Creepy Uncle Joe DRAGGED for skeezy Eva Longoria comments and OMG watch those hands (video)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:54 AM on June 16, 2023

Good ol' Creepy Uncle Joe, always reminding us who he really and truly is deep down. We get it, they work so hard to make people think he's just this kindly old man but actions speak louder than words.

Or, you know, words speak loudly as well.

He had to have gone off-script to talk about Eva this way ... right? RIGHT?! We love to think of the faces his handlers made when he started babbling about how young she was when he first met her. Bleh.

Watch:

Yeah, this is creepy. 

A grown man talking about how young a woman was (and in this case, a minor) is just not right. Especially when you follow it up with this:

WATCH THOSE HANDS OLD MAN.

You know the face you make when something really and truly grosses you out? Yeah, we just made that face, more than once.

Yuck. All the yuck.

Weird is honestly tame for Biden.

Creepy.

Skeezy.

Perv.

See, we have so many others.

Sam J.

What did Jill Biden say? Decency is back on the ballot?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, man. We can't make this crap up.

Accurate.

And we just threw up in our mouths a little.

Thanks for that.

***

