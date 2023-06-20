Ben Shapiro just needs 1 tweet about Hunter's charges to DROP his daddy...
SHOCKING, horrific thread shares origin of 'gender identity' and it's even worse than we thought

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:38 AM on June 20, 2023
Twitchy

Boy oh boy, we hear a lot about 'gender' and 'gender identity.' And if you're not on board with the idea that a man can magically become a woman then you're a bigot or a TERF or whatever other nasty name this movement can come up with to vilify and objectify those who refuse to accept their nonsense.

Especially women who refuse to give up their spaces, sports, existence ... etc.

This thread explains the origin of 'gender identity' and it is far more shocking and sad than you could have possibly expected. Warning, some of the imagery may not be safe for work, please be advised.

No story with a happy ending ever starts out this way.

Keep going.

To say the least.

A seven-year-old.

Academia and the press working together to prove an utter failure was a success. Gosh, where have we heard that before?

Good gravy, this is awful.

Heartbreaking.

And they praise this monster? That says so much about this 'movement' and ain't none of it any good.

***

