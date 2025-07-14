Wonder Where Those INSANE Lefty Judges Come From? Check Out This Unhinged Post...
Adam Schiff's Lecture About AG Pam Bondi and 'Ethics' Might Be His Least Self-Aware Post EVER

Doug P. | 11:26 AM on July 14, 2025
Senate Judiciary Democrats

Democrat Sen. Adam Schiff, a former member of the House's January 6 show trial committee, received a preemptive pardon from Joe Biden's autopen that the then president may or may not even have known anything about, according to a New York Times story:

We should be careful at this point so nobody at CNN accuses of mocking Joe Biden's autopen's stutter, but it's possible that many of Biden's last-minute pardons aren't even valid. 

Speaking of not being valid, one of the people who received a preemptive pardon, Adam Schiff, still has enough gall to lecture others about ethics. Schiff did that very thing this morning regarding a story about Attorney General Pam Bondi and the DOJ:

LOL! Is this guy for real? 

Not long ago Schiff literally said that accepting a pardon implied guilt and that innocent people don't need them, but apparently not when a Democrat receives one. 

Projection is the only strategy Schiff has left. 

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats, including serial liar Adam Schiff, try desperately to stop it.  

