EPIC thread makes Peter Hotez look even WORSE for whining that Rogan and Musk ganged up on him

We have to wonder if Peter Hotez knew the s**t-storm he was starting when he subtweeted Joe Rogan and RFK Jr. with a smug VICE article whining about how Spotify wasn't doing enough to silence Rogan and his opinions on the COVID vaccine. You'd THINK he'd have seen what happened when that dirty old hippie singer guy tried to get him shut down but OH NO.
Doc.
Bro.
Don't start none, won't be none.
Pretty simple, eh?
And of course, since everyone and their dog has been calling Hotez out for refusing to debate (even when over $1.5 MILLION has been offered to donate to his favorite charity), he's been playing the, 'Oh WOE is me, I'm being ganged up on by Joe Rogan, Elon Musk and the evil MAGA far-right...' etc., etc.
Eric Weinstein, who is quite frankly none of those things, wrote this fairly exceptional thread trying to get the 'expert' to debate. Take a look.
Doctor: may I give a different perspective?— Eric Weinstein (@EricRWeinstein) June 18, 2023
Many Americans learned about how far off their concept of “science” was from COVID. They thought that science was something they could trust. They trusted their vaccines. Their FDA. The CDC.
And then they saw the COVID show…. https://t.co/bQ3RIUZA75
Yup.
Quite honestly, @DrJBhattacharya said to me “I was at Stanford for 35 years as a researcher and didn’t know how any of this really worked.”— Eric Weinstein (@EricRWeinstein) June 18, 2023
Fauci/Collins/Daszak didn’t just break trust with lay people. They showed even successful researchers that there’s a secret 🌎 in science.
That's the key - none of them want to admit they broke our trust. Over and over again.
And almost all of us were left guessing. We knew we couldn’t make informed decisions for our families because Public Health was taking away our ability to understand what was going on.— Eric Weinstein (@EricRWeinstein) June 18, 2023
They were lying. And they were forcing their lies into our families. Into our Wikipedia pages.…
Public Health became the overreaching and even abusive arm of the state ... it was horrific.
Here is what Public Health did:— Eric Weinstein (@EricRWeinstein) June 18, 2023
The disease threat was real, but seemed exaggerated particularly for young healthy people.
The vaccine benefits were wildly exaggerated.
Any interest in vaccine alternatives was ridiculed.
Any attempt to find the origin was demonized as racism.
Or anti-Semitism.
Or white supremacy.
Or even treason.
Yup.
And lastly, and most importantly:— Eric Weinstein (@EricRWeinstein) June 18, 2023
And any concern about the vaccine risks were made into a mental disease.
That was evil.
Evil indeed.
So we all now get it. There is an enormous unbroken juggernaut from @NIH to @YouTube to @doddtra to @US_FDA to @stanford to @nytimes to @Google to @TheLancet to Facebook etc. that calls itself, confusingly, “The Science” that is simply about destroying those who dare question.— Eric Weinstein (@EricRWeinstein) June 18, 2023
And what you’re seeing is not a gang up on you. It’s not right wing. It’s not Neo-fascism.— Eric Weinstein (@EricRWeinstein) June 18, 2023
It’s a revolution against modern state directed mind control. It’s ScienceGate. We don’t know how much anti-scientific quackery was dressed up as “The Science” b/c “The Science” doesn’t…
It's also not 'anti-Semitism' but you already knew that.
So everyone wants to see what it looks like when these competing claims actually engage each other.— Eric Weinstein (@EricRWeinstein) June 18, 2023
Now, you have every right not to debate this out if it’s a gotcha. If the forum is slanted. If the refereeing isn’t fair. If the opponent is unethical. Etc.
But I don’t see that.
So that is my offer to you. I know @RobertKennedyJr and @joerogan and they are both men who change their minds when their arguments are tutored by new information.— Eric Weinstein (@EricRWeinstein) June 18, 2023
I will do any reasonable thing you ask to make sure it is a scientific exchange that isn’t scored on debating…
But you can’t duck out claiming this is a gang up. I have never said anything against you in my life and I will be happy to work with you behind the scenes to make sure that science wins.— Eric Weinstein (@EricRWeinstein) June 18, 2023
What do you need to make sure science prevails? Constructively?
Expert fact checking?…
Again, Hotez STARTED this whole thing.
Keep that in mind.
That said: something like this HAS to happen. We all are demanding an end to “The Science” destroying science. Nobody wants to be lectured by Rachel Maddow on “The Science” while their trusted physician is threatened for simply trying to figure out what science indicates is best.— Eric Weinstein (@EricRWeinstein) June 18, 2023
Bingo.
Tthanks for your time Doc. Hope that helps. Let’s do this. It could be great for everyone.— Eric Weinstein (@EricRWeinstein) June 18, 2023
🙏
It would be great for everyone who DIDN'T deliberately mislead people to do the government's bidding.
Absolutely.
***
Related:
