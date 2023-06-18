MERCILESS, receipt-filled thread takes vaccine expert Peter Hotez who pushed to censor Joe Rogan APART

We've all heard a LOT about Professor Peter Hotze MD PhD as a vaccine specialist this morning since you know, he pushed for Spotify to censor Joe Rogan over his commentary on vaccines, specifically the COVID vaccine. He also seems very perturbed about what RFK Jr. had to say on the topic.

This has not gone well for Hotez, especially since Rogan challenged him to a debate with RFK Jr. ... and even offered up money to charity for him to do it. As you all know by now, this financial offering has grown as others have offered to donate money themselves.

So who is this Hotez guy? Have you guys heard much about him until now?

Check out this thread.

🧵THREAD: @PeterHotez is a sincere and non-corrupt scientist who has been right about everything in the last three years. pic.twitter.com/Hp4oMnkr5c — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) June 18, 2023

About that whole sincere and non-corrupt thing? We think this was a ploy to get stupid people to read and share it because yeah, this is not great. In fact, this is what we in the biz call BRUTAL.

1/ @PeterHotez has been spreading lies from the beginning. For example, he advocated in May 2021 for vaccinating children to achieve herd immunity. His narrative was uncritically pushed by the mainstream media. Millions of children were harmed because of him. (Look at his eyes!) pic.twitter.com/3m5jKny9rA — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) June 18, 2023

HOO boy.

It only gets worse, folks.

2/ The problem is that until April 2020, he was claiming the opposite. Back then, Hotez expressed his concerns about a potential vaccine for the seasonal cold virus. But how did it come to pass that he suddenly changed his opinion and labeled all critics as anti-science? pic.twitter.com/jkSXDdj08b — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) June 18, 2023

3/ Here too, the "follow the money" principle applies. It appears that Peter Hotez is a conscienceless mouthpiece, who will do anything for money. In this case, he received funds from the @gatesfoundation. I doubt that these were the only financial contributions he received. pic.twitter.com/8784ygs7IP — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) June 18, 2023

4/ Therefore, it's unsurprising that he rejects the current 1.5 million-dollar bid and refuses to debate with @RobertKennedyJr. That's because

▪️The hush money from Big Pharma is probably more generous

▪️He knows that he stands no chance against the facts.https://t.co/A3qsOJ5Glz — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) June 18, 2023

Hush money from Big Pharma and he stands no change against the facts.

Ok, so we all knew that already.

Keep going.

5/ Yet, the most dangerous aspect of Hotez is his use of language and the demonization of those who think differently. He did not hesitate to label critical people as anti-science and anti-Semitic, even going so far as to demand that they be treated like terrorists. He stated... pic.twitter.com/iuzlj0Ca1I — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) June 18, 2023

Yikes.

6/ "The task force should include experts who have tackled complex global threats such as terrorism because anti-science is now approaching similar levels of peril. It is becoming increasingly clear that advancing immunization requires a counteroffensive.” https://t.co/0J82K4BBwN — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) June 18, 2023

7/ In this very publication, @PeterHotez even managed to integrate his hatred of Russia, which has absolutely nothing to do with the Covid vaccines, and his supposed witch-hunt against the "anti-scientists." He also wrote, "The United Nations and the highest levels of governments… pic.twitter.com/CJTUdUFpKC — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) June 18, 2023

Anti-scientists.

AKA anyone who pushed back against what they were being told that sounded NOTHING like science.

8/ As if this wasn't already enough, his latest publication unmasks the absurdity of his pseudo-scientific phantasm, stating that we need malnutrition vaccines. In Sept 2022, Hotez again was able to publish his mental diarrhoea in a high-impact journal. https://t.co/RIfuLzI4WK pic.twitter.com/NELDtnGP76 — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) June 18, 2023

9/ Fun fact: Whenever someone criticized Hotez in the past, his friends and fellow believers came crawling out of the woodwork to discredit them as anti-Semites. In this case, @GYamey associated "evil" with Judaism. And these were the ‘experts’, MSM listened to for 3 years. FAIL! pic.twitter.com/uCtwQK8wXe — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) June 18, 2023

10/ Holding a PhD in biotechnology and having worked in academia for over 10 years, I'm done with science. One reason for this is individuals like Hotez, who produce propaganda videos like this one. I've now become a citizen journalist to combat this corruption. Follow me! pic.twitter.com/oRXJn75qnw — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) June 18, 2023

No wonder this guy doesn't want to debate.

Wow.

***

