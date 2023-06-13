WH condemns topless trans activist THEY invited to Pride event and (s)he just can't DEAL (watch)

President Biden and his administration have been working so hard to make sure LGBTQIAXYZ.573 or whatever they want us to call them these days are being appropriately pandered to. From displaying the pride flag as a backdrop to the WH Pride Month event to insisting he alone can save the gay community from the evil Right ... Joe has really and truly set a new pandering standard.

Which makes what happened after so damn funny.

See, one of the people they invited to attend this event, Rose Montoya, went topless AT the event.

Where there were children present.

This is what happened at the White House pride event. A disgrace to our country. pic.twitter.com/QmXVIdmOPr — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 13, 2023

GOSH, WHAT HAVE WE BEEN TELLING THESE PEOPLE FOR MONTHS NOW?!

People don't really have an issue with consenting adults doing consenting adult things.

It's when they insist on doing them in front of children that it's a problem.

So much for that whole 'Decency on the Ballot' thing, Dr. Jill likes to push, right?

You disgraced We The People’s House. You wonder why there is so much backlash against trans people. Y’all can’t just transition and go about your business. You have to flaunt it to the world and show off how degenerate you are. A real woman wouldn’t have done what you did. — Leigh🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Leighincognito) June 13, 2023

Technically, since Biden invited Rose HE disgraced The People's House.

Just sayin'.

your objectives don't trump the notion of respect and decency. — Stiles Bitchley ☆☆ $8 (@StilesBitchley2) June 13, 2023

Did you say "woman?' pic.twitter.com/8uxFAAGbkM — Data before Drama (@eddiedavidson) June 13, 2023

@therosemontoya you just got banned from the White House lmao https://t.co/1wO4DsKa6I — ichthys (@kyrieeleison60) June 13, 2023

But we thought Biden's White House was all about INCLUSION.

Guess not.

