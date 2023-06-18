Youngest UN 'Advisor' whining about fossil fuels DRAGGED after she BRAGS about flying to Rome for dinner

There's not much that's more annoying than the UN's 'youngest advisor' nagging the world about fossil fuels ...
🚨 Fossil fuel air pollution responsible for 1 in 5 deaths worldwide https://t.co/r2OQYMOV3o— Sophia Kianni (@SophiaKianni) June 18, 2023
Except maybe sharing a photo of herself bragging about having dinner in Rome you know, burning a whole lot of fossil fuels for one meal. She had to know this wouldn't go over well, right?
How exactly did you get from California to Rome earlier this month? 🧐— Governor Dill (@TheGreenOldDill) June 18, 2023
THIS is exactly why no one is taking the climate cultists seriously. https://t.co/pOXsdRAVUU pic.twitter.com/GP9T9S6T7T
Holy crap! Sophia not only flew to Rome this month, but in the month of May she flew to Denver, Boston, DC, and POLAND before flying back to California.— Governor Dill (@TheGreenOldDill) June 18, 2023
All to lecture YOU on fossil fuels!
Her carbon footprint is now that of a large European city!
BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/sS4u4OlN77
Gosh, this is not a great look.
We must say.
wild how you can get to rome without using fossil fuels pic.twitter.com/eL5Er9385R— PerkyBiscuits (@PerkyBiscuits) June 18, 2023
Right?!
What fuel got you to Rome?— Dog guy (@Catsorange1) June 18, 2023
So you flew from CA to Rome for dinner— Doc - NCSWIC ▄︻̷̿┻̿═━一 (@TAnthonyPotter) June 18, 2023
Got it
Psh.
Serf.
Don't you know it's only the little people who are supposed to give up their ability to travel and gas stoves?
Recommended
By this “logic” your vacay to Rome -literally- killed people. Hope you had a good time.— Matt Freepersonx (@MattFreeperson) June 18, 2023
But it's ok when she does it because she CARES SO MUCH about the environment and the planet and stuff.
NOW GIVE UP YOUR GAS STOVE OR YOU'LL KILL GRANDMA!
Or is that grandpa?
We can't keep it all straight.
***
Related:
Joe Rogan DROPS Tom Nichols on his smug head for calling him a conspiracy theorist and BA HA HA
Dom Lucre tricks Lefties into reading/sharing BRUTAL thread about Hillary Clinton's Haiti corruption
Vaccine 'expert' writes a check his butt can't (WON'T) cash picking a COVID fight with Joe Rogan
***
Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Join the conversation as a VIP Member