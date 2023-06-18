Joe Rogan DROPS Tom Nichols on his smug head for calling him a conspiracy theorist and BA HA HA

As Twitchy readers know, vaccine 'expert' Peter Hotez talked a lot of smack about Joe Rogan and used a VICE article to complain that Spotify isn't censoring Rogan enough. Of course, he didn't bother to tag Joe in his tweet-scold ...

That being said, Joe did see the tweet and as we all know, all Hell broke loose.

At this time, Hotez has yet to accept Joe's challenge:

Again, I’m going to ask you very clearly, are you willing to debate @RobertKennedyJr on my podcast? https://t.co/vFkzW9CCBq — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) June 18, 2023

For whatever reason, Twitter's Expert™ Tom Nichols, thought it would be a good idea for him to chime in with something smug and annoying.

Because no one knows smug and annoying quite as well as Tom does.

No medical professional should ever agree to do this. Never. It elevates the conspiracy guy, demeans the medical professional, and will only convince the kooks out there that RFK is right because a real doctor took the time to debate him.



Never debate a conspiracy theorist. https://t.co/k8xdSEAEiL — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 18, 2023

And lucky Tom, Rogan responded in kind. Except he wasn't smug, he was direct AF and dropped ol Tom on his head.

That would be a great suggestion if you could assure that the industry you were representing wasn’t completely captured by heartless monsters who have a history of some of the biggest criminal fines in human history because their deception has cost hundreds of thousands of people… https://t.co/fVlPdwCWrq — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) June 18, 2023

What he said.

And then some.

There are also plenty of physicians and scientists who have been silenced by the “mainstream” medical mafia. Should they not be allowed to debate science in a public forum? The only argument the mainstream can proffer is that it’s “settled science”, yet they can’t provide the… — Dr. Syed Haider (@DrSyedHaider) June 18, 2023

The reputation of the medical establishment is irreparably damaged and the idea of medicine as this custom practice suited towards each patient is shattered because doctors got in lock step and shat on their scientific curiosity to go with an established narrative of pushing the… — Malcolm FleX - Enigmatic Desperado (@Malcolm_fleX48) June 18, 2023

Scientist - So many people died from vaccine misinformation! So many lives could have been saved!



Rogan - Come on my show and explain it to millions of people.



Scientist - Nah, it’s not the right format. — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 18, 2023

There's just something really beautiful about watching Rogan tell Nichols to take ALL the seats.

