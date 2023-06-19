COWARDS! Sec. Blinken bends the knee to China on behalf of Biden admin,...
John Hayward takes 'partisan, politicized' Juneteenth holiday APART in brutally HONEST thr...
'It’s almost satirical': CNN fails Father's Day
Joe Rogan Offers Liberal Doctor $100,000 to Debate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Alex Berenson WHOOPS Heath Mayo SO BAD we almost feel sorry for him...
Guys, watching thirsty Molly Jong-Fast begging for Joe Rogan's attention is freakin' HILAR...
HOO BOY, latest COVID/Fauci Files drop is a humdinger (no wonder the angry...
Prof. Peter Hotez DRAGGED for bravely running to MSNBC to whine about Rogan...
WOW: Leaked audio reveals Biden telling Poroshenko NOT to worry about the FBI...
Guardian writer shames 'cis women' for not standing in solidarity with trans and...
EPIC thread makes Peter Hotez look even WORSE for whining that Rogan and...
Bite supremacy? People pile on PETA over their latest anti-delicious meat tweet
Tea Party Patriots: 'When Biden took office, inflation was just 1.4%'
MERCILESS, receipt-filled thread takes vaccine expert Peter Hotez who pushed to censor Joe...

Gynecologist SCHOOLED on the birds and BEES after claiming sex is NOT consent to pregnancy and lol

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:38 PM on June 19, 2023

It's amazing and not in a good way how women like Dr. Jennifer Lincoln who know damn well how babies are made (heck, she went to school for it) claim there is no consent given when adult women choose to take part in the one sex act that can create life.

Nobody has said women should only have sex to have babies, but they do expect women to be able to make decisions based on the knowledge they have about how to make a baby. If you're not ready use birth control, but know there are no guarantees so going forward with intercourse is consent.

Sorry, not sorry.

You guys can already guess how this went over, right?

WE KNEW IT.

It is DEFINITELY up there.

Yup. Every single time.

Recommended

John Hayward takes 'partisan, politicized' Juneteenth holiday APART in brutally HONEST thread
Sam J.

But thinking is hard!

And it's probably racist.

Natch.

Responsibility?!

Ok, now we know this is racist.

And fin.

***

Related:

Alex Berenson WHOOPS Heath Mayo SO BAD we almost feel sorry for him (almost) for claiming COVID vax works

HOO BOY, latest COVID/Fauci Files drop is a humdinger (no wonder the angry little gnome retired)

WOW: Leaked audio reveals Biden telling Poroshenko NOT to worry about the FBI (wink wink nod nod)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ABORTION PREGNANCY WOMEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

John Hayward takes 'partisan, politicized' Juneteenth holiday APART in brutally HONEST thread
Sam J.
Alex Berenson WHOOPS Heath Mayo SO BAD we almost feel sorry for him (almost) for claiming COVID vax works
Sam J.
'It’s almost satirical': CNN fails Father's Day
ArtistAngie
WOW: Leaked audio reveals Biden telling Poroshenko NOT to worry about the FBI (wink wink nod nod)
Sam J.
Guardian writer shames 'cis women' for not standing in solidarity with trans and it goes SO wrong
Sam J.
HOO BOY, latest COVID/Fauci Files drop is a humdinger (no wonder the angry little gnome retired)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
John Hayward takes 'partisan, politicized' Juneteenth holiday APART in brutally HONEST thread Sam J.