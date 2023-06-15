Self-proclaimed progressive calls her own side OUT over trans ideology and they just can't DEAL

Women on both the Left and Right rarely agree on much, but what we are finding is that the majority of women on both sides are sick and tired of being inundated with trans ideology and are fighting back against the erasure of women. Not to mention none of them seem overly keen on the idea of minors being mutilated in the name of 'gender-affirming care'.

That whole pendulum has a really bad habit of swinging back when you push it too far ... and they DEFINITELY pushed things too far.

Take for example, self-proclaimed progressive/Liberal, Twitter user @Concreteisland, who seems to be having an issue with her own side being angry at her for refusing to carry the trans agenda water.

Do people stop being progressive and Liberal the moment they say they don't believe in trans ideology?



Is that ALL it takes these days to become a Nazi/Fascist?



Voted Left all my life.

Now according to trans law, I'm a Nazi.



Weird huh? — Concreteisland - No Self-ID (@Concreteisland2) June 14, 2023

After reading this tweet we took a stroll through her timeline and WOW ... seems there are plenty of progressives and liberals who simply can't deal with her truth. Or you know, THE truth. We pulled this one as well:

I absolutely refuse to call a man any form of woman.



'Transgender woman' = Man



'Trans woman' = Man



'Transgirl' = middle aged Man



Nobody is born in the wrong body.



No woman has a penis.#No#trans — Concreteisland - No Self-ID (@Concreteisland2) May 14, 2023

And look at the meltdown:

Reported. — Carmel Kielty (@CarmelKielty1) May 14, 2023

FOR WHAT?! Who ARE these people?

You know what? Don't answer that.

Trans people I have met have all had one thing you don’t …………….

Empathy

What a shame, I feel truly sorry for you. — Richard #FBPE 🇪🇺 (@OliveManWells) May 14, 2023

Empathy for what? She's being honest.

Women do not have a penis.

They. Just. Don't.

why are you so obsessed with other people's genitals? — Michelle 🇮🇪☘️🇿🇦 🇪🇺 (@MichelleDuffy33) May 14, 2023

The irony.

Looking through her tweets we pulled another:

Never enough is it?



Not 100% protracted before the Gender Lord and you are now Vladimir Putin.#trans#TransWomenAreConMen https://t.co/vDJIbIt8Q0 — Concreteisland - No Self-ID (@Concreteisland2) June 15, 2023

We would like to take this moment to point out that this editor is already blocked by the person she is responding to SOOOOO you know it's not a great tweet.

Gosh the Germans don't like people pointing out the reality of this cult do they?

What's happening in Germany? pic.twitter.com/d5qRxd98jA — Concreteisland - No Self-ID (@Concreteisland2) June 15, 2023

As John McClain once said, 'Welcome to the party, pal.'

