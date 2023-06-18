Vaccine 'expert' writes a check his butt can't (WON'T) cash picking a COVID fight with Joe Rogan

If there's a lesson to be learned here from what happened with 'vaccine expert' Professor Peter Hotez MD PhD it's THIS - do NOT talk smack on Twitter about Joe Rogan complaining that Spotify isn't doing more to silence him, on COVID or any topic.

Spotify Has Stopped Even Sort of Trying to Stem Joe Rogan’s Vaccine Misinformation. It’s really true ⁦@annamerlan⁩ just awful. And from all the online attacks I’m receiving after this absurd podcast, it’s clear many actually believe this nonsense https://t.co/GwIFsOODC2 — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) June 17, 2023

Not only is this incredibly whiny, but bizarre that he'd tweet it without tagging Rogan. Almost as if he was doing it for his followers, not to really make a point. Besides, he had to know eventually Rogan would see or hear about him trying to pick a fight ...

Peter, if you claim what RFKjr is saying is “misinformation” I am offering you $100,000.00 to the charity of your choice if you’re willing to debate him on my show with no time limit. https://t.co/m0HxYek0GX — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) June 17, 2023

Here's Hotez's opportunity, you know? Surely he'll take it.

Joe, you have my cell, my email, I’m always willing to speak with you https://t.co/dJDzJMxBwi — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) June 17, 2023

This is a non answer. I challenged you publicly because you publicly quote tweeted and agreed with that dogshit vice article. If you’re really serious about what you stand for, you now have a massive opportunity for a debate that will reach the largest audience a discussion… https://t.co/g1FGalC0Ym — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) June 17, 2023

By the way, @PeterHotez , I saw this tweet that you deleted. pic.twitter.com/eS7ynkGqGO — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) June 17, 2023

Even Elon Musk got in on it:

He’s afraid of a public debate, because he knows he’s wrong — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 17, 2023

They're all scared to debate it because they know what was done was wrong, and far too many people were more than happy to push misinformation whether it was for their own benefit, or for the powers that be.

Maybe @PeterHotez just hates charity 🤷‍♂️ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 18, 2023

Elon: Maybe you weren’t aware but in 2020 we asked you to support our lab that ultimately made low-cost, patent-free Covid vaccines, 100 million doses administered. Even though you couldn’t help us then, we still need help for our low-cost XBB booster + universal CoV versions https://t.co/CkCDgjuOxg — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) June 18, 2023

Dude, take the L.

Quick summary:@PeterHotez: "Wow, RFK Jr. and Rogan were spreading dangerous misinformed."@joerogan: "Okay, come show us what we have wrong."



Hotez: "No."



Joe: "Why not?"@elonmusk: "He knows he's wrong."



Hotez: "I'm an expert"



Joe: "Okay, come share your expertise"… — Chris Hardman. Sauna King.🌲🥚🇺🇸 (@chhardman) June 18, 2023

Accurate summary. Look, I’m prepared to argue in favor of vaccines if you’d like.



Do I think vaccines should be examined closely & mortality risk isn’t substantially reduced in America? Yes.



However, you should definitely take vaccines if traveling to places where that disease… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 18, 2023

Oh, and if you guys thought $100k was a lot to offer, others starting chipping in more money to get him to debate.

💰 The Peter Hotez vs. RFK Jr Charity Debate Pot Is Up To $860,000!!



Please add any other contributions I missed to the comments



a) $100k - @joerogan

b) $150k - @BillAckman

c) $100k - @RubinReport

d) $100k - @patrickbetdavid

e) $100k - @stkirsch

f) $50k - @jason_howerton… — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) June 18, 2023

Wow. Ok, so we're not experts but if you guys want us to come on and debate, we're all for it. SAY WHEN.

Heh.

Joe if you are serious about addressing vaccines + the fact that 200,000 unvaccinated Americans needlessly perished during our awful delta/BA.1 Covid waves (including 40,000 in our state of Texas) because they fell victims to vaccine disinformation: I want to have that discussion https://t.co/m8vGNtLnJs — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) June 18, 2023

Again, I’m going to ask you very clearly, are you willing to debate @RobertKennedyJr on my podcast? https://t.co/vFkzW9CCBq — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) June 18, 2023

We're going to guess it's a no.

