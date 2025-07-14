Adam Schiff's Lecture About AG Pam Bondi and 'Ethics' Might Be His Least Self-Aware Post EVER

Democrat Sen. Adam Schiff, a former member of the House's January 6 show trial committee, received a preemptive pardon from Joe Biden's autopen that the then president may or may not even have known anything about, according to a New York Times story:

“Biden did not individually approve each name for the categorical pardons…Rather than ask Biden to keep signing revised versions, his staff waited and then ran the final version thru the autopen, which they saw as…routine”https://t.co/TwhbvujB6c pic.twitter.com/4OHRSl93or — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 13, 2025

We should be careful at this point so nobody at CNN accuses of mocking Joe Biden's autopen's stutter, but it's possible that many of Biden's last-minute pardons aren't even valid.

Speaking of not being valid, one of the people who received a preemptive pardon, Adam Schiff, still has enough gall to lecture others about ethics. Schiff did that very thing this morning regarding a story about Attorney General Pam Bondi and the DOJ:

Firing everyone who could tell you what you're doing is unethical or illegal does not make what you're doing ethical or legal. pic.twitter.com/d74sbgS6jO — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) July 14, 2025

LOL! Is this guy for real?

Is that what happened with you? If you’re so ethical and upstanding why did you accept a pardon? — DelilahM (@delilahmused) July 14, 2025

Not long ago Schiff literally said that accepting a pardon implied guilt and that innocent people don't need them, but apparently not when a Democrat receives one.

Adam Schiff is panicking!! His pardon is about to be null and void.



The lying POS deserves to be in prison. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 14, 2025

Adam Schiff lecturing on ethics, lmao https://t.co/kt1S3eg4Wn — i used to just lurk. (@watch_rome_burn) July 14, 2025

Dude you have no moral authority, your the definition of unethical. https://t.co/hTCTqvw4Tr — Spanky Bird (@TheSpankyBird) July 14, 2025

Projection is the only strategy Schiff has left.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats, including serial liar Adam Schiff, try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes.