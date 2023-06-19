John Hayward takes 'partisan, politicized' Juneteenth holiday APART in brutally HONEST thread

COWARDS! Sec. Blinken bends the knee to China on behalf of Biden admin,...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:30 PM on June 19, 2023

Did you all remember that today is a holiday? Juneteenth? We'd be lying if we said we remembered, probably because you know, we have real jobs and don't get the day off ... ahem.

And while today IS a holiday it's not exactly a 'successful' holiday and John Hayward explained WHY as only he can in a brutally honest yet spot-on thread.

Take a gander:

We are told that white supremacy is the greatest threat to our country right now.

At least that's what Biden likes to claim.

It's all about punishing us so certain people will believe the Democrats are doing more for them and therefore vote for them.

Gynecologist SCHOOLED on the birds and BEES after claiming sex is NOT consent to pregnancy and lol
Sam J.

Yup.

Without racial issues, Democrats have nothing to run on or offer.

And they know it.

Big shooting in Chicago over the weekend during a Juneteenth celebration.

Yup.

Oh great, another holiday telling me what a piece of crap I am because I'm X.

Yeah, it gets old.

What he said.

***

Gynecologist corncobs herself claiming there is no 'consent' to pregnancy when women have sex

Alex Berenson WHOOPS Heath Mayo SO BAD we almost feel sorry for him (almost) for claiming COVID vax works

WOW: Leaked audio reveals Biden telling Poroshenko NOT to worry about the FBI (wink wink nod nod)

Gynecologist SCHOOLED on the birds and BEES after claiming sex is NOT consent to pregnancy and lol

Sam J.
Sam J.
Alex Berenson WHOOPS Heath Mayo SO BAD we almost feel sorry for him (almost) for claiming COVID vax works

Sam J.
Sam J.
'It's almost satirical': CNN fails Father's Day

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie
WOW: Leaked audio reveals Biden telling Poroshenko NOT to worry about the FBI (wink wink nod nod)

Sam J.
Sam J.
Guardian writer shames 'cis women' for not standing in solidarity with trans and it goes SO wrong

Sam J.
Sam J.
HOO BOY, latest COVID/Fauci Files drop is a humdinger (no wonder the angry little gnome retired)

Sam J.
Sam J.

Gynecologist SCHOOLED on the birds and BEES after claiming sex is NOT consent to pregnancy and lol Sam J.