Guys, watching thirsty Molly Jong-Fast begging for Joe Rogan's attention is freakin' HILAR...
HOO BOY, latest COVID/Fauci Files drop is a humdinger (no wonder the angry...
Prof. Peter Hotez DRAGGED for bravely running to MSNBC to whine about Rogan...
WOW: Leaked audio reveals Biden telling Poroshenko NOT to worry about the FBI...
Guardian writer shames 'cis women' for not standing in solidarity with trans and...
EPIC thread makes Peter Hotez look even WORSE for whining that Rogan and...
Bite supremacy? People pile on PETA over their latest anti-delicious meat tweet
Tea Party Patriots: 'When Biden took office, inflation was just 1.4%'
MERCILESS, receipt-filled thread takes vaccine expert Peter Hotez who pushed to censor Joe...
Here are some of the biggest WHINERS triggered by Elon Musk pushing 'vaccine...
Youngest UN 'Advisor' whining about fossil fuels DRAGGED after she BRAGS about flying...
Joe Rogan DROPS Tom Nichols on his smug head for calling him a...
Dom Lucre tricks Lefties into reading/sharing BRUTAL thread about Hillary Clinton's Haiti...
Vaccine 'expert' writes a check his butt can't (WON'T) cash picking a COVID...

Alex Berenson WHOOPS Heath Mayo SO BAD we almost feel sorry for him (almost) for claiming COVID vax works

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:02 PM on June 19, 2023

As Twitchy readers (and basically anyone who uses Twitter) know, there has been a good bit of debate around the COVID vaccine and COVID in general in the last few days. Our guess is it stems from Peter Hotez going after Joe Rogan BUT at the same time, there was another 'drop' of sorts around COVID and Fauci (and patient zero) so who knows?

What we DO know is that Liz Cheney fanboy Heath Mayo was front and center shaming anyone who pushed for Hotez to debate the vaccine just like other smug toads like Ben Collins and Tom Nichols. Seems they really really really hate it when the little people get out of line and ask questions.

Case in point:

If you don't know or remember Mayo, no big deal.

We only really started paying attention to him when he went out to Wyoming to knock on doors for Liz Cheney. He may have even put on a cowboy hat ... yeah, we laughed to. He could well be her biggest fan.

For example:

Woof, right?

Welp, luckily for all of us, Alex Berenson was more than happy to set Heath straight ... that's a nice way to say he dropped him on his pointy little head with a serious fact-check.

Recommended

WOW: Leaked audio reveals Biden telling Poroshenko NOT to worry about the FBI (wink wink nod nod)
Sam J.

Hint: OUCH.

Psh, the guy supports Cheney.

We're going to say NO.

That's the whole point.

They want to avoid the facts because the facts aren't KIND.

See, these are the facts they don't want to talk about.

The questions they don't want to answer.

Sorry, Heath, sounds like a lot of people aren't buying what you're selling.

As usual.

***

Related:

HOO BOY, latest COVID/Fauci Files drop is a humdinger (no wonder the angry little gnome retired)

WOW: Leaked audio reveals Biden telling Poroshenko NOT to worry about the FBI (wink wink nod nod)

Guardian writer shames 'cis women' for not standing in solidarity with trans and it goes SO wrong

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: VACCINE ALEX BERENSON COVID

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WOW: Leaked audio reveals Biden telling Poroshenko NOT to worry about the FBI (wink wink nod nod)
Sam J.
HOO BOY, latest COVID/Fauci Files drop is a humdinger (no wonder the angry little gnome retired)
Sam J.
Guardian writer shames 'cis women' for not standing in solidarity with trans and it goes SO wrong
Sam J.
Prof. Peter Hotez DRAGGED for bravely running to MSNBC to whine about Rogan and Musk and LOL
Sam J.
Dom Lucre tricks Lefties into reading/sharing BRUTAL thread about Hillary Clinton's Haiti corruption
Sam J.
Guys, watching thirsty Molly Jong-Fast begging for Joe Rogan's attention is freakin' HILARIOUS
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
WOW: Leaked audio reveals Biden telling Poroshenko NOT to worry about the FBI (wink wink nod nod) Sam J.