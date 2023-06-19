Alex Berenson WHOOPS Heath Mayo SO BAD we almost feel sorry for him (almost) for claiming COVID vax works

As Twitchy readers (and basically anyone who uses Twitter) know, there has been a good bit of debate around the COVID vaccine and COVID in general in the last few days. Our guess is it stems from Peter Hotez going after Joe Rogan BUT at the same time, there was another 'drop' of sorts around COVID and Fauci (and patient zero) so who knows?

What we DO know is that Liz Cheney fanboy Heath Mayo was front and center shaming anyone who pushed for Hotez to debate the vaccine just like other smug toads like Ben Collins and Tom Nichols. Seems they really really really hate it when the little people get out of line and ask questions.

Case in point:

There’s nothing to debate. The vaccines worked. Why debate something everyone can look up for themselves & is patently obvious to the rest of the world.



We ran a race against the clock to get these things and once we had them, fewer people died. It’s not rocket science, people. https://t.co/GG6EkBnoLW — Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) June 18, 2023

If you don't know or remember Mayo, no big deal.

We only really started paying attention to him when he went out to Wyoming to knock on doors for Liz Cheney. He may have even put on a cowboy hat ... yeah, we laughed to. He could well be her biggest fan.

For example:

You can censure us, but you can’t stop us. If Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney aren’t Republicans, then neither am I. See you at the ballot box, GOP. — Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) February 4, 2022

Woof, right?

Welp, luckily for all of us, Alex Berenson was more than happy to set Heath straight ... that's a nice way to say he dropped him on his pointy little head with a serious fact-check.

Hey, everyone, @heathmayo (who?) has spoken! Once we had Covid vaccines, "fewer people died."



Now see if you can figure out from looking at this chart of Covid deaths worldwide over the last three years when we got them.



Hint: not when deaths plunged. https://t.co/IZ9pDtJ6p3 pic.twitter.com/9HT6nI81h1 — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) June 19, 2023

Hint: OUCH.

Poor guy. I wonder if he’s big enough to admit how wrong he is? I doubt it. — ToBeRight (@ToBeRight) June 19, 2023

Psh, the guy supports Cheney.

We're going to say NO.

When they don't debate, they avoid inconvenient facts like over 20,000 deaths attributed to the mRNA vaccines in the VAERS database. — Anonymous Because You People Are Crazy (@AnonBecauseOf) June 19, 2023

That's the whole point.

They want to avoid the facts because the facts aren't KIND.

Of my vaccinated friends, one died on the same day of his second jab, three have had strokes. Of my unvaccinated friends, some had COVID (according to the tests), but none hospitalized, said it was like having a bad cold for a few days. — U_S_A____Patriot (@U_S_A__Patriot) June 19, 2023

See, these are the facts they don't want to talk about.

The questions they don't want to answer.

The Delta spike came AFTER the misnamed "vaccines" were distributed...which is not a coincidence. It's cause and effect. — C.W. Smith (@Siirlock) June 19, 2023

Sorry, Heath, sounds like a lot of people aren't buying what you're selling.

As usual.

***

Related:

HOO BOY, latest COVID/Fauci Files drop is a humdinger (no wonder the angry little gnome retired)

WOW: Leaked audio reveals Biden telling Poroshenko NOT to worry about the FBI (wink wink nod nod)

Guardian writer shames 'cis women' for not standing in solidarity with trans and it goes SO wrong

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!