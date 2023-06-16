APStyleBook defines TERF, suggests people NOT use the slur and trans-harpies lose their MINDS

Stephen L. Miller checks in on CNN's Daniel Dale to see if he's...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:19 PM on June 16, 2023
Meme

Would you look at that? APStyleBook has a Transgender Topical Guide ... because of course they do. 

Seems they've finally defined TERF and are pushing for people to avoid using it. Guess even the AP can only pretend men dressing up as women using a slur to attack women who don't agree with men being in their spaces, sports, etc. is acceptable for so long.

See for yourselves:

Huh, honesty. Common sense. 

Color us shocked.

Cue the freakout:

Nothing says feminism like giving into the patriarchy.

HA HA HA HA HA

Yes, women who refuse to allow men in their spaces are victimizing men.

The horror.

Sneaky Democrat BUSTED for viral tweet and blatant LIE about living paycheck-to-paycheck under GOP
Sam J.

*eye roll*

Classy.

Super classy.

Should definitely open their mouths a little bit wider when they speak.

They react this way when women ask not to be referred to as cis as well. 

Again, talk about the freakin' patriarchy.

How dare anyone tell trans activists not to use gross, hateful slurs to describe women?! The nerve!

And they wonder why their movement isn't more popular.

So says the bigot insisting on calling women a slur.

***

Sneaky Democrat BUSTED for viral tweet and blatant LIE about living paycheck-to-paycheck under GOP

Creepy Uncle Joe DRAGGED for skeezy Eva Longoria comments and OMG watch those hands (video)

Brutal thread uses Columbia prof whining about paying school loans to DROP elitist, white Lefty women

***

Sneaky Democrat BUSTED for viral tweet and blatant LIE about living paycheck-to-paycheck under GOP
Sam J.
Stephen L. Miller checks in on CNN's Daniel Dale to see if he's still up to 'fact checking the president'
Sarah D
Brutal thread uses Columbia prof whining about paying school loans to DROP elitist, white Lefty women
Sam J.
Tom Elliott's 'rules are for the lab rats' Covid cut is 4 minutes of sheer hypocrisy
Doug P.
Righteously indignant thread lays into Joe Biden's WH (and MSM) for celebrating flamin' hot lies
Sarah D
Clearly Joe Biden didn't mean that thing he said about having zero tolerance for disrespectful staffers
Sarah D

