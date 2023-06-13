Starbucks Workers United's thread WHINING about Starbucks removing Pride decor accidentally hilarious

Sounds like Starbucks has decided as a company they would like to stay in business. Crazy, right? Guess corporations are finally figuring out that Americans are tired of being lectured about who other people have sex with and would rather not see a bunch of nonsense pride crap all over the place when they're shopping, eating, etc.

At this point, being gay has really just become part of who someone is. We don't need to CELEBRATE who some people have sex with.

Seriously.

Welp, Starbucks Workers United (which we assume is a group of sad baristas who hate their dads, write angry poetry about THE MAN, and are trying to unionize) is so outraged over the fact Starbucks doesn't want to go out of business that they wrote a thread on Twitter.

Take a look:

BREAKING: In the middle of Pride Month, Starbucks BANS Pride decorations in stores across the United States. — Starbucks Workers United (@SBWorkersUnited) June 13, 2023

Good.

For the last two weeks, Starbucks workers have taken to social media to report that the company is no longer allowing Pride decorations in-store. This seems to be the first year the publicly "pro-LGBTQ+" company has taken this kind of stance. — Starbucks Workers United (@SBWorkersUnited) June 13, 2023

OMG NOOOOOO.

Heh.

Taking a cue from Target, who bowed to anti-LGBTQ+ pressure and removed pride merchandise, corporate and district management are taking down the pride decorations that have become an annual tradition in stores. — Starbucks Workers United (@SBWorkersUnited) June 13, 2023

An annual tradition people were willing to tolerate until children became targets.

Hey, don't like it, take it up with the TQ part of the community.

In union stores, where Starbucks claims they are unable to make “unilateral changes” without bargaining, the company took down Pride decorations and flags anyway - ignoring their own anti-union talking point. — Starbucks Workers United (@SBWorkersUnited) June 13, 2023

Too bad so sad.

Starbucks is powered by many queer workers, but management has failed to materially support the LGBTQ+ community. Last October, some workers have reported that their transgender benefit plan changed, causing them to pay out of pocket fees and lose access to certain providers. — Starbucks Workers United (@SBWorkersUnited) June 13, 2023

Starbucks is also powered by many straight workers, who never get a month to celebrate who they have sex with.

Get. Over. It.

If Starbucks was a true ally, they would stand up for us, especially during a time when LGBTQ+ people are under attack. A company that cares wouldn’t turn their back on the LGBTQ+ community to protect their already astronomically high profits. — Starbucks Workers United (@SBWorkersUnited) June 13, 2023

Blah blah blah blah blah.

True allyship with the LGBTQ+ community is negotiating a union contract that legally locks-in our benefits, our freedom of expression, and ways to hold management accountable. — Starbucks Workers United (@SBWorkersUnited) June 13, 2023

What, they're going to sue Starbucks for taking down rainbow decorations?

Give us a break.

***

***

