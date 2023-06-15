Biden says he's 'excited' to fly grassroots supporter to upcoming event and ROFL we bet he is

Wait, WHAT!? Biden takes 'train to nowhere' to the next, more oceanic level
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:16 PM on June 15, 2023
OutKick

President Sippy Cup and DOCTOR Jill are excited to fly a grassroots supporter out to meet them at an upcoming event. 

Considering what happened this past week when they invited a bunch of people 'to meet them' you'd think they'd have learned their lesson. You know, that whole topless trans-activist they quickly threw under the bus when he/she acted like a typical trans activist at the fancy-schmancy Pride event?

As we said, they never learn.

C'mon, whoever is running this ridiculous account had to know it wouldn't go well:

Nice how you have to donate money to a bunch of REALLY freakin' wealthy people before they'll even consider flying you out to meet them.

That says a lot, don't you think?

The responses to this tweet were something else:

Joe sure hopes so!

Kidding, we're kidding.

Sorta.

Heh, fair point.

Once a Democrat, always a Democrat.

Couldn't help ourselves.

Doesn't seem like too much to ask, ya' know.

Former Asst. U.S. Attorney takes case against Trump APART point by point in detail-filled thread
Sam J.

Good point.

What about that carbon foot print, Joe?

She'd have to donate to his campaign first.

Gross, horrible, but sadly all too true.

***

Former Asst. U.S. Attorney takes case against Trump APART point by point in detail-filled thread

***

Former Asst. U.S. Attorney takes case against Trump APART point by point in detail-filled thread
Sam J.
Lefty Columbia prof/author WALLOPED for whining about poverty and having to pay her school loans
Sam J.
DAMNING thread shows how Google is waging info wars on behalf of progs (they even targeted us!)
Sam J.
Rachel Maddow tells Joy Reid the quiet part out loud about the Trump indictment
Doug P.
Dingbat Federal Judge Marsha J. Pechman attempts to legalize all property damage in Seattle (under $750)
Aaron Walker
Wait, WHAT!? Biden takes 'train to nowhere' to the next, more oceanic level
Doug P.

