Prof. Peter Hotez DRAGGED for bravely running to MSNBC to whine about Rogan...
WOW: Leaked audio reveals Biden telling Poroshenko NOT to worry about the FBI...
EPIC thread makes Peter Hotez look even WORSE for whining that Rogan and...
Bite supremacy? People pile on PETA over their latest anti-delicious meat tweet
Tea Party Patriots: 'When Biden took office, inflation was just 1.4%'
MERCILESS, receipt-filled thread takes vaccine expert Peter Hotez who pushed to censor Joe...
Here are some of the biggest WHINERS triggered by Elon Musk pushing 'vaccine...
Youngest UN 'Advisor' whining about fossil fuels DRAGGED after she BRAGS about flying...
Joe Rogan DROPS Tom Nichols on his smug head for calling him a...
Dom Lucre tricks Lefties into reading/sharing BRUTAL thread about Hillary Clinton's Haiti...
Vaccine 'expert' writes a check his butt can't (WON'T) cash picking a COVID...
Pompous press secretary? KJP sees herself as a 'historic figure'
Politifact covers Biden's claim that you can be thrown out of a restaurant...
Video allegedly shows a pedophile being busted 'To Catch a Predator' Style (watch):...

Guardian writer shames 'cis women' for not standing in solidarity with trans and it goes SO wrong

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:21 AM on June 19, 2023

When you see a writer share a piece they know will be controversial and then lock down their replies you know the piece they've written isn't worth a damn. If what they write can't stand up to questioning and criticism then why bother? Oh, and when they go so far as to HIDE responses? 

Even worse.

And that's exactly what Kathryn Bromwich did here with her piece shaming 'cis women' for not standing in solidarity with the trans community.

Yeah, we made the same face.

Ugh, stop with the 'cis' crap. It's so annoying.

Worth pointing out we don't care.

She won't read any honest or negative feedback.

That says a lot, don't you think?

The government isn't trying to silence her so 'freedom of speech' is irrelevant.

It's 'hate' to point out she's wrong.

Typical.

You can already guess how this went over:

Recommended

WOW: Leaked audio reveals Biden telling Poroshenko NOT to worry about the FBI (wink wink nod nod)
Sam J.

Bingo.

Sort of like how Randi Weingarten always shuts off replies.

They can't deal with the truth.

Right?! Her point of view is so spot on she only allows people who agree with her to respond.

Gotta love it.

Oh, wait, no, we don't.

***

Related:

EPIC thread makes Peter Hotez look even WORSE for whining that Rogan and Musk ganged up on him

MERCILESS, receipt-filled thread takes vaccine expert Peter Hotez who pushed to censor Joe Rogan APART

Dom Lucre tricks Lefties into reading/sharing BRUTAL thread about Hillary Clinton's Haiti corruption

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: SOLIDARITY THE GUARDIAN TRANS WOMEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WOW: Leaked audio reveals Biden telling Poroshenko NOT to worry about the FBI (wink wink nod nod)
Sam J.
Prof. Peter Hotez DRAGGED for bravely running to MSNBC to whine about Rogan and Musk and LOL
Sam J.
EPIC thread makes Peter Hotez look even WORSE for whining that Rogan and Musk ganged up on him
Sam J.
Dom Lucre tricks Lefties into reading/sharing BRUTAL thread about Hillary Clinton's Haiti corruption
Sam J.
Bite supremacy? People pile on PETA over their latest anti-delicious meat tweet
FuzzyChimp
MERCILESS, receipt-filled thread takes vaccine expert Peter Hotez who pushed to censor Joe Rogan APART
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
WOW: Leaked audio reveals Biden telling Poroshenko NOT to worry about the FBI (wink wink nod nod) Sam J.