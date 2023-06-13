KJP super QUICK to throw topless trans-activist Biden invited to the WH UNDER the bus (watch)

Sen. Ted Cruz roasts FBI deputy director for stonewalling over Biden doc
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:10 PM on June 13, 2023

Boy oh boy, the Biden administration was quick to throw the topless trans-activist THEY INVITED TO THE WHITE HOUSE under the bus. Gosh, you'd think the same administration that hired Sam Brinton (you know, the non-binary guy/person/whatever who likes to steal women's luggage from airports) would only bring in the best people

Ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

We are so totally loving watching this bite them in their fake, pandering backsides.

Karine Jean-Pierre was quick to throw 'her' under the bus.

Watch:

They've been very clear about it and stuff.

Yeah, sure.

They're going to continue to be clear. 

So. Damn. Funny.

Oh, and she really really really doesn't want us to know the truth, that this did absolutely reflect their event. It absolutely represents the very thing the majority of Americans have been finding back against. There were CHILDREN there, Karine.

We know, we saw it.

Deal with it.

Right?! It's shocking that a group of people who only care about who they have sex with and about what sex they are would do something inappropriate in front of children.

Oh, wait.

Super duper transphobic. Yup. This is like a total genocide and stuff.

LITERALLY HITLER.

