RINO Paul Ryan SCOLDING the GOP for protecting children does NOT go well, like at all

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:50 AM on June 13, 2023
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

What has happened to Paul Ryan, you guys? We get that Trump broke a lot of people both on the Left and the Right (Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger come to mind most of all) but this from Ryan, scolding the GOP for protecting children from adults who want to indoctrinate them with divisive, racist garbage and adult themes? What the Hell? 

He just wants us focused on China and the debt.

Hrm.

Hate to break this to him, but we can multitask when it comes to issues and topics we're concerned about. Crazy talk, we know. Just because a parent is concerned about books with adult content in their kid's public school libraries doesn't mean they're not also concerned about Biden being China's biatch.

What an absolute disappointment this guy has become.

On so many levels.

Fair point. Fighting back against Lefties pushing CRT and LGBTQ crap at school has basically been the cornerstone of DeSantis' campaign. Maybe we all just need to come to terms with the fact that Ryan is about Ryan, not the GOP, not the country, and not any of our candidates.

And clearly he has no idea what the majority of Americans care about right now OR our ability to care about more than one thing at a time.

Jack Kemp guy.

Hrm.

And sorry, bro, politics IS polarizing.

But then again ...

Amen.

Sadly it seems these days most of them are.

Some just 'hurt' more than others.

***

