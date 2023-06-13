Michael Shellenberger: Strong New Evidence that COVID-19 came from a lab
Starbucks Workers United's thread WHINING about Starbucks removing Pride decor accidentall...
CNN political correspondent fact-checks the ridiculous notion that Biden's DOJ has been ta...
MMFA troll's quite proud of himself for exposing DeSantis press sec Jeremy Redfern...
CDC Director Walesnky Struggles to Deny Pressuring Tech Companies to Censor Americans
Frank Luntz forced to EAT his own words on Trump and 2024 and...
J.K. Rowling nukes Johns Hopkins University from orbit for referring to women as...
WaPo apparently doesn't want to focus on who's making bomb threats against Target...
Senator Kennedy Grills CFPB Director Over Woke Banking Rule
Smoking hot college female athletes are making lots of money and the NCAA...
Jay Caruso sees right through Tom Nichols' tough-guy talk on stopping 'existential threat'...
RINO Paul Ryan SCOLDING the GOP for protecting children does NOT go well,...
DAMN! RedSteeze takes KJP apart for violating the Hatch Act as only HE...
Garth Brooks backpedals after calling Bud Light boycotters 'as*holes,' only makes things w...

WH condemns topless trans activist THEY invited to Pride event and (s)he just can't DEAL (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:17 PM on June 13, 2023
OutKick

President Biden and his administration have been working so hard to make sure LGBTQIAXYZ.573 or whatever they want us to call them these days are being appropriately pandered to. From displaying the pride flag as a backdrop to the WH Pride Month event to insisting he alone can save the gay community from the evil Right ... Joe has really and truly set a new pandering standard.

Which makes what happened after so damn funny.

See, one of the people they invited to attend this event, Rose Montoya, went topless AT the event.

Where there were children present.

GOSH, WHAT HAVE WE BEEN TELLING THESE PEOPLE FOR MONTHS NOW?! 

People don't really have an issue with consenting adults doing consenting adult things.

It's when they insist on doing them in front of children that it's a problem.

So much for that whole 'Decency on the Ballot' thing, Dr. Jill likes to push, right?

Technically, since Biden invited Rose HE disgraced The People's House.

Just sayin'.

Recommended

Starbucks Workers United's thread WHINING about Starbucks removing Pride decor accidentally hilarious
Sam J.

But we thought Biden's White House was all about INCLUSION.

Guess not.

***

Related:

RINO Paul Ryan SCOLDING the GOP for protecting children does NOT go well, like at all

'No ONE is above the law!' RedSteeze takes KJP APART for violating the Hatch Act in VICIOUS thread

Garth Brooks backpedals after calling Bud Light boycotters 'as*holes,' only makes things worse

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Starbucks Workers United's thread WHINING about Starbucks removing Pride decor accidentally hilarious
Sam J.
J.K. Rowling nukes Johns Hopkins University from orbit for referring to women as ‘non-men’
Aaron Walker
Smoking hot college female athletes are making lots of money and the NCAA is outraged
justmindy
MMFA troll's quite proud of himself for exposing DeSantis press sec Jeremy Redfern as terrorism supporter
Sarah D
CDC Director Walesnky Struggles to Deny Pressuring Tech Companies to Censor Americans
Twitchy Staff
RINO Paul Ryan SCOLDING the GOP for protecting children does NOT go well, like at all
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Starbucks Workers United's thread WHINING about Starbucks removing Pride decor accidentally hilarious Sam J.