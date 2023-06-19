WOW: Leaked audio reveals Biden telling Poroshenko NOT to worry about the FBI...
Prof. Peter Hotez DRAGGED for bravely running to MSNBC to whine about Rogan and Musk and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:24 AM on June 19, 2023
Hotez

Would you look at that? Prof Peter Hotez refused to debate RFK Jr. or Joe Rogan, but he was more than happy to run over to MSNBC where he knew nobody would give him any pushback and instead, treat him as the IMPORTANT EXPERT he really is.

*eye roll*

Many thanks for giving him a safe space to play the victim and avoid actually debating people he disagrees with.

*eye roll* *again*

In other words, how dare you plebs question the science?!

But not the people who have questions about how science was used as a weapon against them by public health for multiple years.

Sam J.

HA HA HA HA HA

Even if you're not a huge fan of RFK Jr., this is pretty weak.

Says the guy who ran to MSNBC because he knew Medhi would throw him a bunch of softball questions.

Prove it, doc.

How many people 'perished' even after they were vaccinated? Boosted?

Do it do it do it!

But as we've said before, we're not holding our breath.

Amazing? Eh. Predictable? Typical? Oh yeah.

Sums it up nicely.

***

Sam J.
Sam J.
Sam J.
Sam J.
