Del. Stacey Plaskett let's the mask SLIP and says what she REALLY thinks should happen to Trump (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:36 PM on June 19, 2023
Twitter

Delegate Stacey Plaskett from the Virgin Islands let the mask slip in a HUGE way when she was being interviewed about Donald Trump.

We can't even IMAGINE what would happen if a Republican said this about Biden.

Watch:

You have to wonder if she's said this before with how easily it slipped out.

Shocking. 

Heh.

Even just to be safe, you know?

They're not exactly all that interchangeable, ya' know?

Certainly enough to make ya' wonder.

Sam J.

Because they know a letter from Obama and Kim Jong Un aren't exactly worth going to jail over.

Fair question.

***

