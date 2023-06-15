Biden says he's 'excited' to fly grassroots supporter to upcoming event and ROFL we bet he is

President Sippy Cup and DOCTOR Jill are excited to fly a grassroots supporter out to meet them at an upcoming event.

Considering what happened this past week when they invited a bunch of people 'to meet them' you'd think they'd have learned their lesson. You know, that whole topless trans-activist they quickly threw under the bus when he/she acted like a typical trans activist at the fancy-schmancy Pride event?

As we said, they never learn.

C'mon, whoever is running this ridiculous account had to know it wouldn't go well:

Jill and I are excited to fly out one lucky grassroots supporter and a guest to meet us at an event.



If you chip in now, it could be you and your guest: https://t.co/4G4gqzYi63 pic.twitter.com/jsjiWakLwU — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 14, 2023

Nice how you have to donate money to a bunch of REALLY freakin' wealthy people before they'll even consider flying you out to meet them.

That says a lot, don't you think?

The responses to this tweet were something else:

Is it going to be another trans porn star? — Ty’s Tough Talk🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@toughtalkty) June 14, 2023

Joe sure hopes so!

Kidding, we're kidding.

Sorta.

Fv<k! Now you have to bribe people to donate to you? #WorstPresidentEver — Michael 🇺🇸 (@VBcoachInCali) June 14, 2023

Stop threatening us — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 14, 2023

Heh, fair point.

You have desecrated the peoples house! pic.twitter.com/FQYj2hqUWd — Danny C (@DannyC_DC1111) June 14, 2023

Once a Democrat, always a Democrat.

Couldn't help ourselves.

Doesn't seem like too much to ask, ya' know.

Wait a minute I thought planes were the enemy because of the carbon emissions so you're going to destroy the planet to make money? — Ultra MAGA Joyce Day (@Daytobehappy) June 14, 2023

Good point.

What about that carbon foot print, Joe?

Why not meet your Granddaughter, Navy. — Raised Right (@RightMsmagnolia) June 15, 2023

She'd have to donate to his campaign first.

Gross, horrible, but sadly all too true.

***

***

