HOO BOY, latest COVID/Fauci Files drop is a humdinger (no wonder the angry little gnome retired)

NEW: Documents Link Potential Covid Patient Zero to U.S.-Funded Research in Wuhan https://t.co/YwyFn2UDfv — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) June 17, 2023

From The Intercept:

“The significance of the fact that ‘patient zero:’ Ben Hu received US funding from NIH and USAID in 2018-2019 is that NIH and USAID support to Hu potentially directly funded the insertion of FCS sequences into SARS-ike coronaviruses that had been proposed in EcoHealth’s/WIV’s unsuccessful 2018 DARPA grant application,” said Dr. Richard Ebright, a molecular biologist and laboratory director at the Waksman Institute of Microbiology. “Just as USAID and NIH support to Shi potentially funded the insertion of FCS sequences into SARS-ike coronaviruses that had been proposed in EcoHealth’s/WIV’s unsuccessful 2018 DARPA grant application.”

"The funding came in three grants totaling $41 million, doled out by USAID and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, or NIAID, the agency then headed by Dr. Anthony Fauci. Hu is listed as an investigator on the grants." - from @RyanGrim https://t.co/kB1yLM33EY — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) June 19, 2023

... the agency then headed by Dr. Anthony Fauci.

🧾We've got the receipts:



Here is the NIH document obtained via a 2021 WCW lawsuit proving that COVIDs likely "Patient Zero" Ben Hu was receiving US tax $ from @NIH & @USAID (Via EcoHealth) for #GainOfFunction animal experiments at the Wuhan lab👇https://t.co/lOLpMg1YmV pic.twitter.com/a1CyiSl1je — White Coat Waste Project 🥼🗑️ (@WhiteCoatWaste) June 16, 2023

