Twitter's new CEO Linda Yaccarino pushes Twitter 2.0 in thread and YEAAAH, peeps have questions

As many Twitchy readers know, a while back Elon Musk hired a new CEO for Twitter. We suppose he can only travel to outer space, fight for free speech, and run a giant tech company for so long before he has to call uncle. That being said, many people have questioned his choice, Linda Yaccarino, who comes to Twitter from NBC Universal.

Yeah, THAT NBC Universal.

She tweeted a thread earlier today pushing Twitter 2.0 and needless to say, people still have questions.

Concerns?

Take a look.

Hello Twitter.

People keep asking me: Why Twitter?

So, I’ll tell you. 👇 — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) June 12, 2023

Ahem.

Elon knew space exploration and electric vehicles needed transformation, so he did it. — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) June 12, 2023

True.

It’s also becoming clear that the global town square needs transformation—to drive civilization forward through the unfiltered exchange of information and open dialogue about the things that matter most to us. — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) June 12, 2023

That's CEO talk for, 'There was too damn much censorship on Twitter before.'

We hope.

Have you ever been talking with someone particularly insightful and thought, you should have the freedom to speak your mind. We all should.



Enter Twitter 2.0. — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) June 12, 2023

Duh.

Twitter is on a mission to become the world’s most accurate real-time information source and a global town square for communication. That's not an empty promise.



That’s OUR reality. — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) June 12, 2023

Man ... we hope so.

When you start by wrapping your arms around this powerful vision, literally everything is possible.



You have to genuinely believe—and work hard for that belief. — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) June 12, 2023

Fair.

We have the opportunity to reach across aisles, create new partnerships, celebrate new voices, and build something together that can change the world.



From what I can tell so far, we’re built for this. — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) June 12, 2023

That whole reaching across the aisle thing? That usually means Republicans and the Right give up everything while Democrats and the Left get everything.

Pass.

The success of Twitter 2.0 is all of our responsibility.



We need to think big.

We need to transform.

We need to do it all together. — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) June 12, 2023

Yawn.

She lost us.

Sorry, we don't have time to sing Kumbayah with people who hate us.

Our first principles are questioning our assumptions and building something new from the ground up.



It’s rare to have the chance to put a new future into the hands of every person, partner, and creator on the planet.



That’s exactly why I’m here – with all of YOU. — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) June 12, 2023

Eh.

Let's dig our heels in (4 inches or flat!) and build Twitter 2.0 together. — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) June 12, 2023

And cringe ... yeah.

We get it, GIRL POWER and stuff, but c'mon. People are concerned she's going to be more of the same aka Twitter 1.0 when people were getting shadowbanned and suppressed for wrong think.

She has a lot to prove.

Just sayin'.

***

Related:

'Largest and oldest' LGBTQ law firm says pronouns are REQUIRED and HOO boy it does NOT go well

Oilfield Rando EMBARRASSES Biden for his EO to deploy federal agents to protect pride events and LOL

Harmeet K. Dhillon’s thread NUKING Fox News for her friend and CLIENT, Tucker Carlson, is straight FIRE

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!