Youngest UN 'Advisor' whining about fossil fuels DRAGGED after she BRAGS about flying to Rome for dinner

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:59 AM on June 18, 2023
Twitchy Meme

There's not much that's more annoying than the UN's 'youngest advisor' nagging the world about fossil fuels ... 

Except maybe sharing a photo of herself bragging about having dinner in Rome you know, burning a whole lot of fossil fuels for one meal. She had to know this wouldn't go over well, right?

Gosh, this is not a great look. 

We must say.

Right?!

Psh.

Serf.

Don't you know it's only the little people who are supposed to give up their ability to travel and gas stoves?

Sam J.

But it's ok when she does it because she CARES SO MUCH about the environment and the planet and stuff.

NOW GIVE UP YOUR GAS STOVE OR YOU'LL KILL GRANDMA!

Or is that grandpa?

We can't keep it all straight.

***

***

