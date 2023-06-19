Alex Berenson WHOOPS Heath Mayo SO BAD we almost feel sorry for him...
Guys, watching thirsty Molly Jong-Fast begging for Joe Rogan's attention is freakin' HILAR...
Prof. Peter Hotez DRAGGED for bravely running to MSNBC to whine about Rogan...
WOW: Leaked audio reveals Biden telling Poroshenko NOT to worry about the FBI...
Guardian writer shames 'cis women' for not standing in solidarity with trans and...
EPIC thread makes Peter Hotez look even WORSE for whining that Rogan and...
Bite supremacy? People pile on PETA over their latest anti-delicious meat tweet
Tea Party Patriots: 'When Biden took office, inflation was just 1.4%'
MERCILESS, receipt-filled thread takes vaccine expert Peter Hotez who pushed to censor Joe...
Here are some of the biggest WHINERS triggered by Elon Musk pushing 'vaccine...
Youngest UN 'Advisor' whining about fossil fuels DRAGGED after she BRAGS about flying...
Joe Rogan DROPS Tom Nichols on his smug head for calling him a...
Dom Lucre tricks Lefties into reading/sharing BRUTAL thread about Hillary Clinton's Haiti...
Vaccine 'expert' writes a check his butt can't (WON'T) cash picking a COVID...

HOO BOY, latest COVID/Fauci Files drop is a humdinger (no wonder the angry little gnome retired)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:00 AM on June 19, 2023
Shawn Thew/Pool via AP

Nothing to see here, just the fact that they've linked the potential COVID patient zero to U.S.-funded research in Wuhan.

Nope, no biggie. Go back about your business, nothing to see here.

MEEP.

You know the face you make when you realize the freaking phone call is coming FROM INSIDE THE HOUSE?!

Yeah, just made that face.

Ya' don't say.

From The Intercept:

“The significance of the fact that ‘patient zero:’ Ben Hu received US funding from NIH and USAID in 2018-2019 is that NIH and USAID support to Hu potentially directly funded the insertion of FCS sequences into SARS-ike coronaviruses that had been proposed in EcoHealth’s/WIV’s unsuccessful 2018 DARPA grant application,” said Dr. Richard Ebright, a molecular biologist and laboratory director at the Waksman Institute of Microbiology. “Just as USAID and NIH support to Shi potentially funded the insertion of FCS sequences into SARS-ike coronaviruses that had been proposed in EcoHealth’s/WIV’s unsuccessful 2018 DARPA grant application.”

Ho-lee CHIT.

Recommended

WOW: Leaked audio reveals Biden telling Poroshenko NOT to worry about the FBI (wink wink nod nod)
Sam J.

... the agency then headed by Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Guess we know why he retired. 

Hrm.

Transparency?

Psh.

They don't think we deserve transparency.

That's the real question, right?

***

Related:

Prof. Peter Hotez DRAGGED for bravely running to MSNBC to whine about Rogan and Musk and LOL

WOW: Leaked audio reveals Biden telling Poroshenko NOT to worry about the FBI (wink wink nod nod)

Guardian writer shames 'cis women' for not standing in solidarity with trans and it goes SO wrong

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: WUHAN FAUCI COVID

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WOW: Leaked audio reveals Biden telling Poroshenko NOT to worry about the FBI (wink wink nod nod)
Sam J.
Alex Berenson WHOOPS Heath Mayo SO BAD we almost feel sorry for him (almost) for claiming COVID vax works
Sam J.
Guardian writer shames 'cis women' for not standing in solidarity with trans and it goes SO wrong
Sam J.
Prof. Peter Hotez DRAGGED for bravely running to MSNBC to whine about Rogan and Musk and LOL
Sam J.
Dom Lucre tricks Lefties into reading/sharing BRUTAL thread about Hillary Clinton's Haiti corruption
Sam J.
Guys, watching thirsty Molly Jong-Fast begging for Joe Rogan's attention is freakin' HILARIOUS
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
WOW: Leaked audio reveals Biden telling Poroshenko NOT to worry about the FBI (wink wink nod nod) Sam J.