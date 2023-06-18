Here are some of the biggest WHINERS triggered by Elon Musk pushing 'vaccine...
MERCILESS, receipt-filled thread takes vaccine expert Peter Hotez who pushed to censor Joe Rogan APART

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:38 AM on June 18, 2023
Twitter Meme

We've all heard a LOT about Professor Peter Hotze MD PhD as a vaccine specialist this morning since you know, he pushed for Spotify to censor Joe Rogan over his commentary on vaccines, specifically the COVID vaccine. He also seems very perturbed about what RFK Jr. had to say on the topic.

This has not gone well for Hotez, especially since Rogan challenged him to a debate with RFK Jr. ... and even offered up money to charity for him to do it. As you all know by now, this financial offering has grown as others have offered to donate money themselves.

So who is this Hotez guy? Have you guys heard much about him until now?

Check out this thread.

About that whole sincere and non-corrupt thing? We think this was a ploy to get stupid people to read and share it because yeah, this is not great. In fact, this is what we in the biz call BRUTAL.

HOO boy.

It only gets worse, folks.

Hush money from Big Pharma and he stands no change against the facts.

Ok, so we all knew that already.

Keep going.

Yikes.

Anti-scientists.

AKA anyone who pushed back against what they were being told that sounded NOTHING like science.

No wonder this guy doesn't want to debate.

Wow.

***

Tags: JOE ROGAN VACCINE COVID

