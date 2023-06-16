APStyleBook defines TERF, suggests people NOT use the slur and trans-harpies lose their MINDS

Would you look at that? APStyleBook has a Transgender Topical Guide ... because of course they do.

Seems they've finally defined TERF and are pushing for people to avoid using it. Guess even the AP can only pretend men dressing up as women using a slur to attack women who don't agree with men being in their spaces, sports, etc. is acceptable for so long.

See for yourselves:

On our updated Transgender Topical Guide: trans-exclusionary radical feminist.

We recommend avoiding the vague and politicized term to describe cisgender women or others who object to the inclusion of transgender women in women's spaces.https://t.co/HEBdoiEWnM pic.twitter.com/zSet75MbU5 — APStylebook (@APStylebook) June 14, 2023

Huh, honesty. Common sense.

Color us shocked.

Cue the freakout:

Those who exclude trans women, in my opinion, disqualify themselves as feminists — j. archer avary 🌵 (@j_archer_avary) June 14, 2023

Nothing says feminism like giving into the patriarchy.

That is your stance? Shame on you. That makes you no better than TERFs — Taylor Lianne Chandler, BCTCT (@RealTayChaTLC) June 14, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA

You have GOT to be kidding. What an insult to the people who are victimized by TERFs EVERY DAY. TERFs and SWERFs are very real, and as a feminist scholar and sex worker, I am telling you you are making a huge mistake — The Goddess Sydney (@GoddessSydneyJ) June 14, 2023

Yes, women who refuse to allow men in their spaces are victimizing men.

The horror.

I'd tell you my recommendation for this recommendation, but I don't want to piss off the Twitter gods. — Vy (@WyldViolet) June 14, 2023

*eye roll*

Classy.

Hope you get ratioed for this — 🌈Dr. Frizzle is on Strike (@Swilua) June 14, 2023

Super classy.

yes avoid those vague euphemisms and simply refer to them as what they are, "anti-trans bigots" — Steven (they/them)🌈💜🤍🩶🖤 (@zencoffeebreak) June 14, 2023

Should definitely open their mouths a little bit wider when they speak.

If the TERF fits then wear it. — Martin Piper 💙💛🌻4💉 (@MartinPiper) June 15, 2023

They react this way when women ask not to be referred to as cis as well.

Again, talk about the freakin' patriarchy.

This is why society is losing faith in the institution of education itself, you corporate sugarcoating TERFs. Good work! You just became what you sought to avoid by holding space for the “victim” cis women “& others” *big eyeroll.* Umm, has anyone in your corporation ever been… — Logon Theon (@logantheon) June 15, 2023

How dare anyone tell trans activists not to use gross, hateful slurs to describe women?! The nerve!

shut up terf — sora 🖤🔆 (@BlackheartSora) June 14, 2023

And they wonder why their movement isn't more popular.

Hilarious the institution thought this would go over well. No style to be seen here. Only bigotry. — Estelle Sinclair | ChicagoDomme🖤 (@ChicagoDomme) June 14, 2023

So says the bigot insisting on calling women a slur.

