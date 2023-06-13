KJP super QUICK to throw topless trans-activist Biden invited to the WH UNDER the bus (watch)

Boy oh boy, the Biden administration was quick to throw the topless trans-activist THEY INVITED TO THE WHITE HOUSE under the bus. Gosh, you'd think the same administration that hired Sam Brinton (you know, the non-binary guy/person/whatever who likes to steal women's luggage from airports) would only bring in the best people

Ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

We are so totally loving watching this bite them in their fake, pandering backsides.

Karine Jean-Pierre was quick to throw 'her' under the bus.

Watch:

Karine Jean-Pierre calls the transgender influencer who posed topless at the White House "unacceptable," "unfair," "not appropriate," and "disrespectful."



"It really does not reflect the event that we hosted..." pic.twitter.com/ZeAsj145Sr — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 13, 2023

They've been very clear about it and stuff.

Yeah, sure.

They're going to continue to be clear.

So. Damn. Funny.

Oh, and she really really really doesn't want us to know the truth, that this did absolutely reflect their event. It absolutely represents the very thing the majority of Americans have been finding back against. There were CHILDREN there, Karine.

We know, we saw it.

Deal with it.

Gee, how could they ever have foreseen something like this happening? — Vocal Objector 💛🍺 (@SecretAgentDrea) June 13, 2023

Right?! It's shocking that a group of people who only care about who they have sex with and about what sex they are would do something inappropriate in front of children.

Oh, wait.

@PressSec why are you so transphobic? 👆🏻 — IHazABeard (@haz_beard) June 13, 2023

Super duper transphobic. Yup. This is like a total genocide and stuff.

LITERALLY HITLER.

Perhaps this is more in line with her desired perspective of the event. pic.twitter.com/YuWUWj1L0g — Jeanne (@Jeanne2999432) June 13, 2023

No, it reflects on the type of 🤡's they have representing this flawed ideology. Another example of how #FUBAR'D this administration is. — bosavi ♎ Independent (@BobSavi9) June 13, 2023

Invites degenerates to White House shocked they do degenerate things 😂😂😂🤡🤡🤡 — Matt Gilliam (@Mgilliam) June 13, 2023

Maybe don't invite degenerates to the White House in the first place?

Just a thought.

True story.

*popcorn*

***

***

