Here are some of the biggest WHINERS triggered by Elon Musk pushing 'vaccine expert' to debate RFK Jr.

For whatever reason, Professor Peter Hotez decided to pick a fight with Joe Rogan because he wants Spotify to censor him ... or something. Seems Hotez especially took offense at his interviewing RFK Jr. about vaccines.

Welp, as many of you know, Rogan invited Hotez to come on his show to debate the topic (and RFK Jr.), he even offered him $100k to the charity of his choice to do it. Others offered even more money for the debate to take place - the last we saw it was over a million.

Elon Musk himself has been encouraging this debate to take place - and for whatever reason, this really and truly has upset the Left. There are many shrieking and gnashing their teeth on Twitter but here are the best ... or the worst, however you want to look at it.

Elon Musk is harassing another one of his own users — this time, a scientist who has already been subjected to several years of severe harassment & threats due to his role in promoting COVID-19 vaccination. pic.twitter.com/FffPrVNC8N — Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D (@RVAwonk) June 18, 2023

She wrote an entire THREAD b**ching and moaning about Elon ... feel free to hurt your eyes and minds reading the entire thing on Twitter but we choose NOT to include it.

Then there's this one, of course:

No medical professional should ever agree to do this. Never. It elevates the conspiracy guy, demeans the medical professional, and will only convince the kooks out there that RFK is right because a real doctor took the time to debate him.



Never debate a conspiracy theorist. https://t.co/k8xdSEAEiL — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 18, 2023

We wrote about Tom on his own mainly because Rogan dropped him for this tweet.

Next up, this yahoo who actually has this editor blocked. The nerve.

Current status of this website: the billionaire owner and a podcast host worth hundreds of millions are currently dogpiling a pediatrician who develops vaccines to give to impoverished countries. — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) June 18, 2023

So Max thinks Elon should stop having an opinion since he bought Twitter?

Really?

the immense abuse being heaped on @PeterHotez this evening is a demonstration of why people doing anti-misinformation work need better support@InfoIntegrityUS is rallying people of good will to do just that; give it a follow and sign up if this is important to you — Prism Metanews (@Prism_Metanews) June 18, 2023

Abuse. Mind you, Hotez STARTED all of this. Maybe he shouldn't write checks his butt can't cash?

Just spitballin'.

"Rabbi, I'll offer you $100,000 to come onto my popular podcast to debate whether the plague is or is not caused by Jews poisoning wells." — David Frum (@davidfrum) June 18, 2023

Wow.

I challenge Michael Jordan to a debate on how to score despite a double team. If he does not accept my challenge, I am right about all basketball things, and Michael Jordan is wrong. This is legally binding, because I said it on a podcast. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) June 18, 2023

You need to update it to add Rebekah Jones's videohttps://t.co/Tx4HRx23Xz — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) June 18, 2023

WOOF.

Gosh, with such winners defending him, Hotez must really be a special sort of guy.

Or not ...

That's another story.

***

