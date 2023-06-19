Guardian writer shames 'cis women' for not standing in solidarity with trans and it goes SO wrong

When you see a writer share a piece they know will be controversial and then lock down their replies you know the piece they've written isn't worth a damn. If what they write can't stand up to questioning and criticism then why bother? Oh, and when they go so far as to HIDE responses?

Even worse.

And that's exactly what Kathryn Bromwich did here with her piece shaming 'cis women' for not standing in solidarity with the trans community.

Yeah, we made the same face.

I've wanted to write this for a long time. Cis women should stand in solidarity with the trans community ✊🏳️‍⚧️✨https://t.co/C8DdH035Uo — Kathryn Bromwich (@kathryn42) June 18, 2023

Ugh, stop with the 'cis' crap. It's so annoying.

Worth pointing out that a lot of my Observer/Guardian colleagues feel exactly the same way on this issue — Kathryn Bromwich (@kathryn42) June 18, 2023

Worth pointing out we don't care.

Thanks to all the GC people sharing my work! I'm not reading the QTs but cheers for the support I guess pic.twitter.com/7fQLh2Gijb — Kathryn Bromwich (@kathryn42) June 18, 2023

She won't read any honest or negative feedback.

That says a lot, don't you think?

Twitter's “freedom of speech” fans not around today, I see — Kathryn Bromwich (@kathryn42) June 18, 2023

The government isn't trying to silence her so 'freedom of speech' is irrelevant.

So who exactly is it who decides which women should “wheesht” and which are allowed to speak? This is an intimidation campaign, plain and simple. Just because I've written an opinion piece it doesn't mean I have to allow everyone on the internet to spam my Twitter page with hate — Kathryn Bromwich (@kathryn42) June 19, 2023

It's 'hate' to point out she's wrong.

Typical.

You can already guess how this went over:

Hidden replies is what you should read on this thread. Kathryn doesn't like the truth getting in the way of her beliefs and propaganda. #LGBWithoutTheTQ #WomenWontWheesht https://t.co/WpRXbxh8hz pic.twitter.com/s7dzsuMy4U — Soviet kid in the West 🍪 (@USSR2Europe) June 18, 2023

This week, a trans activist who claims to be a lesbian was sent to a women's prison for the slaughter of a lesbian couple and their son.



Another man who claimed to identify as a woman was executed for raping women and girls in an attempt to harvest their hormones in a bid to… https://t.co/8I9OSkKUdi pic.twitter.com/wQnQixWnZB — Genevieve Gluck (@WomenReadWomen) June 18, 2023

'Why is there so much effort expended here?' the article asks.



Well, in a nutshell... https://t.co/g2NggDlSRd pic.twitter.com/0jLzfnnNyQ — Elle (@mcgilead) June 18, 2023

Bingo.

The way they always turn comments off is the tell. They know most ppl disagree with this cult ideology. If they thought differently,they'd leave them on to prove it



It's the exact reason why every GC voice always leaves them on: when you know ur right, you don't fear dialogue https://t.co/T8CDHs9bjj — The Heretical Liberal 🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@Rob_ThaBuilder) June 18, 2023

Sort of like how Randi Weingarten always shuts off replies.

They can't deal with the truth.

This is a dishonest, manipulative piece by @kathryn42. The fact that transwomen (all men, every last one) commit sexual offenses at a greater rate than the gen pop is not something to ignore as she does. Women are not human shields for men. That @Nancy_M_K liked this says it all. https://t.co/u9uU24tAys — Fred Sargeant (@FredSargeant) June 18, 2023

So confident in her arguments, she only allows replies from her lapdogs🙄Cis tf off Kathryn! You're a sop for a misogynist, homophobic ideology which promotes the ideologically driven mutilation of children. Keeping the guys happy while being a traitor to women, sleep well? https://t.co/4KlkCDK4aW pic.twitter.com/SqosVmzlNX — Eddie Izzard Is a man🦖 (@conlock_r) June 18, 2023

Right?! Her point of view is so spot on she only allows people who agree with her to respond.

Gotta love it.

Oh, wait, no, we don't.

***

***

