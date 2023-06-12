Twitter's new CEO Linda Yaccarino pushes Twitter 2.0 in thread and YEAAAH, peeps have questions

Speaker McCarthy reminds CNN reporter who her network employs (awkward!)
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:08 PM on June 12, 2023
AP Photo/Noah Berger, File

As many Twitchy readers know, a while back Elon Musk hired a new CEO for Twitter. We suppose he can only travel to outer space, fight for free speech, and run a giant tech company for so long before he has to call uncle. That being said, many people have questioned his choice, Linda Yaccarino, who comes to Twitter from NBC Universal.

Yeah, THAT NBC Universal.

She tweeted a thread earlier today pushing Twitter 2.0 and needless to say, people still have questions.

Concerns?

Take a look.

Ahem.

True.

That's CEO talk for, 'There was too damn much censorship on Twitter before.'

We hope.

Duh.

Man ... we hope so.

Sam J.

Fair.

That whole reaching across the aisle thing? That usually means Republicans and the Right give up everything while Democrats and the Left get everything. 

Pass.

Yawn.

She lost us.

Sorry, we don't have time to sing Kumbayah with people who hate us.

Eh.

And cringe ... yeah.

We get it, GIRL POWER and stuff, but c'mon. People are concerned she's going to be more of the same aka Twitter 1.0 when people were getting shadowbanned and suppressed for wrong think.

She has a lot to prove.

Just sayin'.

***

***

