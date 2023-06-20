SHOCKING, horrific thread shares origin of 'gender identity' and it's even worse than we thought

Boy oh boy, we hear a lot about 'gender' and 'gender identity.' And if you're not on board with the idea that a man can magically become a woman then you're a bigot or a TERF or whatever other nasty name this movement can come up with to vilify and objectify those who refuse to accept their nonsense.

Especially women who refuse to give up their spaces, sports, existence ... etc.

This thread explains the origin of 'gender identity' and it is far more shocking and sad than you could have possibly expected. Warning, some of the imagery may not be safe for work, please be advised.

Thread 🧵



The Shocking Origin Of Gender Identity



A cautionary tale the world has ignored.



What you are about to watch is deeply disturbing and unbelievably sad. In 2000 David Reimer went on Oprah to detail the horrors inflicted on him by Psychologist John Money, the man who… pic.twitter.com/sWzlrvbNNs — Champagne Joshi (@JoshWalkos) June 18, 2023

In the end, the burden imposed upon David proved too much and he took his life in a grocery store parking lot with a single shotgun blast to the head. His twin brother Brian also committed suicide. With this in mind let’s look at the man behind this tragedy, John Money. pic.twitter.com/qIeqZUiWID — Champagne Joshi (@JoshWalkos) June 18, 2023

Not knowing what to do with her son who had experienced a horrific circumcision, David’s mother turned to John Money after seeing him on TV. pic.twitter.com/6OfU5PesRc — Champagne Joshi (@JoshWalkos) June 18, 2023

No story with a happy ending ever starts out this way.

Keep going.

Indeed Money’s prayers were answered in the form of the twins. He needed a way to prove his theory, the same theory being taught in schools as if it is a scientifically proven fact.



The theory of Gender Identity. pic.twitter.com/EqjHQAiKx4 — Champagne Joshi (@JoshWalkos) June 18, 2023

Money conducted many sessions with David and the subsequent recordings were released detailing what was discussed. Early on Money learned that David was not accepting of the identity imposed on him. pic.twitter.com/kYOQ2JnTn6 — Champagne Joshi (@JoshWalkos) June 18, 2023

Not to be deterred and fixated on his demented theory Money moves forward and did so in a way many would consider inappropriate to say the least. pic.twitter.com/ePcpWe95we — Champagne Joshi (@JoshWalkos) June 18, 2023

To say the least.

Money became more and more inappropriate showing a 7 year old photos of woman giving birth to show “Brenda” what female genitalia was. Not only that he found it appropriate to discuss sex reassignment surgery with the child making him very uncomfortable. pic.twitter.com/2mVTsHUNft — Champagne Joshi (@JoshWalkos) June 18, 2023

A seven-year-old.

The abuse grew even more vile when Money made David and his brother pose nude in sexual positions so that he could take photographs. The photographs are said to be held at the Kinsey Institute and have never been allowed release. pic.twitter.com/9jc5KV2Nu9 — Champagne Joshi (@JoshWalkos) June 18, 2023

By the time David was thirteen Money started pressuring him to have the surgery, something David was adamantly opposed to. Money even brought in an adult Transgender person to help him convince David. This was David’s last session with Money. pic.twitter.com/k0tlPjj5Km — Champagne Joshi (@JoshWalkos) June 18, 2023

Unbeknownst to David and his family even though Money knew his experiment and theory proved to be an utter failure, he began publicizing it as a resounding success. Academia as well as the press gushed over what they believed to be a successful transition. This angered David and… pic.twitter.com/wwpQeS7siU — Champagne Joshi (@JoshWalkos) June 18, 2023

Academia and the press working together to prove an utter failure was a success. Gosh, where have we heard that before?

To this day John Money is praised and lionized by advocates of this pernicious ideology based on a theory proven to be fraudulent and yet here we are.



What you have just learned is the truth and mustn’t be ignored any longer. This ideology is ripping families apart and tearing… pic.twitter.com/241OJXd3Rz — Champagne Joshi (@JoshWalkos) June 18, 2023

Good gravy, this is awful.

Heartbreaking.

And they praise this monster? That says so much about this 'movement' and ain't none of it any good.

