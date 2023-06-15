Self-proclaimed progressive calls her own side OUT over trans ideology and they just can't DEAL

J.K. Rowling calls down the THUNDER on trans activist shrugging shoulders at women...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:00 PM on June 15, 2023

Women on both the Left and Right rarely agree on much, but what we are finding is that the majority of women on both sides are sick and tired of being inundated with trans ideology and are fighting back against the erasure of women. Not to mention none of them seem overly keen on the idea of minors being mutilated in the name of 'gender-affirming care'.

That whole pendulum has a really bad habit of swinging back when you push it too far ... and they DEFINITELY pushed things too far.

Take for example, self-proclaimed progressive/Liberal, Twitter user @Concreteisland, who seems to be having an issue with her own side being angry at her for refusing to carry the trans agenda water.

After reading this tweet we took a stroll through her timeline and WOW ... seems there are plenty of progressives and liberals who simply can't deal with her truth. Or you know, THE truth. We pulled this one as well:

And look at the meltdown:

FOR WHAT?! Who ARE these people?

You know what? Don't answer that.

Empathy for what? She's being honest.

Women do not have a penis.

They. Just. Don't.

The irony.

Looking through her tweets we pulled another:

We would like to take this moment to point out that this editor is already blocked by the person she is responding to SOOOOO you know it's not a great tweet.

As John McClain once said, 'Welcome to the party, pal.'

***

