'No ONE is above the law!' RedSteeze takes KJP APART for violating the Hatch Act in VICIOUS thread

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:00 AM on June 13, 2023
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

What have the Democrats been telling us over and over and over again, especially when it comes to Trump or any Republican they believe broke the law? Oh, that's right, 'NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW.' Then they usually ramble on about protecting democracy and the rule of law (funny listening to Democrats babble about how much they respect the law, right?) while throwing in a few talking points about how love is love since it's June and everything.

They really are a piece of ... work.

Yeah, that's it. Work.

In true RedSteeze style, he took KJP apart AND managed to make an example of our friends on the Left in one short yet brutal thread.

Take a gander:

He's right, you know.

Not even the president's Press Secretary who was chosen because of her sex, color, and persuasion is above the law. Side note, could there be anything MORE bigoted, sexist, and racist than putting a person in a position simply because they check boxes you want to use to pander to your voters?

Anyway, we digress.

Back to his thread:

RIGHT?

Either we are a nation of laws or not.

We're pretty sure some dingleberry like Eric Swalwell said that ... maybe Pencil-Neck Schiff?

Bingo.

They want to keep changing the rules and laws? Fine. Then we make them play by them.

