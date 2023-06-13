'No ONE is above the law!' RedSteeze takes KJP APART for violating the Hatch Act in VICIOUS thread

What have the Democrats been telling us over and over and over again, especially when it comes to Trump or any Republican they believe broke the law? Oh, that's right, 'NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW.' Then they usually ramble on about protecting democracy and the rule of law (funny listening to Democrats babble about how much they respect the law, right?) while throwing in a few talking points about how love is love since it's June and everything.

They really are a piece of ... work.

Yeah, that's it. Work.

In true RedSteeze style, he took KJP apart AND managed to make an example of our friends on the Left in one short yet brutal thread.

Take a gander:

No one is above the law https://t.co/bzfN9oDkPt pic.twitter.com/8C3y6dJEz1 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 13, 2023

He's right, you know.

Not even the president's Press Secretary who was chosen because of her sex, color, and persuasion is above the law. Side note, could there be anything MORE bigoted, sexist, and racist than putting a person in a position simply because they check boxes you want to use to pander to your voters?

Anyway, we digress.

Back to his thread:

Are we a nation of laws or not? No one is above the law. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 13, 2023

RIGHT?

Either we are a nation of laws or not.

We're pretty sure some dingleberry like Eric Swalwell said that ... maybe Pencil-Neck Schiff?

Guys, new rules, new game. They play by it or they don't. It's that simple. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 13, 2023

Bingo.

They want to keep changing the rules and laws? Fine. Then we make them play by them.

If a former United States president is currently indicted for breaking the law (fine), then why isn't a current White House press Secretary not being treated with the same "No one is above the law" standard?



See the new rules they aren't willing to follow? See what's going on? pic.twitter.com/XvtvqZ0tFW — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 13, 2023

Yeah, we see it.

And sadly, we're not at all surprised.

***

Related:

Garth Brooks backpedals after calling Bud Light boycotters 'as*holes,' only makes things worse

Twitter's new CEO Linda Yaccarino pushes Twitter 2.0 in thread and YEAAAH, peeps have questions

'Largest and oldest' LGBTQ law firm says pronouns are REQUIRED and HOO boy it does NOT go well

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!