RINO Paul Ryan SCOLDING the GOP for protecting children does NOT go well, like at all

What has happened to Paul Ryan, you guys? We get that Trump broke a lot of people both on the Left and the Right (Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger come to mind most of all) but this from Ryan, scolding the GOP for protecting children from adults who want to indoctrinate them with divisive, racist garbage and adult themes? What the Hell?

He just wants us focused on China and the debt.

Hrm.

Paul Ryan denounces GOP efforts to protect kids from racially divisive & sexual material, telling CBS he's "not a culture war guy" & those issues are "polarizing." Instead, he's focused on China & the debt.



I grew up idolizing him as many 30something conservatives. So lame. pic.twitter.com/OBmC8ieTDC — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 13, 2023

Hate to break this to him, but we can multitask when it comes to issues and topics we're concerned about. Crazy talk, we know. Just because a parent is concerned about books with adult content in their kid's public school libraries doesn't mean they're not also concerned about Biden being China's biatch.

What an absolute disappointment this guy has become.

On so many levels.

Two things:

1. Show this to any Trump supporter who's still lying about DeSantis being Paul Ryan's candidate. He said he'd support any nominee except Trump, but this shows DeSantis isn't his #1 pick



2. Any now 30something GOPer who doesn't say they liked Ryan at some pt is lying — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 13, 2023

Fair point. Fighting back against Lefties pushing CRT and LGBTQ crap at school has basically been the cornerstone of DeSantis' campaign. Maybe we all just need to come to terms with the fact that Ryan is about Ryan, not the GOP, not the country, and not any of our candidates.

And clearly he has no idea what the majority of Americans care about right now OR our ability to care about more than one thing at a time.

Fuller Paul Ryan quote: "I'm not a cultural war guy...[i]t's really, polarizing...[O]n some of these issues, I'll side w/the anti-woke crowd...I'm worried about the debt crisis....and China...It's very divisive...I'm a Jack Kemp guy. I believe in inclusive, aspirational politics" — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 13, 2023

Jack Kemp guy.

Hrm.

And sorry, bro, politics IS polarizing.

Meh, I think he's just trying to stay on message. He works for a think tank that doesn't focus on these issues. He said he sides with the anti-woke side. — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) June 13, 2023

But then again ...

To me, it's a really poor reading of the room — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 13, 2023

Amen.

It also shows he's bought and paid for. So gross. — Happy Floridian 🌞🏝🐋 (@HappyFloridian2) June 13, 2023

Sadly it seems these days most of them are.

Some just 'hurt' more than others.

