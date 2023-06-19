Prof. Peter Hotez DRAGGED for bravely running to MSNBC to whine about Rogan and Musk and LOL

Would you look at that? Prof Peter Hotez refused to debate RFK Jr. or Joe Rogan, but he was more than happy to run over to MSNBC where he knew nobody would give him any pushback and instead, treat him as the IMPORTANT EXPERT he really is.

1/n Many thanks ⁦@mehdirhasan⁩ ⁦@MehdiHasanShow⁩ for hosting me this evening I explained the problems of “debating” science on Joe Rogan with RFK Jr and there are several. pic.twitter.com/40MnuXL62Y — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) June 19, 2023

Many thanks for giving him a safe space to play the victim and avoid actually debating people he disagrees with.

2/n first science is not something that is typically debated like say 18th enlightenment philosophy or political issues. That’s not typically what we do pic.twitter.com/8SA6NM8ths — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) June 19, 2023

In other words, how dare you plebs question the science?!

3/n I said maybe there are exceptions but generally science is conducted through peer-review and manuscript submissions or presentations at scientific conferences and meetings in front of colleagues for suggestions or in some cases concerns. — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) June 19, 2023

But not the people who have questions about how science was used as a weapon against them by public health for multiple years.

4/n I’m not even certain I know how to “debate” in this case. And then there is the particular problem of debating RFK Jr on this. I have spoken to him over the years and I’m willing to speak to him again, but it’s not easy… — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) June 19, 2023

Even if you're not a huge fan of RFK Jr., this is pretty weak.

5/n he tends to move the goalposts on his specific concerns about vaccines. For instance even in the autism space it was MMR, then thimerosal, then spacing vaccines, then alum, then something called “chronic illness” and now the stakes are higher.. — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) June 19, 2023

Says the guy who ran to MSNBC because he knew Medhi would throw him a bunch of softball questions.

6/n because 40,000 Texans needlessly perished during our delta BA.1 waves in 2021 and 2022 because they became victims to coordinated antivaccine disinformation. On a national scale I put that number around 200,000 with similar estimates from @charles_gaba @KFF others. — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) June 19, 2023

Prove it, doc.

How many people 'perished' even after they were vaccinated? Boosted?

7/n so antivaccine activism is now a lethal societal force. I would be willing to come on Joe Rogan and speak to him to solve problems as I’ve done X2 before, or do something with Elon on Twitter. Possibly that might be useful — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) June 19, 2023

Do it do it do it!

But as we've said before, we're not holding our breath.

Much better to go on State media and have your butt pampered with softballs. True sciencing. 👍 — Florida Dad (@FloridadadD) June 19, 2023

Amazing how lib academics never want to debate. And it’s always the same reasoning. Everything related to their views on science is already settled and therefore anyone who would want to challenge them must be a kook. This is where their students learned about safe spaces. — GaryB (@GaryLynnB) June 19, 2023

Coward. — Libertarian Party NH (@LPNH) June 19, 2023

