Vaccine 'expert' writes a check his butt can't (WON'T) cash picking a COVID fight with Joe Rogan

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:06 AM on June 18, 2023
AP Photo/Gregory Payan

If there's a lesson to be learned here from what happened with 'vaccine expert' Professor Peter Hotez MD PhD it's THIS - do NOT talk smack on Twitter about Joe Rogan complaining that Spotify isn't doing more to silence him, on COVID or any topic.

This is just so lame.

Oh, and using a VICE article to do it?

Super lame.

Not only is this incredibly whiny, but bizarre that he'd tweet it without tagging Rogan. Almost as if he was doing it for his followers, not to really make a point. Besides, he had to know eventually Rogan would see or hear about him trying to pick a fight ... 

WHOA.

Here's Hotez's opportunity, you know? Surely he'll take it.

Ummm ... c'mon man.

Oh, but it got much worse.

DUDE.

Even Elon Musk got in on it:

They're all scared to debate it because they know what was done was wrong, and far too many people were more than happy to push misinformation whether it was for their own benefit, or for the powers that be.

Dude, take the L.

Oh, and if you guys thought $100k was a lot to offer, others starting chipping in more money to get him to debate.

Wow. Ok, so we're not experts but if you guys want us to come on and debate, we're all for it. SAY WHEN.

Heh.

We're going to guess it's a no.

***

Tags: DEBATE JOE ROGAN VACCINE COVID

