Tweep schools Pramila Jayapal on 'FAIR SHARE' with some puppets and crayons and it's PERFECT

Gotta love how our pals in the Democratic Party consistently pander to the under-educated, overly emotional, and ignorant. Oh, they love to claim it's Trump supporters and the GOP in general who are uneducated, but you don't see Republicans promising them free stuff, rainbows, and butterflies because their supporters know better.

Sorry college kids ... they're lying to you so you vote for them. And that's the truth.

There is no such thing as FREE.

Especially when it comes to government. Somebody, somewhere is paying.

Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal on her "free college for all" bill:



Q: "Is it really 'free'? ... Is part of it paid through a tax?"



JAYAPAL: "Yeah, certainly, there's lots of different ways to pay for it. We don't suffer from scarcity." pic.twitter.com/KJs6j2fJMa — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 15, 2023

We have a spending problem.

Not a revenue problem.

C'mon.

Glad you asked! Let’s get the ultra-rich and big corporations to finally pay their fair share so we can make higher education a right for all, not a privilege only for those who can afford it. https://t.co/ZezWlkRBJD — Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) June 16, 2023

Awww, yes. The nameless, faceless, evil ULTRA-rich.

Not just the normal rich because they know we all know how rich many of our elected officials really are.

Convenient.

Time to break out the puppets and crayons ...

She can't, even with that colorful graph, because she knows the bulk of taxes is paid BY THE WEALTHY already.

Like so many other Democrats, she hopes telling her supporters otherwise will keep her from having to actually accomplish anything.

"Fair share" of taxes means the same as "common-sense" gun laws. — alboalt (@albo_alt) June 16, 2023

True story.

or "assault weapon" — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) June 16, 2023

Guns that go PEW PEW PEW!

Fair share means everyone pays the same amount of tax per dollar. Whether you make $10k or $10m or $100m.



This is the last thing the dishonest Dems want, so they lie, and lie some more. pic.twitter.com/gQGuuVKBhM — 🦅 American Made 🇺🇸 (@Brain_Pwr) June 16, 2023

It IS what they do best, after all.

