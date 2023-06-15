Rachel Maddow tells Joy Reid the quiet part out loud about the Trump...
Lefty Columbia prof/author WALLOPED for whining about poverty and having to pay her school loans

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:36 AM on June 15, 2023
Meme

You guys, people who took out lots and lots of loans to go to college for degrees that clearly aren't making them enough money because they're in POVERTY are going to have to start making payments again in October!

OMG, THOSE POOR PEOPLE! OUR HEARTS BREAK FOR THEM.

Kidding.

Sooooo KIDDING.

Especially when these same people get on Twitter and whine openly about being in poverty ... like Columbia professor and 'author', Molly McGhee. Only in America would someone who teaches at the college level pretend they live in poverty.

She sounds super poor, right?

Oh, so she didn't like being called out for living beyond her means which is you know, not poverty.

It's really just making bad decisions.

She started in again though:

Yeah, you meanies over 40 who paid for your school or paid your school loans off! How dare you be opposed to paying for her school loans as well! 

Awww, she's big mad.

Oh, she also included a tweet for people to buy her book but we're not including that. No need to give her free advertising ...

But wait, there's more!

Then there's this where she really laid it on thick:

She's a professor at Columbia.

Poverty? REALLY?!

This doesn't look like poverty to us. Not a lot of families living in poverty have their own libraries, Molly.

Ouch.

And but accurate.

