Tweep schools Pramila Jayapal on 'FAIR SHARE' with some puppets and crayons and it's PERFECT

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:30 PM on June 16, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Gotta love how our pals in the Democratic Party consistently pander to the under-educated, overly emotional, and ignorant. Oh, they love to claim it's Trump supporters and the GOP in general who are uneducated, but you don't see Republicans promising them free stuff, rainbows, and butterflies because their supporters know better.

Sorry college kids ... they're lying to you so you vote for them. And that's the truth.

There is no such thing as FREE.

Especially when it comes to government. Somebody, somewhere is paying.

We have a spending problem.

Not a revenue problem.

C'mon.

Awww, yes. The nameless, faceless, evil ULTRA-rich. 

Not just the normal rich because they know we all know how rich many of our elected officials really are.

Convenient.

Time to break out the puppets and crayons ... 

She can't, even with that colorful graph, because she knows the bulk of taxes is paid BY THE WEALTHY already. 

Like so many other Democrats, she hopes telling her supporters otherwise will keep her from having to actually accomplish anything. 

True story.

Guns that go PEW PEW PEW!

It IS what they do best, after all.

Tags: RICH TAXES PRAMILA JAYAPAL

