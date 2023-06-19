EPIC thread makes Peter Hotez look even WORSE for whining that Rogan and Musk ganged up on him

We have to wonder if Peter Hotez knew the s**t-storm he was starting when he subtweeted Joe Rogan and RFK Jr. with a smug VICE article whining about how Spotify wasn't doing enough to silence Rogan and his opinions on the COVID vaccine. You'd THINK he'd have seen what happened when that dirty old hippie singer guy tried to get him shut down but OH NO.

Doc.

Bro.

Don't start none, won't be none.

Pretty simple, eh?

And of course, since everyone and their dog has been calling Hotez out for refusing to debate (even when over $1.5 MILLION has been offered to donate to his favorite charity), he's been playing the, 'Oh WOE is me, I'm being ganged up on by Joe Rogan, Elon Musk and the evil MAGA far-right...' etc., etc.

Eric Weinstein, who is quite frankly none of those things, wrote this fairly exceptional thread trying to get the 'expert' to debate. Take a look.

Doctor: may I give a different perspective?



Many Americans learned about how far off their concept of “science” was from COVID. They thought that science was something they could trust. They trusted their vaccines. Their FDA. The CDC.



And then they saw the COVID show…. https://t.co/bQ3RIUZA75 — Eric Weinstein (@EricRWeinstein) June 18, 2023

Yup.

Quite honestly, @DrJBhattacharya said to me “I was at Stanford for 35 years as a researcher and didn’t know how any of this really worked.”



Fauci/Collins/Daszak didn’t just break trust with lay people. They showed even successful researchers that there’s a secret 🌎 in science. — Eric Weinstein (@EricRWeinstein) June 18, 2023

That's the key - none of them want to admit they broke our trust. Over and over again.

And almost all of us were left guessing. We knew we couldn’t make informed decisions for our families because Public Health was taking away our ability to understand what was going on.



They were lying. And they were forcing their lies into our families. Into our Wikipedia pages.… — Eric Weinstein (@EricRWeinstein) June 18, 2023

Public Health became the overreaching and even abusive arm of the state ... it was horrific.

Here is what Public Health did:



The disease threat was real, but seemed exaggerated particularly for young healthy people.



The vaccine benefits were wildly exaggerated.



Any interest in vaccine alternatives was ridiculed.



Any attempt to find the origin was demonized as racism. — Eric Weinstein (@EricRWeinstein) June 18, 2023

Or anti-Semitism.

Or white supremacy.

Or even treason.

Yup.

And lastly, and most importantly:



And any concern about the vaccine risks were made into a mental disease.



That was evil. — Eric Weinstein (@EricRWeinstein) June 18, 2023

Evil indeed.

So we all now get it. There is an enormous unbroken juggernaut from @NIH to @YouTube to @doddtra to @US_FDA to @stanford to @nytimes to @Google to @TheLancet to Facebook etc. that calls itself, confusingly, “The Science” that is simply about destroying those who dare question. — Eric Weinstein (@EricRWeinstein) June 18, 2023

And what you’re seeing is not a gang up on you. It’s not right wing. It’s not Neo-fascism.



It’s a revolution against modern state directed mind control. It’s ScienceGate. We don’t know how much anti-scientific quackery was dressed up as “The Science” b/c “The Science” doesn’t… — Eric Weinstein (@EricRWeinstein) June 18, 2023

It's also not 'anti-Semitism' but you already knew that.

So everyone wants to see what it looks like when these competing claims actually engage each other.



Now, you have every right not to debate this out if it’s a gotcha. If the forum is slanted. If the refereeing isn’t fair. If the opponent is unethical. Etc.



But I don’t see that. — Eric Weinstein (@EricRWeinstein) June 18, 2023

So that is my offer to you. I know @RobertKennedyJr and @joerogan and they are both men who change their minds when their arguments are tutored by new information.



I will do any reasonable thing you ask to make sure it is a scientific exchange that isn’t scored on debating… — Eric Weinstein (@EricRWeinstein) June 18, 2023

But you can’t duck out claiming this is a gang up. I have never said anything against you in my life and I will be happy to work with you behind the scenes to make sure that science wins.



What do you need to make sure science prevails? Constructively?

Expert fact checking?… — Eric Weinstein (@EricRWeinstein) June 18, 2023

Again, Hotez STARTED this whole thing.

Keep that in mind.

That said: something like this HAS to happen. We all are demanding an end to “The Science” destroying science. Nobody wants to be lectured by Rachel Maddow on “The Science” while their trusted physician is threatened for simply trying to figure out what science indicates is best. — Eric Weinstein (@EricRWeinstein) June 18, 2023

Bingo.

Tthanks for your time Doc. Hope that helps. Let’s do this. It could be great for everyone.



🙏 — Eric Weinstein (@EricRWeinstein) June 18, 2023

It would be great for everyone who DIDN'T deliberately mislead people to do the government's bidding.

Absolutely.

***

Related:

MERCILESS, receipt-filled thread takes vaccine expert Peter Hotez who pushed to censor Joe Rogan APART

Here are some of the biggest WHINERS triggered by Elon Musk pushing 'vaccine expert' to debate RFK Jr.

Dom Lucre tricks Lefties into reading/sharing BRUTAL thread about Hillary Clinton's Haiti corruption

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!