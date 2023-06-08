YouTuber, H. Pearl Davis, has clearly never been married, otherwise, she’d know that husbands ask their wives lots of things.

And vice versa.

It’s part of being a team, which is really what a marriage is. This isn’t about permission or one person having more control than the other, it’s just about understanding that as a team, it’s good to communicate about all things. Strange that this idea inspired a ‘barfing’ emoji.

Psh, young people (get off our lawn!):

“Let me ask my wife” 🤮 — H. Pearl Davis (@pearlythingz) June 8, 2023

Matt Walsh was good enough to chime in:

Not always a bad response from a husband. For instance if you ask me what we're doing this weekend, this will nearly always be my answer. And then when I ask her she'll tell me that we have a thing at 2 o clock on Saturday and another thing on Sunday and that she already told me… https://t.co/dR3ccI96KA — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 8, 2023

Because you know, marriage is between two people (unless you’re in a remote part of Utah but that’s another story).

And one person doesn’t want to take the other for granted.

Give and take, etc.

Davis had to double down and show she truly is clueless about marriage.

There’s a difference between asking your wife what the schedule is versus asking your wife’s permission A boss would never ask his secretary for permission to go to X and Y. Why do modern women submit to their bosses and not their husbands? https://t.co/g49XdjnJCy — H. Pearl Davis (@pearlythingz) June 8, 2023

Wives are not secretaries.

Cripes.

Sure, I wouldn't ask for my wife's "permission" like I'm some kind of child. But I do consult with her about many things. I trust her judgment and insight. I think when a man says "Let me ask my wife" often he's referring to consultation, not permission. "Let me ask my wife what… https://t.co/ydNilo4kRe — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 8, 2023

Love, respect.

You know, things that make a marriage work.

Said the loving husband, who isn't a dick. https://t.co/6e8I6bcPGb — IncognegroNeville 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@FormerlyCBM) June 8, 2023

Sounds pretty simple, right?

***

Related:

Oilfield Rando MOCKS TikToker who wants EVERYTHING a conservative man is … unless he’s conservative

Hollaria Briden and others DRAG ghoul Sharon Waxman for Gigi Levangie hit piece and she just can’t DEAL

HUGE if true –> Receipt-filled thread suggests SHOCKING claims about the FBI, China, and our elections

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!