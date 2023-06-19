EPIC thread makes Peter Hotez look even WORSE for whining that Rogan and Musk ganged up on him

Guardian writer shames 'cis women' for not standing in solidarity with trans and...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:22 AM on June 19, 2023

We have to wonder if Peter Hotez knew the s**t-storm he was starting when he subtweeted Joe Rogan and RFK Jr. with a smug VICE article whining about how Spotify wasn't doing enough to silence Rogan and his opinions on the COVID vaccine. You'd THINK he'd have seen what happened when that dirty old hippie singer guy tried to get him shut down but OH NO. 

Doc.

Bro.

Don't start none, won't be none.

Pretty simple, eh?

And of course, since everyone and their dog has been calling Hotez out for refusing to debate (even when over $1.5 MILLION has been offered to donate to his favorite charity), he's been playing the, 'Oh WOE is me, I'm being ganged up on by Joe Rogan, Elon Musk and the evil MAGA far-right...' etc., etc.

Eric Weinstein, who is quite frankly none of those things, wrote this fairly exceptional thread trying to get the 'expert' to debate. Take a look.

Yup.

That's the key - none of them want to admit they broke our trust. Over and over again.

Public Health became the overreaching and even abusive arm of the state ... it was horrific.

Or anti-Semitism.

Or white supremacy.

Or even treason.

Yup.

Evil indeed.

It's also not 'anti-Semitism' but you already knew that.

Again, Hotez STARTED this whole thing.

Keep that in mind.

Bingo.

It would be great for everyone who DIDN'T deliberately mislead people to do the government's bidding.

Absolutely.

***

***

