Cain… pic.twitter.com/jYdSdThj22 — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) June 7, 2023

39) So, why is the FBI shielding two firms closely tied to the Chinese government, which have financed and developed an American election software company for the past 15 years, all while transferring election data back to China? pic.twitter.com/qCqwguQAYL — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) June 7, 2023

Fair question.

40) And lastly, why is the FBI headquarters in Washington D.C., targeting Catherine (@truethevote) and Gregg (@onwardsocial) for exposing this while seemingly protecting Jianwei Yu (于建伟)? pic.twitter.com/QRyrpiojxX — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) June 7, 2023

Crazy stuff.

Note: We did remove a few tweets from this thread as too many tweets can crash an article. The entire thread is still available on Twitter.

