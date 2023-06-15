Lefty's 'famous historic battle' shot/chaser dig at Republicans hijacked GLORIOUSLY by the Right

Awwww yes. It's always fun when the Left tries to trend some sort of silly takedown/tag against the Right on Twitter and the Right, who you know actually has a sense of humor, not only takes the trend over but uses it to own the Left. It's been going on for as long as this editor can remember.

So old.

These are the things that make us old-fashioned Twitchy editors smile when there is so much stupid and horrible out in the world of politics and news right now. #GetOffOurLawn

We suppose Olivia Julianna really thought she was getting a big ol' dig on Marco Rubio with her famous 'historic battle' shot/chaser.

WITHOUT googling, name a famous historic battle pic.twitter.com/o0xX8drIGy — Olivia Julianna 🗳 (@0liviajulianna) June 13, 2023

How original.

They got a couple of sad digs in ...

Oof, so owned and stuff.

But then the Right took over and the rest as they say is Twitter history.

If you know, you know. And honestly, if you're a Twitchy reader you DEFINITELY know.

Oof.

WITHOUT googling, name a famous historic battle. pic.twitter.com/idgYR9UNNR — Sean R. (@SeanR078) June 15, 2023

We've said it before we'll say it again - don't start none, won't be none.

Kamala vs. English language — Eric Hellwig (@Coach_Hellwig) June 15, 2023

This one works, even without the images.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Yeah yeah yeah, we're immature.

We own it.

Hey, we see what they did here.

Heh.

That's right! He thought those were bullets.

Oh man.

Too good.

***

***

