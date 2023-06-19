Gynecologist SCHOOLED on the birds and BEES after claiming sex is NOT consent to pregnancy and lol

It's amazing and not in a good way how women like Dr. Jennifer Lincoln who know damn well how babies are made (heck, she went to school for it) claim there is no consent given when adult women choose to take part in the one sex act that can create life.

Nobody has said women should only have sex to have babies, but they do expect women to be able to make decisions based on the knowledge they have about how to make a baby. If you're not ready use birth control, but know there are no guarantees so going forward with intercourse is consent.

Sorry, not sorry.

Consent to sex is not consent to pregnancy.



I know you want it to be that way because you want us to exist solely to make babies and stay home and raise them for you, but that’s not how it works. — Dr. Jennifer Lincoln | OBGYN (@DrJenLincoln) June 18, 2023

You guys can already guess how this went over, right?

Are we living in this absolute stupidity for real? — Jacob Christner (@JakeThePundit) June 19, 2023

Consent to swimming is not consent to get wet. — The Hairy Chested Libertarian (@THCLofficial) June 18, 2023

WE KNEW IT.

This is the dumbest take I’ve seen today.



Congrats 🤡 — Texas Darlin' 🎀 (@TexitDarling) June 18, 2023

It is DEFINITELY up there.

Abstinence is 100% effective against pregnancy. — Paula Bolyard (@pbolyard) June 19, 2023

Yup. Every single time.

I'm sorry to have to be the one to tell you this, but 100% of the money you spent on education was wasted. — Aaron Nye (@anogy) June 19, 2023

"Consent to gamble is not consent to lose money."

^same energy — Mises Caucus (@LPMisesCaucus) June 18, 2023

consent to sex is consent to the risk that a new human being will be conceived



and once there is another human being involved, consent is not the only interest at stake



☀️🍭🌈 thinking is fun, try it some time — Anders Eigen (@AndersEigen) June 18, 2023

But thinking is hard!

And it's probably racist.

Natch.

Yes. It is. It is an acceptance of responsibility.



That is exactly how it works. — Ashley Sinclair (@AshSinclairOF) June 18, 2023

Responsibility?!

Ok, now we know this is racist.

Consent to eating 4,000 calories per day is not consent to obesity.



Consent to smoking is not consent to getting lung cancer.



Consent to drinking 10 beers is not consent to getting drunk.



Consent to staying up all night is not consent to tiredness.



Am I doing this right? https://t.co/b1vRKsThn4 — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) June 19, 2023

And fin.

***

***

