Youngest UN 'Advisor' whining about fossil fuels DRAGGED after she BRAGS about flying to Rome for dinner

There's not much that's more annoying than the UN's 'youngest advisor' nagging the world about fossil fuels ...

🚨 Fossil fuel air pollution responsible for 1 in 5 deaths worldwide https://t.co/r2OQYMOV3o — Sophia Kianni (@SophiaKianni) June 18, 2023

Except maybe sharing a photo of herself bragging about having dinner in Rome you know, burning a whole lot of fossil fuels for one meal. She had to know this wouldn't go over well, right?

How exactly did you get from California to Rome earlier this month? 🧐



THIS is exactly why no one is taking the climate cultists seriously. https://t.co/pOXsdRAVUU pic.twitter.com/GP9T9S6T7T — Governor Dill (@TheGreenOldDill) June 18, 2023

Holy crap! Sophia not only flew to Rome this month, but in the month of May she flew to Denver, Boston, DC, and POLAND before flying back to California.



All to lecture YOU on fossil fuels!



Her carbon footprint is now that of a large European city!



BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/sS4u4OlN77 — Governor Dill (@TheGreenOldDill) June 18, 2023

Gosh, this is not a great look.

We must say.

wild how you can get to rome without using fossil fuels pic.twitter.com/eL5Er9385R — PerkyBiscuits (@PerkyBiscuits) June 18, 2023

Right?!

What fuel got you to Rome? — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) June 18, 2023

So you flew from CA to Rome for dinner

Got it — Doc - NCSWIC ▄︻̷̿┻̿═━一 (@TAnthonyPotter) June 18, 2023

Psh.

Serf.

Don't you know it's only the little people who are supposed to give up their ability to travel and gas stoves?

By this “logic” your vacay to Rome -literally- killed people. Hope you had a good time. — Matt Freepersonx (@MattFreeperson) June 18, 2023

But it's ok when she does it because she CARES SO MUCH about the environment and the planet and stuff.

NOW GIVE UP YOUR GAS STOVE OR YOU'LL KILL GRANDMA!

Or is that grandpa?

We can't keep it all straight.

***

Related:

Joe Rogan DROPS Tom Nichols on his smug head for calling him a conspiracy theorist and BA HA HA

Dom Lucre tricks Lefties into reading/sharing BRUTAL thread about Hillary Clinton's Haiti corruption

Vaccine 'expert' writes a check his butt can't (WON'T) cash picking a COVID fight with Joe Rogan

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!