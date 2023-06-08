YouTuber, H. Pearl Davis, has clearly never been married, otherwise, she’d know that husbands ask their wives lots of things.

And vice versa.

It’s part of being a team, which is really what a marriage is. This isn’t about permission or one person having more control than the other, it’s just about understanding that as a team, it’s good to communicate about all things. Strange that this idea inspired a ‘barfing’ emoji.

Psh, young people (get off our lawn!):

Matt Walsh was good enough to chime in:

Because you know, marriage is between two people (unless you’re in a remote part of Utah but that’s another story).

And one person doesn’t want to take the other for granted.

Give and take, etc.

Davis had to double down and show she truly is clueless about marriage.

Wives are not secretaries.

Cripes.

Love, respect.

You know, things that make a marriage work.

Sounds pretty simple, right?

