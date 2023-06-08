It’s not often we see a disgusting thread and hit-piece that pisses all of Twitter off BUT it does happen. This hateful garbage from Sharon Waxman, founder, CEO, and Editor in Chief of The Wrap, attacking Gigi Levangie for being conservative just TWO WEEKS after she lost her husband is just such a thread and piece.

Take a look:

We have a Stop Everything & Read This story today: Brian Grazer's ex-wife, Gigi Levangie, has gone from Hollywood liberal, best-selling author to full MAGA: God, Guns and hating on homeless, democrats and LGBTQ. Why? Ben Svetkey and I explored: https://t.co/TPqnCYF1Ju — Sharon Waxman (@sharonwaxman) June 7, 2023

Lost her husband just two weeks ago.

Disgusting, right?

"One minute, she was the toast of Hollywood, wife of one of the town’s biggest players. She was everywhere — at movie openings and fashion shows and LGBTQ events and political fundraisers (for Democrats, like Barack Obama). — Sharon Waxman (@sharonwaxman) June 7, 2023

And then she started thinking for herself and GOD FORBID.

"But then in the early 2020s as she approached 60, something happened that suddenly had her seeing red: mocking President Biden for calling out white supremacy, hating on Democratic politicians, fat-shaming, embracing online bullies, RTing anti-trans vitriol, showing off her guns — Sharon Waxman (@sharonwaxman) June 7, 2023

Sharon thinks she’s the good guy here.

Funny yet pathetic.

And another thing happened: Her new husband, Chris Elise, died suddenly 2 weeks ago. He too had gone God, guns and MAGA as they moved to Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/WLjoQRJYDM — Sharon Waxman (@sharonwaxman) June 7, 2023

Way to dance on his grave.

Heifer.

Here's the amazing baptism photo of Levangie's new husband, from February, two months before his mysterious death in mid-May: pic.twitter.com/0xiNy1IXb3 — Sharon Waxman (@sharonwaxman) June 7, 2023

It's a pivot that is stranger than fiction, but all true, recorded over their social media accounts. Here's the full story – there's no paywall today. https://t.co/TPqnCYF1Ju — Sharon Waxman (@sharonwaxman) June 7, 2023

She was willing to hate on Gigi for free.

What a giver.

Yeah, this didn’t go over so hot.

No we don’t – this is disgusting. You’re a bitter old woman taking shots at someone who just suffered a tragedy. If you have a strong stomach I’d recommend some self-reflection. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. & Ally (@HollyBriden) June 7, 2023

Bingo.

Sharon tried to fire back.

Trolls arriving on cue. Story is quite straight down the middle. Condolences, of course, due on her loss. Her social media is what it is. — Sharon Waxman (@sharonwaxman) June 7, 2023

Nah, it’s a hit piece. You’re a bitter, envious woman – that much is clear. You’re lucky you’re a nobody so some hack won’t write a hit piece about you one day. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. & Ally (@HollyBriden) June 7, 2023

Do you know me? You do not. Don't read the piece, it's obviously not for you. Have a nice day. — Sharon Waxman (@sharonwaxman) June 7, 2023

I know a little about you now. pic.twitter.com/NPuI7wmzbp — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. & Ally (@HollyBriden) June 7, 2023

Degrading boss from Hell.

Yikes. That reads.

And like clockwork, Sharon probably thinks SHE’S the victim.

You sound like a toxic person. https://t.co/9Pkd6JXECG — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) June 8, 2023

Because it takes a toxic person to write something like that.

She is.

A hit piece on a woman who just lost her husband. Her crime is that she isn't politically aligned with the left There is a real thirst for cruelty on the left right now. They preach compassion but drink deeply of hatred. https://t.co/A4VtW2eNhG — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) June 8, 2023

I still can’t stop thinking about what kind of person would publish a vile hit piece about a woman whose husband died two weeks ago; a woman who apparently did nothing “wrong” other than change political parties, and make some jokes about how badly conditions in LA have become… https://t.co/5gI4SFdXFY — Sarah Beth Burwick (@sarahbeth345) June 8, 2023

A cartoonish two-byline deep dive trying to figure out how the ex-wife of a famous producer became an ex-leftist and left Los Angeles for the dark wilds of Franklin, Tennessee. https://t.co/wKvO8uAF4M — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) June 8, 2023

A woman who just lost her husband dares to have changed her mind on some issues, and we're sorry, but that's simply not acceptable and she must be made to pay, and Sharon here celebrates this in vile fashion. https://t.co/BBOIQDPYLw — Joanne Mason (@JoanneMason11) June 8, 2023

Vile fashion.

That also reads.

Absolutely repulsive. As Gigi grieves the recent and sudden death of her late husband, this vile piece of trash decides to publish a hit-piece. Should you stomach reading it, I have an archived link in the next tweet, so the site receives no views. https://t.co/w8WeH7wdoR — Clifton Duncan (@cliftonaduncan) June 8, 2023

The woman lost her husband two weeks ago, so this person thought it would be a good time to put out a hit piece to tell you how bad she became because she got older and left Hollywood liberalism for Tennessee Conservative Christianity. https://t.co/LiZ7vCKEPK — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) June 8, 2023

Read this thread and try to convince yourself Sharon isn’t a disgusting pig for attacking a woman you’ve never heard of whose husband died two weeks ago because she doesn’t like her politics. What an ugly creature. https://t.co/cAE8hXQsZ6 — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) June 8, 2023

Disgusting pig.

Ugly creature.

Accurate.

Are you guys going to be okay? https://t.co/zw2m41BaYs — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 8, 2023

Sharon Waxman’s behavior on this makes a lot more sense once you read up a little bit about her. Truly terrible person all around it seems. https://t.co/6FXnx2UWOb pic.twitter.com/OPsc35AzN8 — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) June 8, 2023

OOF.

And journos wonder why we hate them. https://t.co/RYwBynk991 — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) June 7, 2023

They know why we hate them.

They just don’t care.

