It’s not often we see a disgusting thread and hit-piece that pisses all of Twitter off BUT it does happen. This hateful garbage from Sharon Waxman, founder, CEO, and Editor in Chief of The Wrap, attacking Gigi Levangie for being conservative just TWO WEEKS after she lost her husband is just such a thread and piece.

Take a look:

Lost her husband just two weeks ago.

Disgusting, right?

And then she started thinking for herself and GOD FORBID.

Sharon thinks she’s the good guy here.

Funny yet pathetic.

Way to dance on his grave.

Heifer.

Trending

She was willing to hate on Gigi for free.

What a giver.

Yeah, this didn’t go over so hot.

Bingo.

Sharon tried to fire back.

Degrading boss from Hell.

Yikes. That reads.

And like clockwork, Sharon probably thinks SHE’S the victim.

Because it takes a toxic person to write something like that.

She is.

Vile fashion.

That also reads.

Disgusting pig.

Ugly creature.

Accurate.

OOF.

They know why we hate them.

They just don’t care.

***

Related:

Now, THIS is embarrassing: Morgan J. Freeman OWNED by Community Notes (LOL, he pinned the debunked tweet)

HUGE if true –> Receipt-filled thread suggests SHOCKING claims about the FBI, China, and our elections

Dan Bongino triggers frothy-mouthed HORDE with tweet BLASTING lefties for talking to kids about sex

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Gigi LevangieSharon WaxmanThe Wrapwidow