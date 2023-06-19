Del. Stacey Plaskett let's the mask SLIP and says what she REALLY thinks should happen to Trump (watch)

Delegate Stacey Plaskett from the Virgin Islands let the mask slip in a HUGE way when she was being interviewed about Donald Trump.

We can't even IMAGINE what would happen if a Republican said this about Biden.

Watch:

Freudian slip? Delegate Stacey Plaskett (D-Virgin Islands) slips and says Trump "needs to be shot." She quickly corrects herself and says "stopped." pic.twitter.com/cUJlhshiGD — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) June 18, 2023

You have to wonder if she's said this before with how easily it slipped out.

MSNBC as you'd expect. — Sean (@NoCryingInBB) June 18, 2023

Shocking.

Heh.

Seems like suggesting the assassination of a former president needs to be investigated. — WestTNBarBQ (@WestTNBarBQ) June 19, 2023

Even just to be safe, you know?

Seems like suggesting the assassination of a former president needs to be investigated. — WestTNBarBQ (@WestTNBarBQ) June 19, 2023

They're not exactly all that interchangeable, ya' know?

They want nothing more. — Kathleen Faltermayer (@KathleenFalter2) June 19, 2023

Certainly enough to make ya' wonder.

What is with the left claiming that Trump "kept the nuclear codes"? All Presidents have "the cookie", not nuclear codes. Trump's cookie was invalidated at noon, Jan 20, 2021. — DavidO2023 (@DavidO2023) June 19, 2023

Because they know a letter from Obama and Kim Jong Un aren't exactly worth going to jail over.

How is this not incitement to violence? — Bryan (@chops295) June 19, 2023

Fair question.

***

***

