Lefty Columbia prof/author WALLOPED for whining about poverty and having to pay her school loans

You guys, people who took out lots and lots of loans to go to college for degrees that clearly aren't making them enough money because they're in POVERTY are going to have to start making payments again in October!

OMG, THOSE POOR PEOPLE! OUR HEARTS BREAK FOR THEM.

Kidding.

Sooooo KIDDING.

Especially when these same people get on Twitter and whine openly about being in poverty ... like Columbia professor and 'author', Molly McGhee. Only in America would someone who teaches at the college level pretend they live in poverty.

God I am starting to think that being poor is something that happens to you at birth and you can never escape it. I teach at an Ivy, I'm a New York Times Bestselling editor, I have a novel coming out, and I am still so f*cking poor it's embarrassing. — Molly McGhee ✨ (@mollymcghee) June 14, 2023

She sounds super poor, right?

muting because it's left my audience and I don't have the psychic capacity to deal with the folks telling me that I'm wealthy and have no idea what poverty is because of my politics.



lmao once you've known american poverty it never leaves you. hope that helps <3 — Molly McGhee ✨ (@mollymcghee) June 14, 2023

Oh, so she didn't like being called out for living beyond her means which is you know, not poverty.

It's really just making bad decisions.

She started in again though:

if you're over 40 and in my replies telling me I'm worthless and stupid: your kids don't talk to you because you're a hateful, out of touch person only interested in personal gain. you have no empathy for the younger generations, & you don't understand the world you've left them — Molly McGhee ✨ (@mollymcghee) June 14, 2023

Yeah, you meanies over 40 who paid for your school or paid your school loans off! How dare you be opposed to paying for her school loans as well!

"YOU signed up for the loans, YOU pay for them" why do your kids only talk to you at Christmas, Cheryl. just curious. — Molly McGhee ✨ (@mollymcghee) June 14, 2023

Awww, she's big mad.

Oh, she also included a tweet for people to buy her book but we're not including that. No need to give her free advertising ...

But wait, there's more!

student loan repayment is more than my rent and due starting in october. @POTUS how do you expect americans to pay this?



student loans and their interests are a class tax on people with working class heritage. It is antithetical to the American dream. pic.twitter.com/4vpU0iHd0E — Molly McGhee ✨ (@mollymcghee) June 14, 2023

Then there's this where she really laid it on thick:

my mom died in poverty, her mom will die in poverty, her mom's mom died in poverty, and her mom's mom's mom died in poverty. how delusional is it to think that if I just work hard enough for long enough I'll escape the same fate — Molly McGhee ✨ (@mollymcghee) June 14, 2023

She's a professor at Columbia.

Poverty? REALLY?!

This doesn't look like poverty to us. Not a lot of families living in poverty have their own libraries, Molly.

American poverty = not having everything you want when you want it. American poverty = being a part of the wealthiest 3% compared to poverty ANYWHERE ELSE. American poverty = this middle class white liberal woman whining about how poor she is from her smartphone in her LIBRARY.… https://t.co/NRJNazqjip pic.twitter.com/umnzfQ2fP3 — Heather B (@BoulwareH2) June 15, 2023

Ouch.

And but accurate.

