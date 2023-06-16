Creepy Uncle Joe DRAGGED for skeezy Eva Longoria comments and OMG watch those hands (video)

Good ol' Creepy Uncle Joe, always reminding us who he really and truly is deep down. We get it, they work so hard to make people think he's just this kindly old man but actions speak louder than words.

Or, you know, words speak loudly as well.

He had to have gone off-script to talk about Eva this way ... right? RIGHT?! We love to think of the faces his handlers made when he started babbling about how young she was when he first met her. Bleh.

Watch:

Biden hosts Eva Longoria at the White House for a screening of her new movie: "We've known each other for a long time. She was 17, I was 40." pic.twitter.com/uD4vkAch7Z — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 16, 2023

Yeah, this is creepy.

A grown man talking about how young a woman was (and in this case, a minor) is just not right. Especially when you follow it up with this:

GROSS! Eva Longoria had to move Biden's hands to keep him from groping her at the White House tonight.



I hope these people are happy with the creep they support. pic.twitter.com/xZEFAYV7F8 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 16, 2023

WATCH THOSE HANDS OLD MAN.

You know the face you make when something really and truly grosses you out? Yeah, we just made that face, more than once.

Yuck. All the yuck.

He’s so weird. — 😎 C 😎 (@colsiegirl) June 16, 2023

Weird is honestly tame for Biden.

Creepy.

Skeezy.

Perv.

See, we have so many others.

40

17

What😵‍💫 — Alyias (@alyiasmichael) June 16, 2023

What did Jill Biden say? Decency is back on the ballot?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, man. We can't make this crap up.

Ewwww — Jen 💜 (@JamWr1tes) June 16, 2023

Accurate.

Notice he doesn't smile/sneer until she takes his hands off of her. Almost like : "Alright, you caught me." — Tom (@DeploreUSunum) June 16, 2023

And we just threw up in our mouths a little.

Thanks for that.

***

***

