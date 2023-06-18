MERCILESS, receipt-filled thread takes vaccine expert Peter Hotez who pushed to censor Joe...
Here are some of the biggest WHINERS triggered by Elon Musk pushing 'vaccine expert' to debate RFK Jr.

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:23 AM on June 18, 2023

For whatever reason, Professor Peter Hotez decided to pick a fight with Joe Rogan because he wants Spotify to censor him ... or something. Seems Hotez especially took offense at his interviewing RFK Jr. about vaccines.

Welp, as many of you know, Rogan invited Hotez to come on his show to debate the topic (and RFK Jr.), he even offered him $100k to the charity of his choice to do it. Others offered even more money for the debate to take place - the last we saw it was over a million.

Elon Musk himself has been encouraging this debate to take place - and for whatever reason, this really and truly has upset the Left. There are many shrieking and gnashing their teeth on Twitter but here are the best ... or the worst, however you want to look at it.

She wrote an entire THREAD b**ching and moaning about Elon ... feel free to hurt your eyes and minds reading the entire thing on Twitter but we choose NOT to include it.

Then there's this one, of course:

Dom Lucre tricks Lefties into reading/sharing BRUTAL thread about Hillary Clinton's Haiti corruption
Sam J.

We wrote about Tom on his own mainly because Rogan dropped him for this tweet.

Next up, this yahoo who actually has this editor blocked. The nerve.

So Max thinks Elon should stop having an opinion since he bought Twitter?

Really?

Abuse. Mind you, Hotez STARTED all of this. Maybe he shouldn't write checks his butt can't cash?

Just spitballin'.

Wow.

WOOF.

Gosh, with such winners defending him, Hotez must really be a special sort of guy.

Or not ... 

That's another story.

Youngest UN 'Advisor' whining about fossil fuels DRAGGED after she BRAGS about flying to Rome for dinner

Dom Lucre tricks Lefties into reading/sharing BRUTAL thread about Hillary Clinton's Haiti corruption

Vaccine 'expert' writes a check his butt can't (WON'T) cash picking a COVID fight with Joe Rogan

